HARRISBURG, PA – Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis is highlighting the Shapiro-Davis Administration’s work to make Pennsylvania communities safer through the Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) and Building Opportunities through Out-of-School Time (BOOST) grant programs, which have received more than $160 million in funding over the past three years.

Lt. Gov. Davis recently joined Second Lady Blayre Holmes Davis for a conversation with former Pitts…, to discuss their Best of the Batch Foundation, which provides afterschool and summer programs for young people. Earlier this year, Best of the Batch received a $200,000 VIP grant from the Shapiro-Davis Administration to strengthen and expand their year-round programming for more than 4,000 youth in the Mon Valley.