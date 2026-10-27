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    PRESS RELEASE

    Shapiro-Davis Administration Marks First Year of Crisis Response Center Supporting Pennsylvania Communities, Honors Community Leaders

    After one year, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s (PCCD) statewide Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Training and Technical Assistance Center is strengthening and supporting crisis intervention across the Commonwealth. 

     

    The Center received 108 requests for support in its first year as PCCD recognized officers, behavioral health professionals, coordinators, and a co-responder team for outstanding service. 

     

    PCCD presented awards for CIT Behavioral Health Practitioner, CIT Coordinator, and CIT Police Officers of the Year.

    October 27, 2026
    VIew Photos and Videos at PACast
    PCCD Flickr

    Hershey, PA The Shapiro-Davis Administration is strengthening crisis response across Pennsylvania, with the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s (PCCD) statewide Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Training and Technical Assistance Center receiving 108 requests for training and support in its first year alone. 

    PCCD announced the milestone this week at the 2026 Statewide CIT Conference, hosted in collaboration with the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (PA DHS) and the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP). The conference brought together more than 250 attendees working to improve crisis response and community safety. PCCD also recognized five awardees for their leadership and service.

    CIT programs bring together law enforcement, mental health professionals, advocates, and other first responders to help people experiencing mental health crises access appropriate treatment and support, rather than enter the criminal justice system. Research indicates these programs can improve safety, increase officer confidence, and help connect people to mental health services. 

    "By bringing together law enforcement, mental health professionals, advocates, and community partners, CIT programs aim to ensure that those in crisis are met with understanding, safety, and support,” said Kirsten Kenyon, PCCD Executive Director. “These programs can truly make a difference in the life of someone experiencing a crisis. PCCD is proud to be a partner in the continued expansion and enhancement of CIT programs across the Commonwealth.”

    The 2026 CIT Conference featured workshops on crisis walk-in centers, officer wellness and resilience, co-responder and embedded social worker models, data collection, specialized Youth and Veteran CIT programs, and more.

    “When someone is experiencing a behavioral health crisis, they need three things: someone to call, someone to respond, and somewhere to go. When law enforcement and mental health professionals respond together to de-escalate a situation, we see much better results for the individuals in crisis, their families, communities, and our first responders,” said PA DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “PA DHS is proud to work alongside our state, county, and local partners to support Crisis Intervention Training across the Commonwealth and ensure that Pennsylvanians can receive the appropriate mental health care services when they need them most.”

    Over the past two years, PCCD has invested more than $4.5 million to establish, expand, and assess CIT programs, trainings, and co-responder model programs. Currently, 45 of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties have CIT programs. 

    Statewide Center expands training and support

    Additionally, PCCD and the Council of State Governments Justice Center provided updates on the work of the Pennsylvania CIT Training and Technical Assistance Center, which launched at the conference last year. The Training and Technical Assistance Center serves as a one‑stop shop for training, best practices, data, and peer support to help counties enhance their crisis response efforts. 

    In its first year, the Center received 108 training and technical assistance requests, trained 65 county leaders in CIT, hosted two statewide webinars, and convened three virtual office hours for counties to share successes and discuss challenges. Through the Center, PCCD also established a new statewide CIT Steering Committee to guide Pennsylvania’s ongoing crisis response.

    PCCD recognizes statewide crisis-response leaders

    On the second day of the conference, PCCD also presented the following awards, recognizing the accomplishments and leadership of individuals making a difference in the CIT space across Pennsylvania.

    Sergeant Thomas Cain

    Philadelphia Police Department

    Sgt. Thomas Cain, a 2022 CIT graduate, consistently exceeds expectations in supporting effective crisis response, including training 911 dispatchers and teaching the 40‑hour CIT course. In 2026, he earned Extraordinary Service Recognition for safely deescalating a high‑risk suicidal incident and was later nominated for a Life Saving Commendation for performing successful CPR on a child.

    Officer Samuel Safadi

    North Catasauqua Police Department

    Officer Safadi applies his CIT training with skill and professionalism, strengthened by his experience in the U.S. Marine Corps and local fire and police service. On November 5, 2025, he safely resolved a psychiatric emergency involving an armed individual by establishing calm, respectful communication, leading to a peaceful outcome. He received a Meritorious Service Award for his lifesaving actions, as well as a Peer Appreciation Award and recognition from the Northampton County Community Support Program for his outstanding partnership in supporting individuals with mental illness.

    Bobby Tanyer,
    Lead CIT Coordinator

    Westmoreland County Office of Behavioral Health and Development Services

    Bobby Tanyer serves as the Lead CIT Coordinator for Westmoreland County. He also oversees the 12-county strong Southwest PA Regional CIT Program that he has grown over the last 3 years from a 2-county program to a 12-county region. In partnership with NAMI Keystone PA, Bobby brought the first ever 40-hour Youth CIT training to Pennsylvania and presented at last year’s CIT International Conference. In addition to his CIT work, Bobby serves as the lead for the Westmoreland County Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors (LOSS) and Drug Overdose Survivor Support (DOSS) Teams and is an executive committee member for the new peer led First Responder Assistance Team (FAST) and the county crisis continuum oversight.


    Jorge Collazo-Gonzalez,
    Co-Responder

    Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office and Harrisburg City Police

    Jorge serves as a vital bridge between law enforcement and community resources, known for his ability to build trust and de-escalate tense situations. On May 26, 2026, he helped safely resolve a crisis involving a 17‑year‑old on the Market Street Bridge, spending nearly an hour establishing rapport until the teen agreed to step off the ledge and receive help. Jorge and the responding officer will be nominated for a Life Saving Award for their actions.



    Dauphin County Co-Responder Team

    Devon Chianos, Sara Lutz, Elizabeth Manning, Jordan Rolko, Jorge Collazo-Gonzalez, Taylor Borrelli, Jared Ross, Chrissy King, and Tiffani Trammell

    The Dauphin County Co‑Responder Team has shown strong, sustained leadership in improving behavioral health and crisis response through program growth and cross‑system collaboration. Since launching in 2020, the team has expanded from two co‑responders to a 10‑member unit embedded in eight law enforcement agencies, supporting additional departments countywide. They have handled more than 20,000 crisis‑related contacts, with very few resulting in criminal charges, and remain deeply involved in county CIT efforts, the Criminal Justice Advisory Board, community partnerships, and training initiatives. Their work has strengthened policy, coordination, and access to care, bringing behavioral health support directly into the community and prioritizes connection to services over criminal justice involvement.

    Media Contacts

    Ali Sindlinger

    Communications Director
    Commission on Crime and Delinquency Media