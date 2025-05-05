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    URGENT ACTION IS NEEDED

    The Future of Victim Services in Pennsylvania Depends on VOCA Funding

    Federal VOCA funding helps sustain victim service programs across Pennsylvania, supporting crisis intervention, counseling, shelter, advocacy, legal assistance, and other essential services.

     

    Declining and volatile federal funding is creating significant challenges for victim service providers and the people they serve.

    VOCA 101

    VOCA—the Victims of Crime Act—was enacted in 1984 and established the federal Crime Victims Fund to support victim assistance and compensation nationwide.

    FEDERAL CRIMINAL COLLECTIONS
    No General Tax Dollars
    The Crime Victims Fund receives federal criminal fines, penalties, forfeitures, and other authorized collections.

    FUNDING TO PENNSYLVANIA
    Federal VOCA Grants
    Pennsylvania receives VOCA funding to support victim assistance and compensation programs.

    PUTTING SURVIVORS FIRST
    Direct Support for Commonwealth Communities
    PCCD administers funding that helps local organizations provide essential services to victims and survivors.

    VOCA SUPPORTS VCAP

    Crime Can Happen To Anyone

    Federal VOCA funding helps support Pennsylvania's Victim Compensation Assistance Program (VCAP), which assists eligible victims with certain expenses resulting from crime, including medical care, counseling, funeral costs, and relocation.

     

    If you or someone you know has been affected by crime, financial assistance may be available. Use our quick and easy eligibility checker to see if you may qualify for help with crime-related expenses.

     

    If you are in immediate danger, please call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

    Check Your Eligibility Here
    Learn More & Apply for Victims' Compensation

    How does VOCA funding help victims in Pennsylvania? 

    Crisis Intervention
    & Emergency Services

    24/7 hotlines, emergency shelter or safe housing, safety planning, emergency transportation, and immediate medical or mental health assistance.

    Counseling
    & Recovery

    Individual and group counseling, peer support groups, and trauma-informed care to help victims begin healing.

    Advocacy
    & Legal Support

    Help filing protection orders, assistance navigating the criminal justice system, including court accompaniment, advocacy, and more.

    Information
    & Referrals

    Guidance on victims’ rights and referrals to critical community resources such as housing, healthcare, and employment services.

    Understanding the VOCA Funding Challenge

    DEPOSITS INTO THE FEDERAL VOCA FUND

    Line chart titled “Deposits into the Federal VOCA Fund” showing deposits falling sharply from nearly $7 billion in 2017, remaining below $2 billion through 2022, rising to a peak around 2024, then declining again in 2025. Text below notes that the available fund balance fell from $13 billion in 2018 to less than $1 billion at the start of FY 2024.

    The available balance (excluding deposits still on hold ) has fallen from a high of $13 billion in 2018 to less than $1 billion at the start of FY 2024

    AVAILABLE CRIME VICTIMS FUND BALANCE

    Graphic comparing the available VOCA fund balance in 2018 and the projected balance for 2027. The balance declines from $13 billion in 2018 to $620 million projected in 2027, representing an approximately 98% decrease.

    The available balance (excluding deposits still on hold) has declined from a high of $13 billion in 2018 to an anticipated $620 million for the start of 2027the lowest balance for the fund in 26 years.

    PENNSYLVANIA PROVIDERS ARE ALREADY FEELING THE IMPACT

    54% report staff burnout

    of VSPs report staff burnout

    31% Report high staff turnover

    Report high staff turnover

    50% Struggle to hire qualified staff

    Struggle to hire qualified staff

    74% Say low wages and benefits are a major barrier

    say low wages/benefits are a major barrier

    64% intentionally leave positions vacant due to funding uncertainty

     intentionally leave positions vacant due to funding uncertainty

    75% cannot fully meet the needs of victims today

    cannot fully meet the needs of victims today

    Graphic showing a 12% funding cut, represented by a horizontal bar with 12% highlighted in red.

    Pennsylvania victim service programs have absorbed a 12% funding cut over the past two years.

    Graphic illustrating a projected 80% funding reduction, with 80% of a horizontal bar highlighted in red.

    Programs are now facing a significant cut next year, and up to a 80% reduction in the next two years if no action is taken.

    Victim service programs are already experiencing challenges caused by VOCA funding reductions, which are in turn impacting victims' ability to receive services. 

    Resources & Materials

    VOCA TOOLKIT

    Resources to understand, communicate, and share the impact of VOCA funding in Pennsylvania.


    A centralized collection of fact sheets, data, educational materials, downloadable graphics, talking points, and other resources for victim service providers, advocates, policymakers, and community partners. Use the toolkit to learn about VOCA, communicate the impact of funding reductions, and share accurate information about the role VOCA plays in Pennsylvania’s victim service system.

    Explore the Toolkit & Learn How To Support PA Victims

    We're Here To Support

    Learn More About How The Shapiro-Davis Admin is Working with PCCD to Listen to and Support Crime Victims in Pennsylvania

    Apply for Victims' Compensation

    The Victims Compensation Assistance Program helps crime victims and their families by easing the crime's emotional and physical aftermath with financial assistance.

    Apply for Victims' Compensation

    Interactive Map

    Interactive Map

    Your Rights as a Victim

    Your Rights as a Victim