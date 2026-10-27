PRESS RELEASE

Shapiro-Davis Administration Marks First Year of Crisis Response Center Supporting Pennsylvania Communities, Honors Community Leaders

After one year, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s (PCCD) statewide Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Training and Technical Assistance Center is strengthening and supporting crisis intervention across the Commonwealth.

The Center received 108 requests for support in its first year as PCCD recognized officers, behavioral health professionals, coordinators, and a co-responder team for outstanding service.

PCCD presented awards for CIT Behavioral Health Practitioner, CIT Coordinator, and CIT Police Officers of the Year.