PRESS RELEASE

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis Highlights New Bipartisan Program Designed to Help Police Departments Solve Violent Crimes and Cold Cases, Make Communities Safer

The 2026-27 budget provides $2.5 million in grant funding to help local law enforcement solve homicides and other violent crimes — funding that will be matched by $1 million in philanthropic dollars from Arnold Ventures

Even as violent crime is down 16 percent statewide, the Shapiro-Davis Administration is continuing to invest in safer communities and support for victims