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PA.GOV/GUNVIOLENCE Pennsylvania Gun Violence Data & Resource Hub
Centralized statewide resource hub for gun violence prevention initiatives, funding opportunities, technical assistance, and community-based strategies in Pennsylvania.
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PDE School District Re-Entry Plans Resource Guide
Guidance and best practices for supporting students returning to school following involvement with the juvenile justice system, behavioral health treatment, or other disruptions.
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PCCD Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS)
A statewide survey that collects data on youth behaviors, risk factors, mental health, school climate, and substance use to support prevention planning.
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PCCD | PDE | DDAP PAYS Web Tool
Interactive online platform allowing users to explore and analyze Pennsylvania Youth Survey data by region, school, and demographic categories.
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PCCD Gun Violence Technical Assistance
Technical assistance, training, and implementation support for communities and organizations working to reduce gun violence and strengthen prevention efforts.
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PCCD Gun Violence Grants and Funding
Information on available grant opportunities and funding initiatives supporting violence intervention, prevention, and community safety programs across Pennsylvania.
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PCCD Pennsylvania Victim Service Programs Interactive Map
Interactive statewide map and directory to help individuals locate nearby victim service agencies, advocacy organizations, and support resources.
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PCADV Lethality Assessment Program
Evidence-based intervention program connecting domestic violence survivors at high risk of homicide with immediate safety planning and support services.
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PDE Act 71 Youth Suicide Awareness and Prevention and Child Exploitation Awareness Education
Educational resources and requirements supporting schools in implementing youth suicide prevention and child exploitation awareness instruction.
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DOH School Mental Health Resource Page
Pennsylvania Department of Health resource page offering information on mental health services, supports, crisis resources, and public health initiatives.
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OJP Model Programs Guide
Federal evidence-based database of prevention and intervention programs focused on violence reduction, behavioral health, juvenile justice, and community safety.
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DHS Suicide Prevention
State resources, programs, and crisis support information focused on suicide prevention, intervention, and behavioral health awareness.
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DHS PA Suicide Prevention Task Force Initial Report
Statewide strategic report outlining recommendations, priorities, and approaches to strengthen suicide prevention efforts across Pennsylvania.
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DMVA Suicide Prevention
Suicide prevention resources, outreach programs, and support services specifically focused on veterans, military members, and their families.
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OVW Resource Guide for Addressing the Intersection of Domestic Violence and Firearms
Guidance and tools for addressing the risks associated with domestic violence and firearm access, including legal considerations and safety planning.
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Johns Hopkins Bloomber School of Public Health Center for Gun Violence Solutions
A national research and policy center that uses a public health approach to reduce gun violence through evidence-based research, data analysis, prevention strategies, and policy solutions.
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JCJC Juvenile Court Dashboard
Interactive dashboard providing statewide juvenile justice data, trends, and court-related statistics in Pennsylvania.
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DOH Pennsylvana Violence Dashboard
Public health data dashboard tracking violence-related injuries, deaths, and trends across Pennsylvania communities.
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PCCD Gun Violence and VIP Grants Map and Dashboard
Public health data dashboard tracking violence-related injuries, deaths, and trends across Pennsylvania communities.
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PSP Pennsylvania Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR)
Uniform Crime Reporting system providing statewide crime statistics and law enforcement reporting data collected by Pennsylvania State Police.
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PCADV Fatality Reports
Reports examining domestic violence-related fatalities in Pennsylvania to identify trends, risk factors, and prevention opportunities.
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PCADV Dashboards
Interactive dashboards featuring domestic violence homicide data, Lethality Assessment Program outcomes, and related statewide trends.
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Annie E. Casey Foundation KIDS COUNT Data Center
National and state-level data resource providing indicators on child well-being, education, health, economic security, and family outcomes.
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The Trace Gun Violence Archive
Real-time national database and tracking system documenting gun violence incidents, shootings, and firearm-related trends across the United States.