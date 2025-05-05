This free, invitation-only, one-day convening will bring together state and national leaders, multidisciplinary county and city teams, and community, public health, hospital, and criminal justice partners from across the Commonwealth for a day of learning, collaboration, and action. Together, participants will share innovative approaches, strengthen partnerships, and develop practical strategies to reduce firearm-related violence and build safer, healthier communities across Pennsylvania.
Local Government Action Planning Workshop
A highlight of the symposium is an interactive strategic local action-planning workshop, where selected county and city teams will work alongside peers and national experts to strengthen and coordinate local gun violence prevention efforts.
Selected participants will:
- Collaborate with multidisciplinary partners to identify local priorities and opportunities.
- Receive tailored local data briefs to inform planning and decision-making.
- Develop short-term, actionable plans to address firearm violence in their communities.
- Receive structured guidance and technical assistance from WestEd's Justice & Prevention Research Center and the Health Alliance for Violence Intervention (HAVI).
- Leave with new connections, actionable tools, and strategies to support ongoing violence prevention efforts.
Attendance
Attendance is by invitation only. Invited local government teams and partner organizations will receive registration and RSVP information directly from PCCD's Office of Gun Violence Prevention.
We look forward to welcoming partners from across the Commonwealth for a meaningful day of collaboration, innovation, and shared commitment to creating safer communities throughout Pennsylvania.
Questions?
Contact Us at RA-CDPCCD_OGVP@pa.gov
State and National Partners
The symposium will also feature welcoming remarks and presentations from state leaders and provide an opportunity for state and national gun violence prevention organizations to engage with local leaders, share promising practices, and strengthen partnerships supporting violence prevention efforts across Pennsylvania.