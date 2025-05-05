Human Trafficking Awareness Training

Approved Trainings
The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), in consultation with Statewide associations representing the lodging, hospitality and travel and tourism industries, has approved the following trainings. Only trainings from this list satisfy Act 31 of 2026 compliance requirements.
For Hotel Owners, Operators, & Employees
For Short-Term Rental Industry (e.g., Airbnb, VRBO)
Recordkeeping Requirements
Public Lodging Establishments:
- Maintain paper or electronic records verifying employee compliance
- Provide records upon request by law enforcement or licensing authorities
Third-party Platforms:
- Must establish processes for verifying compliance
- Property owners should review platform-specific policies for requirements
Training Completion & Certification
- Participants must register and create an account with the training provider (PACT, BEST, or The Code)
- Upon completion, participants receive a certificate of completion
- Certification must be retained as proof of compliance
Certification Validity
- Training is valid for 2 years from the completion date
- Employees must renew training every 2 years to remain compliant
Training Deadlines
- New Personnel: Within 90 days of hire
- Existing Personnel: Within 90 days of effective date
- All Personnel: Every 2 years thereafter
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