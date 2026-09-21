Wormleysburg, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) and the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) hosted a suicide prevention roundtable at the American Legion State Headquarters to discuss the ongoing suicide epidemic among veterans and highlight critical support available to help Pennsylvania’s over 650,000 veterans, active service members, and their families.

Both women and men who served in the military face a higher risk of dying by suicide; specifically suicide by firearm where female veterans have a 144 percent higher chance, and men have an almost 70 percent greater chance. Veteran firearm suicide rates have increased 65% since 2001.