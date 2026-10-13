PRESS RELEASE

“Every Life Lost to Gun Violence Is One Too Many”: Lt. Gov. Davis Convenes Inaugural Pennsylvania Gun Violence Prevention Symposium to Strengthen Community Efforts to Reduce Violence & Save Lives

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis and Rob Wilcox, former Deputy Director of the White House’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention, gathered with 14 county and city teams and national experts to continue Pennsylvania’s statewide progress in reducing violence and strategies for making all communities safer.

Since 2023, the Shapiro-Davis Administration has re-established the Office of Gun Violence Prevention within the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) and provided more than $183 million through more than 440 grant projects across the Commonwealth through the Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) Grant Program.