Harrisburg, PA – If you have been the victim of a crime in Pennsylvania and need help with costs such as medical bills or lost wages, you can now use a new online eligibility checker to quickly find out whether you may qualify for financial assistance through Pennsylvania’s Victims Compensation Assistance Program (VCAP) with a new online eligibility checker.Harrisburg, PA – If you have been the victim of a crime in Pennsylvania and need help with costs such as medical bills or lost wages, you can now use a new online eligibility checker to quickly find out whether you may qualify for financial assistance through Pennsylvania’s Victims Compensation Assistance Program (VCAP) with a new online eligibility checker.
“Last month, we gathered in Harrisburg to highlight how far VCAP has come over the last 50 years—from translating materials to various languages to streamlining the application process and making it easier for folks to receive support,” said Kathy Buckley, Director of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s (PCCD) Office of Victims’ Services. “Today’s announcement is the next step in making this critical financial lifeline more accessible to victims of crime. The tool is designed with victims at the forefront and gives immediate answers about eligibility and next steps to get the financial help victims may need and deserve.”
The new tool was created by PCCD, which administers VCAP, and the Office of Administration’s (OA) Commonwealth Office of Digital Experience (CODE PA).
The new eligibility checker is part of the Shapiro-Davis Administration’s broader effort to make Commonwealth services more user-friendly and accessible, and to make state government move at the speed of business. Through a “no wrong door” approach to government services, the Administration is making it easier for Pennsylvanians, businesses, and organizations to find the information, services, and support they need — even if they don’t know where to start.
“Across state government, we’re focused on making it easier for people to get the help they need, and the VCAP eligibility checker is a great example of that mission in action,” said Secretary of Administration Neil Weaver. “By embracing human‑centered design and modernizing the way we build online experiences, we’re ensuring that every interaction with state government is simpler, clearer, and more responsive to the needs of Pennsylvanians. This new checker shows how thoughtful technology can make a meaningful difference in someone’s life when they need it most.”
Each year, PCCD receives an average of 12,000 VCAP claims from victims statewide for reimbursement of eligible expenses, including medical and counseling services, lost income or support, stolen cash, relocation, funeral costs, crime scene cleanup, and more. Since 2023, VCAP has paid more than $51 million on over 25,000 claims from all 67 counties.
“PCCD has taken many steps in recent years to promote an accessible, victim-sensitive process for people seeking reimbursement through VCAP,” said Jennifer Hileman, Director of Grants & Contracts, Center for Victims. “This eligibility checker will further promote transparency and clarity for victims, which can lead to better outcomes within the application itself, and a streamlined process for anyone seeking assistance through VCAP. We are very excited that PCCD and VCAP continue to keep victims’ perspectives and needs at the forefront of these new initiatives!”
The Shapiro-Davis Administration has secured $19.5 million in funding for VCAP since 2023, including $4.5 million in the 2026-27 budget, to help ensure victims and survivors can continue accessing financial assistance in the aftermath of crime.
Federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Funding Crisis
Urgent action is needed to ensure victim service programs can continue to provide critical services to victims of crime. Victim service providers across the Commonwealth are facing continued decreases in federal VOCA funding, the largest and primary funding source for victim service organizations across the nation.
Lt. Governor Austin Davis, PCCD Chair, called on Congress in a letter last year and again last month to stabilize VOCA funding as providers face increased demand and reduced funding.
Deposits into the federal fund that supports VOCA grants to local victim service providers have dropped sharply, and the fund’s balance fell from a high of $13 billion in 2018 to less than $1 billion at the start of FY 2024.
As federal VOCA funding declines, programs are increasingly forced to make painful decisions, such as reducing staff, limiting outreach, or cutting services victims rely on.
You can learn more about the critical support that VCAP provides to victims or the current VOCA funding crisis on PCCD’s website.