PRESS RELEASE

Shapiro-Davis Administration Invests $2 Million in Alle-Kiski Area HOPE Center to Help Domestic Violence Victims and Their Pets Find Safety

Since 2023, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s (PCCD) has invested more than $2 million in funding to ensure the Alle-Kiski HOPE Center can continue delivering vital services to domestic violence victims in Western Pennsylvania.

The Shapiro-Davis Administration is committed to supporting victims and survivors of domestic violence through the Victims Compensation Assistance Program (VCAP) and the State Police’s adoption of the Lethality Assessment Program (LAP).

Under the Shapiro-Davis Administration, VCAP has paid more than 1,100 claims totaling over $2 million in eligible expenses for victims of domestic violence.