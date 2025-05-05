VOCA SUPPORTS VCAP

Crime Can Happen To Anyone

Federal VOCA funding helps support Pennsylvania's Victim Compensation Assistance Program (VCAP), which assists eligible victims with certain expenses resulting from crime, including medical care, counseling, funeral costs, and relocation.

If you or someone you know has been affected by crime, financial assistance may be available. Use our quick and easy eligibility checker to see if you may qualify for help with crime-related expenses.

If you are in immediate danger, please call 911 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.