Tarentum, PA — The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) and Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV) visited Alle-Kiski Area HOPE Center (HOPE) to highlight their services for victims and survivors of domestic violence — supported by over $2 million in PCCD funding since 2023 — and Sheltering Animals & Families Together (SAF‑T) Kennel Program, in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
"Survivors face so many difficult decisions when finally deciding to leave an abusive partner. When pets are involved, often, lack of safe options for animals may force survivors to leave their pet — a source of immense comfort — behind, or individuals may stay in an abusive situation to protect the animal,” said Kathy Buckley, Director of Victims’ Services for PCCD. “HOPE’s SAF-T model prevents survivors from having to make that difficult and heartbreaking choice. This program is one of many unique and critical initiatives across our Commonwealth to ensure that survivors of domestic violence are supported and empowered with safe options as they look toward rebuilding their lives.”
Since its inception, HOPE’s SAF-T Kennel Program has provided more than 5,200 nights of safety and temporary shelter to over 160 animals — primarily dogs and cats, as well as birds, hamsters, rabbits, and guinea pigs. The kennel’s close proximity to the emergency shelter allows survivors to remain connected to their pets while they work toward safety and stability.
“No one should have to choose between their own safety and the safety of a beloved pet. We know how important pets are to many survivors and the comfort they provide during difficult times,” said Erin Gillette, Executive Director of Alle-Kiski Area HOPE Center. “Our SAF-T Kennel Program helps survivors take that step toward safety without having to leave a member of their family behind. We are proud to offer this program to help survivors and their pets find safety together.”
Since 1979, HOPE has been providing services to survivors of domestic violence, serving over 3,000 individuals each year. In addition to their SAF‑T Kennel Program, they offer a 24-hour crisis hotline, emergency shelter, rapid rehousing, legal and medical advocacy, and prevention and community education. HOPE works closely with law enforcement, courts, healthcare providers, schools, and community organizations to provide coordinated, victim-centered services to victims of domestic violence and their families throughout the Alle-Kiski area and surrounding communities.
"Each year, PCADV and its member programs across the Commonwealth serve nearly 90,000 survivors, including children and pets," said Susan Higginbotham, CEO of PCADV. "Yet last year, more than 4,000 victims of domestic violence went without needed services. Local programs depend on government and private funding, and increases across all funding sources are essential for our network to fulfill its mission of ending violence and oppression."
Shapiro-Davis Administration’s Commitment to Victims and Survivors
Since taking office, the Shapiro–Davis Administration has made it a priority to strengthen and expand access to services for victims and survivors of domestic violence and other crimes, including securing $19.5 million for PCCD’s Victims Compensation Assistance Program (VCAP) which just launched a new online eligibility checker. Since 2023, VCAP has paid more than 1,100 claims totaling over $2 million in eligible expenses for victims of domestic violence.
Today, the Pennsylvania State Police announced their implementation of the Lethality Assessment Program (LAP) to help law enforcement identify victims of domestic violence who may be at heightened risk of serious injury or death and connect them with lifesaving support.
Additionally, PCCD is strengthening accountability and support for survivors of sexual assault through the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, which will be rolled out statewide in December.
PCCD has also been urging critical action to address ongoing federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funding cuts that threaten the ability of domestic violence agencies and all local victim services programs statewide to provide critical supports to victims of crime.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, free and confidential help is available 24/7. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), text “START” to 88788, or find your local domestic violence program online.