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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Human Trafficking Awareness Training

    In accordance with Act 31 of 2026, certain employees of public lodging establishments, third‑party short‑term rental listing platforms, and rental operators are now required to complete an approved human trafficking awareness training program.

    These trainings can equip personnel with the knowledge and guidance needed to recognize indicators of human trafficking and to take appropriate action by reporting suspected activity to the proper authorities.

    Approved Trainings

    The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), in consultation with Statewide associations representing the lodging, hospitality and travel and tourism industries, has approved the following trainings. Only trainings from this list satisfy Act 31 of 2026 compliance requirements.

    For Hotel Owners, Operators, & Employees

    PACT : Preventing Human Trafficking
    Businesses Ending Slavery & Trafficking (BEST) Training Center: Inhospitable to Human Trafficking

    For Short-Term Rental Industry  (e.g., Airbnb, VRBO)

    The Code: Training for Hosts of Accommodation Booking Platforms
    BEST Training Center: Supplemental resources for short-term rental operators

    Recordkeeping Requirements

    Public Lodging Establishments:

    • Maintain paper or electronic records verifying employee compliance

    • Provide records upon request by law enforcement or licensing authorities

    Third-party Platforms:

    • Must establish processes for verifying compliance

    • Property owners should review platform-specific policies for requirements

    Training Completion & Certification

    • Participants must register and create an account with the training provider (PACT, BEST, or The Code)

    • Upon completion, participants receive a certificate of completion

    • Certification must be retained as proof of compliance

    Certification Validity

    •  Training is valid for 2 years from the completion date

    • Employees must renew training every 2 years to remain compliant

    Training Deadlines

    Effective 6/20/2027
    • New Personnel: Within 90 days of hire

    • Existing Personnel: Within 90 days of effective date

    • All Personnel: Every 2 years thereafter


    Report Suspected Human Trafficking to Pennsylvania's State Police or Contact Your Local Law Enforcement Agency

    Call 888-292-1919  or Email tips@pa.gov

    Find More Support Here