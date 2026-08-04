PHILADELPHIA – Today, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis was joined by legislators from both sides of the aisle to highlight new funding in the 2026-27 budget to create the Violent Incident Clearance and Technological Investigative Methods (VICTIM) Program, designed to help local police departments solve cold cases, homicides, and other violent crimes.
The Commonwealth’s $2.5 million investment in the new program will be matched with $1 million in philanthropic dollars from Arnold Ventures. The grants will be awarded through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), which is also led by Lt. Gov. Davis.
“Statewide, violent crime is down 16 percent since we took office,” said Lt. Gov. Davis. “But we can’t truly celebrate, while so many families are still mourning, still grieving, still waiting for justice. That’s why I’m proud to highlight a new investment coming from our bipartisan budget — the VICTIM Program. We’re funding this new program with $2.5 million for grants to local law enforcement, with the intention of helping them solve homicides and other violent crimes.”
“No matter where a crime occurs in Pennsylvania, victims and their families deserve answers, ” said Vice President of Criminal Justice Advocacy at Arnold Ventures Kevin Ring. "Our support will help more local agencies step up their data reporting, making them eligible for VICTIM Act funding and bringing that same standard of accountability to communities across the Commonwealth.”
Democratic and Republican lawmakers were on hand at today’s news conference to emphasize the importance of this new program.
“Justice reform must include justice for victims of crime,” said State Rep. Jordan Harris, majority chair of the House Appropriations Committee. “The $2.5 million investment through the VICTIMS Act gives law enforcement the resources to solve violent crimes and cold cases because every family deserves answers, accountability and confidence that their loved one has not been forgotten. This funding sends a clear message: victims and their families are not forgotten, and Pennsylvania is committed to helping deliver the justice they deserve.”
“When a violent crime goes unsolved, victims and their families are left without the answers and accountability they deserve,” said state Rep. Tim Briggs, who sponsored the VICTIM Act in the House. “The VICTIM Program gives local law enforcement the resources and technology they need to solve more homicides and violent crimes, while reinforcing our commitment to justice for victims. I'm proud to have worked with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to make this bipartisan investment a reality because safer communities begin with ensuring those responsible for violent crimes are held accountable.”
“Every unsolved homicide leaves a family without answers and a community without closure,” said state Sen. Joe Picozzi, who sponsored the VICTIM Act in the Senate. “The VICTIM Act gives law enforcement the tools they need to solve more violent crimes, hold offenders accountable, and bring justice to families and their loved ones.”
“The investment announced through the VICTIM Act is an investment in healing and justice,” said Adara Combs, executive director of Philadelphia’s Office of Victim Advocate. “It is an acknowledgment that every victim matters, every family deserves answers, and every case deserves continued attention, no matter how much time has passed. Every time a cold case is solved, it is more than an arrest; it is an opportunity for truth, accountability, and healing.”
The bipartisan state budget also supports victims of crime with:
- $4.5 million to support victims and survivors in the aftermath of crime through the Victims Compensation Assistance Program (VCAP); and
- A $12 million increase for rape crisis centers across the Commonwealth — the largest increase in history and nearly doubling their overall support.
Under the Shapiro-Davis Administration, violent crime has gone down 16 percent, and homicides have decreased by 39 percent. Recent analysis has also shown that homicide and violent crime clearance rates have improved statewide. The 2026-27 budget builds on that progress by investing $16.2 million to support four additional cadet classes for the Pennsylvania State Police.
To date, the Shapiro-Davis Administration has secured funding for 16 cadet classes to train more than 1,600 new state troopers and obtained funding through PCCD to help municipal police departments recruit and retain nearly 700 municipal police officers across the Commonwealth.