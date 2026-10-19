PRESS RELEASE

Shapiro-Davis Administration Launches Victims Compensation Eligibility Checker, Making It Easier for Victims of Crime to Determine If They Qualify for Financial Support

The Victims Compensation Assistance Program (VCAP) Eligibility Checker is a free tool that can quickly determine if a victim or survivor may qualify for financial assistance—another step in removing barriers and making sure critical support is easier to access.

Since taking office, the Shapiro-Davis Administration has secured $19.5 million for VCAP to help cover eligible expenses—including medical and counseling services, lost income or support, stolen cash, relocation, funeral costs, crime scene cleanup, and more.