Harrisburg, PA – A statewide survey of more than 267,000 Pennsylvania students shows that investments under the Shapiro-Davis Administration in youth mental health and school safety are delivering positive outcomes. Mental health concerns, depression, and suicide‑risk indicators are all declining among the Commonwealth’s youth, according to a Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS) presentation provided this week at the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s (PCCD) School Safety and Security Committee meeting.
“The Pennsylvania Youth Survey continues to be one of our most valuable tools for understanding what students are dealing with in their daily lives, said Kirsten Kenyon, Executive Director of PCCD. “The 2025 results show positive trends in mental health and safety, a sign that our continued investments in school-based mental health and safety initiatives at the state level are paying off.”
PAYS is a biannual, anonymous, and voluntary survey of Pennsylvania students in grades 6, 8, 10, and 12 that gathers insights on youth behavior, attitudes, and knowledge related to substance use and violence. Conducted through a partnership with PCCD and the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) and Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), survey results help school districts implement effective youth development and prevention programs, strengthen strategies to keep students safe, and ensure students have a voice in what’s happening in their schools and communities.
“Behind every statistic in the Pennsylvania Youth Survey is a student’s experience of school,” said PDE Secretary Dr. Carrie Rowe. “The progress we’re seeing tells us that the investments in mental health and school safety are making a difference. Where the survey shows us that students continue to struggle, we are reminded that our work isn’t finished. This survey helps us build toward the goal of having schools where every student can feel safe, supported, and ready to learn.”
2025 PAYS results show that 76 percent of participating students reported their overall mental health is good, an increase from 71 percent in 2023; and suicide-risk indicators — including seriously considering suicide, making a plan, and attempts — have fallen steadily since 2021. Additionally, 83 percent of students report feeling safe at school, an increase from 78 percent in 2023.
Other key positive findings from the 2025 PAYS:
- Persistent sadness and feelings of worthlessness have all declined.
- Students increasingly believe substances are harmful.
- Students report greater trust that adults will intervene when bullying occurs.
- Reports of being threatened, attacked, or encountering weapons at school have also declined.
- Youth access to alcohol, cigarettes, marijuana, prescription and illicit drugs is more difficult.
“Prevention really is the first line of defense in stopping a substance use disorder from developing,” said DDAP Secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “These results demonstrate the Shapiro-Davis Administration’s commitment to providing critical prevention resources at a critical time in students’ lives. This PAYS data underscores the value of prevention, early intervention, and the continued work of schools, communities, and our partners across the Commonwealth to give young Pennsylvanians the support and resources to thrive.”
While important progress has been made, the 2025 PAYS show areas in need of continued focus:
- Although mental health concerns have improved, nearly one in seven students have seriously considered suicide in the past year.
- While some bullying indicators have improved, frequent bullying and school avoidance due to bullying have not returned to pre‑2021 levels.
- Measures of school connectedness, such as opportunities for one-on-one teacher support and student voice in the classroom, have remained largely stagnant.
- Senior participation remains the lowest of all grade levels.
Since taking office, the Shapiro-Davis Administration has made closing security gaps and expanding mental health resources for students a top priority, investing more than $400 million in over 1,100 public and private K–12 schools. Over the last three years, more than $130 million of this funding has been used by public schools to increase mental health supports for students.
In August, PCCD announced more than $140 million in funding — the largest amount of state funding ever provided for School Safety, Security, and Mental Health grants in a single year — to enhance school safety, security, and mental health supports across Pennsylvania’s public and nonpublic schools.
To learn more about PAYS and the PCCD’s efforts to make Pennsylvania’s schools safer, visit the PCCD website.