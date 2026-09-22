PRESS RELEASE

‘We Will Continue Standing Up for Victims’: Lieutenant Governor Davis and Victims Service Professionals Mark 50 Years of VCAP, Highlight $19.5 Million Investment under Shapiro-Davis Administration

Since taking office, the Shapiro-Davis Administration has secured $19.5 million for the Victims Compensation Assistance Program (VCAP) to help cover eligible expenses — including medical and counseling services, lost income or support, stolen cash, relocation, funeral costs, crime scene cleanup, and more.

The victim service field is at a critical crossroads, with decreases in federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funding; urgent action is needed to ensure that VCAP and victim service providers can continue providing life-saving support to victims and survivors.