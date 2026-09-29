PRESS RELEASE

Shapiro-Davis Administration Launches Pennsylvania’s First Statewide Sexual Assault Kit Tracking System, Strengthening Accountability and Support for Survivors

The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) is working with 12 hospitals, 64 police departments, forensic nurses, and labs in Erie, Lancaster, and York Counties to pilot the tracking system ahead of statewide launch in December.

The 2026–27 state budget provides a $12 million increase for rape crisis centers—nearly doubling state support and ensuring survivors have access to the critical services they need.