Harrisburg, PA – Today, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis marked the 50th anniversary of Pennsylvania’s Victims Compensation Assistance Program (VCAP), highlighting more than $51 million paid on behalf of victims and survivors through more than 25,000 claims since 2023 and the Shapiro-Davis Administration’s $19.5 million in state investments to help ensure the program remains available to Pennsylvanians in the aftermath of crime.
Lt. Gov. Davis, who chairs the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), was joined by victim service professionals, advocates, and state officials at today’s event to recognize five decades of VCAP and highlight the critical support the program provides to victims and survivors across the Commonwealth.
“While no financial assistance can undo their trauma, the Victims Compensation Assistance Program and the services provided by so many in the room today can play an essential role in helping survivors rebuild their lives in the aftermath,” said Lt. Gov. Davis, PCCD Chair. “We will continue standing up for victims and survivors and investing in VCAP to ensure Pennsylvanians have the support they need to rebuild.”
Each year, PCCD receives an average of 12,000 VCAP claims for reimbursement of eligible expenses, including medical and counseling services, lost income or support, stolen cash, relocation, funeral costs, crime scene cleanup, and more. Since 2023, VCAP has paid more than $51 million for over 25,000 claims statewide.
The Shapiro-Davis Administration has secured $19.5 million in funding for VCAP since 2023, including $4.5 million in the 2026-27 budget to help ensure victims and survivors can continue accessing financial assistance in the aftermath of crime.
At the same time, victim service providers across the Commonwealth are facing continued instability in federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funding, which is a major source of support for local victim service programs. Lt. Gov. Davis has repeatedly called on Congress to stabilize VOCA funding as providers face increased demand and reduced federal resources.
“Whether it’s a father grieving his son, a woman healing after escaping abuse, a young man in need of medical care after an assault, or a grandmother trying to recover from financial exploitation— in these dark moments, VCAP can help give them hope for the future,” said Kathy Buckley, Director of PCCD’s Office of Victims’ Services. “In the past 50 years, VCAP has come such a long way— earning a spot as one of the best compensation programs in the country. I am proud that Pennsylvania is a leader in supporting victims and survivors, proud of the victim service programs that work with victims and survivors every day, and so proud of the incredible work of our VCAP staff. It’s an honor to celebrate 50 years of supporting victims and strengthening communities.”
Lt. Gov. Davis wrote an op-ed in the Times Leader on the importance of VCAP and has traveled the state — from Pittsburgh to Berks and Lancaster to Chambersburg — discussing the importance of continued investments at the state level as well as the need to shore up the federal VOCA funding, which is forcing victims’ service providers to struggle given the increased demand for services and cuts in federal funding.
One year ago, Davis wrote to Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation urging support for legislation to stabilize VOCA funding at the federal level. Today, he called on them again to act urgently, as the consequences of VOCA funding decreases are already affecting programs across our Commonwealth.
Deposits into the federal fund that supports VOCA grant funding have dropped sharply, and the fund’s balance has fallen from a high of $13 billion in 2018 to less than $1 billion at the start of FY 2024. As federal VOCA funding declines, programs are increasingly forced to make painful decisions, such as reducing staff, limiting outreach, or cutting services victims rely on.
You can learn more about the critical support that VCAP provides victims or the current VOCA funding crisis on PCCD’s website.