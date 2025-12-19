Harrisburg, PA — In a continued push to reduce violence and support community healing, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) and chair, Lt. Governor Austin Davis, recently awarded $73 million in state and federal funding. These efforts build on recent progress— since 2022, Pennsylvania has seen a 35 percent reduction in homicides.
As part of that announcement, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis joined state leaders in Philadelphia to highlight the nearly $3 million in new funding for Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Programs (HVIPs). These programs provide trauma-informed care to individuals in the hospital following a violent injury and connect them with community services to reduce reinjury and retaliation, helping to break cycles of violence.
Read what legislative leaders are saying about the $73 million in awards announced by PCCD last week:
Expanding hospital-based violence intervention programs gives trauma-informed support to victims when it’s needed most, so they can help break the cycle of violence before it continues. I’m grateful for the bipartisan effort here, between both parties, all the great public servants that serve on PCCD, hospital administrators, and all of you on the front lines who are dealing with these challenges. Violence in any part of the city or region affects us all. Programs like this— that help address the root cause of violence and help turn the hurt into healing— are so critical because we need to think long-term about healing and building stronger communities.”
– Senator Joe Picozzi
I am proud to support this impactful investment into the safety of our families, friends, and neighbors. Effective violence prevention measures and invaluable victim services programs have wide-reaching, positive effects throughout our communities.”
– Senator Wayne Fontana
These funds will ensure our county has the resources to support residents in crisis, from abused kids to crime victims,” Rivera said. “I am glad to help facilitate PCCD’s community safety initiatives in Lancaster County.”
– Representative Nikki Rivera
As a lawmaker representing North Philadelphia, I see firsthand the toll that community violence takes on my constituents. Temple University Hospital has long been on the front lines of this crisis, providing compassionate, comprehensive care to survivors of violent injury. The WRAPS Project strengthens that mission by ensuring survivors receive the medical, emotional, and practical support they need to recover, rebuild, and thrive. I am proud to support this transformative initiative and look forward to the impact it will have on individuals and families across our community.”
– Senator Sharif Street
When we invest in public safety, we make our communities stronger and healthier. Resources for crime victims, programs for people with substance use disorders, and community initiatives to reduce gun violence are among the most effective ways we can work together to tackle violence in our state and community. These PCCD grants will go a long way toward creating a safer, healthier place to live.”
– Speaker of the House, Joanna McClinton
I understand the need to support our law enforcement and victims’ advocates, so I always want to make sure they have the resources they need,” Burns said. “These grants will serve several needed purposes, from putting more officers in crime hotspots to prosecuting domestic crimes to helping victims navigate the justice system.”
– Representative Frank Burns
This investment will make a real difference in how our community responds to people in crisis. By pairing law enforcement with behavioral health professionals, we can improve outcomes, reduce unnecessary arrests or hospitalizations, and strengthen trust between residents and police. PCCD does great work supporting community safety and innovation across the commonwealth, and I’m especially proud to have supported this effort in my own district.”
– Representative Tim Briggs
