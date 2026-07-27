Harrisburg, PA – The Shapiro-Davis Administration today announced that eligible nonprofit organizations across Pennsylvania can now apply for $10 million to enhance security and protect against hate crimes through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency's (PCCD) Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program.
The funding, secured in the 2026-27 budget, will support planning, training, equipment, and technology upgrades at places of worship, community centers, and other nonprofit institutions across the Commonwealth that primarily serve individuals or communities at heightened risk of hate crimes.
Since taking office, the Shapiro-Davis Administration has secured $35 million for the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program to help nonprofit organizations strengthen security, prevent hate crimes, and ensure Pennsylvanians can safely gather, worship, and access services in their communities.
"Protecting public safety is our mission every day at PCCD, and this program truly exemplifies that," said Kirsten Kenyon, Executive Director of PCCD. "By once again investing $10 million in the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program in this year’s budget, we’re continuing to support critical security enhancements to help ensure that community members can safely gather, worship, and access services without fear. I strongly encourage eligible nonprofits to apply and take advantage of this funding."
PCCD’s latest Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program solicitation, awarded in March, invested more than $10 million in 191 nonprofit organizations across 28 Pennsylvania counties. Based on the reported number of people who visit grant-funded facilities, it is estimated that approximately seven million people across the Commonwealth have been impacted by this funding to date. Read about how organizations across the state have used this funding for enhancements to make their facilities safer.
2026 Fall Nonprofit Security Grant Funding
Eligible Entities
Nonprofit organizations across Pennsylvania that primarily serve individuals or communities at heightened risk of hate crimes, as identified by the FBI’s Hate Crime Statistics, are eligible to apply. Those that fall under this category include individuals, groups, or institutions targeted because of race/ethnicity/ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender identity, or gender biases.
Eligible Uses
Applicants are eligible for security enhancements to protect the safety and security of the users of a facility located in Pennsylvania that is owned or operated by the nonprofit. Grant awards can range from $5,000 to $150,000 for a variety of eligible items, including:
Safety and security planning and training;
Purchase of safety and security equipment and technology;
Upgrades to existing structures that enhance safety and security; and
Vulnerability and threat assessments.
Deadline to Apply
Eligible nonprofits must submit the initial request form through SurveyMonkey by Wednesday, September 10, 2026. Applications will be reviewed by a Commission-established workgroup comprised of representatives of PCCD, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security.
Learn More
Questions regarding the program and the application process should be forwarded to RA-CD-NPSEC-GRANT@pa.gov. For more information, visit PCCD’s Nonprofit Security Grant Fund webpage.