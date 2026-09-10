Harrisburg, PA – Local police departments in Pennsylvania can now apply for funding to help improve clearance rates and compliance with federal crime data reporting requirements. The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) announced the availability of approximately $3.5 million through the newly launched Violent Incident Clearance and Technological Investigative Methods (VICTIM) grant program.
Last month, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, Chair of PCCD, joined legislators from both sides of the aisle to highlight the new grant program.
Last month when we held an event in Philadelphia to talk about the VICTIM Program, we brought together legislators from both sides of the aisle, as well as local law enforcement leaders and family members who’ve lost loved ones to gun violence," said Lt. Gov. Davis. "We had dozens of people on stage with us – many who have almost given up hope. They said, this new program is giving us hope again. That’s why the VICTIM Program is so important. We want these families to know that their loved ones will never be forgotten."
In January 2021, the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) became the national standard for crime data reporting across U.S. law enforcement agencies. Compared to its predecessor, the Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) system, the data collected through NIBRS offers a more accurate and holistic view of crime trends by capturing in-depth details on criminal incidents, including information on victims, known offenders, relationships between victims and offenders, arrestees, and property involved in crimes. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has set a nationwide deadline requiring all agencies to achieve full NIBRS compliance by January 1, 2028.
Despite recent investments from PCCD to help departments transition to NIBRS, Pennsylvania continues to rank at the bottom among states for reporting data through the system — making it challenging to accurately monitor statewide and local crime trends and allocate resources where they are needed most.
Arnold Ventures is thrilled to support Pennsylvania in providing this critical funding to law enforcement agencies across the Commonwealth," said Marc Krupanski, Vice President of Criminal Justice at Arnold Ventures. "We know that solving more crimes more quickly is essential for justice and accountability, and is proven to be effective at preventing future crime as well. Thus, this is not just an investment in justice for victims and survivors, but is an investment in the future by preventing future victimization."
Under the VICTIM Program, local police departments have until October 21, 2026 to submit an application under one of the two available tracks based on their current NIBRS reporting status:
Track 1 - NIBRS Readiness Grants: The goal of this track is to increase the number of local law enforcement agencies reporting crime data through NIBRS, therefore increasing Pennsylvania’s statewide NIBRS compliance rates. Funding can support costs associated with software, hardware, and labor needed to install NIBRS-compliant record management systems; agency training on collecting and submitting crime data; and technical assistance for personnel responsible for data collection and submission.
Track 2 - Implementation Grants: This track is for NIBRS-compliant law enforcement agencies to purchase technology, equipment, training, and other allowable activities to improve clearance rates of homicides and other violent crimes, including rape, aggravated assault, and robbery.
Funding for the program comes from $2.5 million in FY 2026-27 budget and a $1 million match from Arnold Ventures. More information on the VICTIM grant program can be found on PCCD’s website.
This week, the Commission also approved more than $86 million in state and federal grants to strengthen public safety by supporting youth and victims of crime, and county probation, treatment, and reentry efforts, including:
- Over $50 million in federal funding to support victims of crime, including funding for more than 150 victim service programs across the Commonwealth to provide direct services to victims and survivors such as crisis counseling, therapy, advocacy, accompaniment, and more.
- Nearly $35 million in state funding to support supervision and reentry practices, including County Intermediate Punishment Treatment programs, county adult probation and parole, and medication-assisted treatment in county jail; and
- Almost $1 million in state and federal funding to expand access to services for victims and families experiencing child abuse, enhance evidence-based juvenile justice practices, and support the Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS).