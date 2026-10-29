PRESS RELEASE

Shapiro-Davis Administration Investments Helping Expand Student Mental Health Services at Lincoln Charter School

Since 2022, Lincoln Charter School has received more than $330,000 in Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) School Safety and Mental Health grants, with the majority of the funding strengthening mental health services for students and staff.

The Shapiro-Davis Administration’s investments are delivering positive outcomes — new Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS) data shows improved student well-being, with 76 percent of students reporting their overall mental health is good and 83 percent of students feeling safe at school.