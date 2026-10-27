Hershey, PA — The Shapiro-Davis Administration is strengthening crisis response across Pennsylvania, with the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s (PCCD) statewide Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Training and Technical Assistance Center receiving 108 requests for training and support in its first year alone.
PCCD announced the milestone this week at the 2026 Statewide CIT Conference, hosted in collaboration with the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (PA DHS) and the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP). The conference brought together more than 250 attendees working to improve crisis response and community safety. PCCD also recognized five awardees for their leadership and service.
CIT programs bring together law enforcement, mental health professionals, advocates, and other first responders to help people experiencing mental health crises access appropriate treatment and support, rather than enter the criminal justice system. Research indicates these programs can improve safety, increase officer confidence, and help connect people to mental health services.
"By bringing together law enforcement, mental health professionals, advocates, and community partners, CIT programs aim to ensure that those in crisis are met with understanding, safety, and support,” said Kirsten Kenyon, PCCD Executive Director. “These programs can truly make a difference in the life of someone experiencing a crisis. PCCD is proud to be a partner in the continued expansion and enhancement of CIT programs across the Commonwealth.”
The 2026 CIT Conference featured workshops on crisis walk-in centers, officer wellness and resilience, co-responder and embedded social worker models, data collection, specialized Youth and Veteran CIT programs, and more.
“When someone is experiencing a behavioral health crisis, they need three things: someone to call, someone to respond, and somewhere to go. When law enforcement and mental health professionals respond together to de-escalate a situation, we see much better results for the individuals in crisis, their families, communities, and our first responders,” said PA DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “PA DHS is proud to work alongside our state, county, and local partners to support Crisis Intervention Training across the Commonwealth and ensure that Pennsylvanians can receive the appropriate mental health care services when they need them most.”
Over the past two years, PCCD has invested more than $4.5 million to establish, expand, and assess CIT programs, trainings, and co-responder model programs. Currently, 45 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties have CIT programs.
Statewide Center expands training and support
Additionally, PCCD and the Council of State Governments Justice Center provided updates on the work of the Pennsylvania CIT Training and Technical Assistance Center, which launched at the conference last year. The Training and Technical Assistance Center serves as a one‑stop shop for training, best practices, data, and peer support to help counties enhance their crisis response efforts.
In its first year, the Center received 108 training and technical assistance requests, trained 65 county leaders in CIT, hosted two statewide webinars, and convened three virtual office hours for counties to share successes and discuss challenges. Through the Center, PCCD also established a new statewide CIT Steering Committee to guide Pennsylvania’s ongoing crisis response.
PCCD recognizes statewide crisis-response leaders
On the second day of the conference, PCCD also presented the following awards, recognizing the accomplishments and leadership of individuals making a difference in the CIT space across Pennsylvania.
Sergeant Thomas Cain
Philadelphia Police Department
Officer Samuel Safadi
North Catasauqua Police Department
Bobby Tanyer,
Lead CIT Coordinator
Westmoreland County Office of Behavioral Health and Development Services
Jorge Collazo-Gonzalez,
Co-Responder
Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office and Harrisburg City Police
Dauphin County Co-Responder Team
Devon Chianos, Sara Lutz, Elizabeth Manning, Jordan Rolko, Jorge Collazo-Gonzalez, Taylor Borrelli, Jared Ross, Chrissy King, and Tiffani Trammell
Learn more about the 2026 CIT Conference and the CIT Training and Technical Assistance Center.