Harrisburg, PA — In a continued push to reduce violence and support community healing, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) and chair, Lt. Governor Austin Davis, recently awarded $73 million in state and federal funding. These efforts build on recent progress— since 2022, Pennsylvania has seen a 35 percent reduction in homicides.

As part of that announcement, Lt. Gov. Austin Davis joined state leaders in Philadelphia to highlight the nearly $3 million in new funding for Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Programs (HVIPs). These programs provide trauma-informed care to individuals in the hospital following a violent injury and connect them with community services to reduce reinjury and retaliation, helping to break cycles of violence.