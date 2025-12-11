Harrisburg – With just weeks left in the year and following the recent passage of Pennsylvania’s state budget, members of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) yesterday approved more than $73 million in state and federal grants to enhance public safety across the Commonwealth by preventing violence, supporting victims, and strengthening justice system responses.
As we close out the year and look toward 2026, the support and resources approved today reflect our continued focus on improving public safety and community well-being across Pennsylvania,” said Kirsten Kenyon, PCCD Executive Director. “From expanding violence intervention and crisis response efforts to strengthening victim services and supporting justice-involved individuals, these grants—and the strategic plan and reports we plan to use as a road map— demonstrate our commitment to building safer, healthier communities for all.”
Today’s approved $73 million in grant funding includes:
- $2.9 million in federal Community Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative funding to expand hospital-based violence intervention programs in areas impacted by gun violence, which Lt. Governor and PCCD Chair Austin Davis highlighted yesterday afternoon in Philly.
- $5 million in federal Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program (SCIP) funds to reduce firearm suicides and address gun violence, including improving responses to behavioral health crises.
- $13 million in federal funds to reduce overdoses and fatalities and connect individuals with substance use disorder in the justice system to treatment.
- $16.5 million in federal funds to support local victim service programs and the delivery of services to victims and survivors of crime.
- $2.7 million in state funding to support Children’s Advocacy Centers in the expansion and delivery of services to children who have experienced child abuse.
- $33 million in state funds to support public safety and reduce recidivism by supporting local probation, parole, and treatment programs for justice-involved individuals, made available less than one month ago.
In addition to the approved funding, the Commission also took up the agency’s 2026-2030 Strategic Framework, which updates the agency’s mission statement and outlines goals and priorities for PCCD over the next five years.
The Commission also received the Indigent Defense Advisory Committee’s inaugural 2024-2025 Biennial Report, which includes information on grant funding, data and statistical analysis, and recommendations on the improvement of indigent defense for the state. The 2025 Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Plan to the Governor, which includes comprehensive recommendations for the juvenile justice system, was also presented by PCCD’s Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Committee.