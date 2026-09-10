In January 2021, the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) became the national standard for crime data reporting across U.S. law enforcement agencies. Compared to its predecessor, the Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) system, the data collected through NIBRS offers a more accurate and holistic view of crime trends by capturing in-depth details on criminal incidents, including information on victims, known offenders, relationships between victims and offenders, arrestees, and property involved in crimes. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has set a nationwide deadline requiring all agencies to achieve full NIBRS compliance by January 1, 2028.

Despite recent investments from PCCD to help departments transition to NIBRS, Pennsylvania continues to rank at the bottom among states for reporting data through the system — making it challenging to accurately monitor statewide and local crime trends and allocate resources where they are needed most.