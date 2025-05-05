Harrisburg, PA – The Shapiro-Davis Administration’s 2026-27 budget invests $10 million to help nonprofit and faith-based organizations strengthen security and prevent hate crimes through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s (PCCD) Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program.

Since taking office, the Shapiro-Davis Administration has secured $35 million for the program to support planning, training, equipment, and technology upgrades at places of worship, community centers, and other nonprofit institutions across the Commonwealth that primarily serve people or groups who may be targeted by hate crimes.

PCCD’s latest Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program solicitation was awarded in March and invested over $10 million across 191 nonprofit organizations in 28 Pennsylvania counties. Based on the reported number of people who visit grant-funded facilities, it is estimated that approximately seven million people across the Commonwealth have been impacted by this funding to date.