In addition to the approved funding, the Commission also took up the agency’s 2026-2030 Strategic Framework, which updates the agency’s mission statement and outlines goals and priorities for PCCD over the next five years.

The Commission also received the Indigent Defense Advisory Committee’s inaugural 2024-2025 Biennial Report, which includes information on grant funding, data and statistical analysis, and recommendations on the improvement of indigent defense for the state. The 2025 Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Plan to the Governor, which includes comprehensive recommendations for the juvenile justice system, was also presented by PCCD’s Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Committee.