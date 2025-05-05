VOCA 101
VOCA—the Victims of Crime Act—was enacted in 1984 and established the federal Crime Victims Fund to support victim assistance and compensation nationwide.
FEDERAL CRIMINAL COLLECTIONS
No General Tax Dollars
The Crime Victims Fund receives federal criminal fines, penalties, forfeitures, and other authorized collections.
FUNDING TO PENNSYLVANIA
Federal VOCA Grants
Pennsylvania receives VOCA funding to support victim assistance and compensation programs.
PUTTING SURVIVORS FIRST
Direct Support for Commonwealth Communities
PCCD administers funding that helps local organizations provide essential services to victims and survivors.
How does VOCA funding help victims in Pennsylvania?
Crisis Intervention
& Emergency Services
24/7 hotlines, emergency shelter or safe housing, safety planning, emergency transportation, and immediate medical or mental health assistance.
Counseling
& Recovery
Individual and group counseling, peer support groups, and trauma-informed care to help victims begin healing.
Advocacy
& Legal Support
Help filing protection orders, assistance navigating the criminal justice system, including court accompaniment, advocacy, and more.
Information
& Referrals
Guidance on victims’ rights and referrals to critical community resources such as housing, healthcare, and employment services.
Understanding the VOCA Funding Challenge
DEPOSITS INTO THE FEDERAL VOCA FUND
The available balance (excluding deposits still on hold ) has fallen from a high of $13 billion in 2018 to less than $1 billion at the start of FY 2024.
AVAILABLE CRIME VICTIMS FUND BALANCE
The available balance (excluding deposits still on hold) has declined from a high of $13 billion in 2018 to an anticipated $620 million for the start of 2027—the lowest balance for the fund in 26 years.
PENNSYLVANIA PROVIDERS ARE ALREADY FEELING THE IMPACT
of VSPs report staff burnout
Report high staff turnover
Struggle to hire qualified staff
say low wages/benefits are a major barrier
intentionally leave positions vacant due to funding uncertainty
cannot fully meet the needs of victims today
Pennsylvania victim service programs have absorbed a 12% funding cut over the past two years.
Programs are now facing a significant cut next year, and up to a 80% reduction in the next two years if no action is taken.
Victim service programs are already experiencing challenges caused by VOCA funding reductions, which are in turn impacting victims' ability to receive services.
Resources & Materials
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PDF VOCA Funding at Risk: What’s at Stake for Victims in Pennsylvania?A quick overview for the public, advocates, and community partners. Learn how VOCA supports essential victim services, why federal funding is declining, and what continued reductions could mean for victim service programs and victims across Pennsylvania. The one-page resource also highlights the projected decline in available Crime Victims Fund resources and directs victims to assistance
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PDF VOCA 101: Pennsylvania’s Victim Services Funding CrisisA legislative and policymaker briefing on VOCA funding and its impact in Pennsylvania. This two-page briefing explains how VOCA is funded, how funding reaches Pennsylvania communities, and the scale of the current funding challenge. It also summarizes impacts reported by victim service providers, services being affected, federal stabilization efforts, policy options, and approaches taken by other states.
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PDF How VOCA Supports Victims of Domestic ViolenceA foundational introduction to VOCA and the services it makes possible. Use this introductory resource to understand the role of VOCA funding in supporting Pennsylvania victim service programs, including crisis intervention, emergency shelter, counseling, legal advocacy, victims’ rights assistance, and connections to community resources.
Apply for Victims' Compensation
The Victims Compensation Assistance Program helps crime victims and their families by easing the crime's emotional and physical aftermath with financial assistance.Apply for Victims' Compensation