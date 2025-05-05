The subgrantee must comply with all federal and state audit requirements including: The Uniform Administrative Requirements, Cost Principles, and Audit Requirements for Federal Awards (Uniform Guidance) at 2 CFR Part 200 Subpart F – Audit Requirements, as amended; and any other applicable law or regulation, and any amendment to such other applicable law or regulation which may be enacted or promulgated by the federal government.

If the subgrantee is a local government or non-profit organization and expends total federal awards of:

$750,000 or more for Fiscal Years starting before October 1, 2024, or

$1,000,000 or more for Fiscal Years starting on or after October 1, 2024

received either directly from the federal government or indirectly from a recipient of federal funds, the subgrantee is required to have an audit made in accordance with the provisions of the Uniform Guidance.

If the subgrantee is a local government or non-profit organization and expends total federal awards of:

$750,000 or more for Fiscal Years starting before October 1, 2024, or

$1,000,000 or more for Fiscal Years starting on or after October 1, 2024

under only one federal program, received either directly from the federal government or indirectly from a recipient of federal funds, the subgrantee can submit a program-specific audit in lieu of a single audit in accordance with the provisions of the Uniform Guidance.

If the subgrantee expends total federal awards of less than $750,000 for Fiscal Years starting before October 1, 2024, or less than $1,000,000 for Fiscal Years starting on or after October 1, 2024, it is exempt from these audit requirements but is required to maintain auditable records of federal awards and any state funds which supplement such awards, and to provide access to such records by federal and state agencies or their designees.

If the subgrantee is a for-profit entity, it is not subject to the auditing and reporting requirements of the Uniform Guidance. However, the pass-through commonwealth agency is responsible for establishing requirements, as necessary, to ensure compliance by for-profit subrecipients. The contract with the for-profit subrecipient should describe applicable compliance requirements and the for-profit subrecipient’s compliance responsibility. Methods to ensure compliance for federal awards made to for-profit subrecipients may include pre-award audits, monitoring during the contract and post-award audits. The post-award audits may be in the form of a financial audit in accordance with Government Auditing Standards, a single audit report or program-specific audit report in accordance with the Uniform Guidance. However, these post-award audits must be submitted directly to the affected commonwealth agency that provided the funding. Only single audit reports for local governmental and non-profit subrecipients are electronically submitted to the Office of the Budget, Office of Comptroller Operations, Bureau of Accounting and Financial Management.