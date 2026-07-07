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    PRESS RELEASE

    ICYMI: Lieutenant Governor Davis Highlights Shapiro-Davis Administration Investments That Are Making Pennsylvania Communities Safer

    Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis and Second Lady Blayre Holmes Davis talked with Charlie Batch and Latasha Wilson-Batch about their “Best of the Batch” afterschool and summer programs.

    The Best of the Batch video is part of the     Lieutenant Governor’s new YouTube channel, which will feature monthly conversations with state and local leaders from across the Commonwealth.

    Over the past three years, PCCD has provided more than $1 billion in funding through 6,764 grants across Pennsylvania to address and prevent violence in our communities, and these efforts are delivering results — violent crime is down 12 percent statewide, and fatal gun violence has dropped 42 percent.

    July 07, 2026

    HARRISBURG, PA – Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis is highlighting the Shapiro-Davis Administration’s work to make Pennsylvania communities safer through the Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) and Building Opportunities through Out-of-School Time (BOOST) grant programs, which have received more than $160 million in funding over the past three years.

    Lt. Gov. Davis recently joined Second Lady Blayre Holmes Davis for a conversation with former Pitts…, to discuss their Best of the Batch Foundation, which provides afterschool and summer programs for young people. Earlier this year, Best of the Batch received a $200,000 VIP grant from the Shapiro-Davis Administration to strengthen and expand their year-round programming for more than 4,000 youth in the Mon Valley.

    The Best of the Batch video is part of the Lieutenant Governor’s new YouTube channel, which will feature monthly conversations with state and local leaders from across the Commonwealth.

    See what people are saying about the Shapiro-Davis Administration’s successful investments to create opportunity for Pennsylvania youth and prevent violence in our communities:

    In addition, Davis, who leads the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), recently spoke with WITF’s The Spark about the Administration’s comprehensive strategy to reduce gun violence by addressing its root causes, including mental health challenges and lack of opportunity.

    “The quickest way to take a gun out of somebody’s hand is to put a paycheck in it,”
    said Lt. Gov. Davis.

    Davis also emphasized how leaders from both sides of the aisle can find common ground on this issue. Over the past three years, Republican lawmakers have joined Davis from Philadelphia to Erie to Bradford County to highlight PCCD-supported programs.

    VIP funding supports a wide range of community-based efforts to reduce violence, while BOOST grants support afterschool and summer programs that keep young people safe and provide them with enrichment opportunities. Since the 2023-24 fiscal year, PCCD has approved 354 VIP and BOOST projects, totaling approximately $162 million to support community- and youth-focused safety initiatives.

    Here’s what Pennsylvanians have been hearing about investments by the Shapiro-Davis Administration to make our communities safer:

    Media Contacts

    Ali Sindlinger

    Communications Director
    Commission on Crime and Delinquency Media