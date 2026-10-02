PRESS RELEASE

NEWS: New Statewide Data Shows Youth Mental Health Is Improving and Students Feel Safer in Pennsylvania Schools

New Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS) data reveals improved student well-being, with 76 percent of students reporting their overall mental health is good and 83 percent of students feeling safe at school.

Under the Shapiro-Davis Administration, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) has awarded almost $400 million to over 1,100 schools across the Commonwealth to enhance mental health services and improve security measures.