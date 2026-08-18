Since taking office, the Shapiro-Davis Administration has made closing security gaps and expanding mental health resources for students a top priority, investing more than $400 million in over 1,100 public and private K–12 schools. Over the last three years, more than $130 million of this funding has been used by public schools to increase mental health supports for students. Earlier this year, PCCD approved 353 Targeted School Safety grants totaling more than $20 million and $100 million in School Safety and Mental Health Grants.