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of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

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    Shapiro-Davis Administration Invests More Than $65 Million in Grants to Reduce Gun Violence and Expand Afterschool Initiatives Across Pennsylvania

    Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget proposal continues to make investments in the community organizations doing critical violence prevention work by proposing a $5.2 million increase for the Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) program and a $1 million increase for the Building Opportunity through Out of School Time (BOOST) program, bring total proposed investment to $68.3 million.

    April 15, 2026

    The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) School Safety and Security Committee, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, approved 177 projects to strengthen community safety and expand opportunities for Pennsylvania youth.  

    Over the past three years, PCCD has provided more than $1 billion in funding through 6,764 grants across Pennsylvania to address and prevent violence in our communities.

    Harrisburg – Today, the Shapiro-Davis Administration announced the approval of the latest round of Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) and Building Opportunities through Out-of-School Time (BOOST) grants administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). PCCD’s School Safety and Security Committee approved 177 VIP and BOOST projects totaling more than $65 million to reduce gun and community violence and boost after-school programming for at-risk youth across the Commonwealth. 

    “Thanks to the investments we’ve made over the past three years, we’re seeing real progress in reducing violence and increasing opportunities for young people across Pennsylvania,” said Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, PCCD Chair and Chair of the School Safety and Security Committee. “Today’s actions demonstrate our continued commitment to making every Pennsylvanian — and every community — safer.”

    Violent crime has declined sharply across Pennsylvania since the start of the Shapiro-Davis Administration, including:

     a 40 percent decrease in firearm-related crimes

    35 percent decrease in homicides, 

    and a 26 percent decrease in assaults

    According to Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) data.  

    VIP funds support a wide range of community-based violence prevention and intervention efforts, including street outreach and violence interruption programs, reentry and workforce development programs, victim services, hospital-based violence intervention programs (HVIPs), and more. BOOST grants, first established under VIP in FY 2024-25, focus specifically on increasing access to structured out-of-school time activities that help keep young people safe and engaged, such as mentoring, summer programs, and youth enrichment initiatives.

    As part of today’s action, the School Safety and Security Committee awarded 177 projects, including 148 VIP grants, 28 local BOOST projects, and one statewide BOOST project. Priority consideration was given to projects serving areas with the highest need, including communities with elevated rates of violence and homicides, and projects that will reach the largest number of at-risk youth. 

    Under the Shapiro-Davis Administration, state funding for VIP has more than doubled, with over $62 million secured in the FY 2025-26 state budget. Since FY 2023-24, PCCD has approved 354 VIP and BOOST projects, totaling approximately $162 million to support community- and youth-focused safety initiatives.  

    The Administration has also prioritized broader public safety strategies, including providing funding for nearly 2,000 additional police officers, increasing supports for victims of crime, investing in school safety and mental health services, and re-establishing a state Office of Gun Violence Prevention. 

    On Monday, April 13, the House Judiciary Committee held an informational hearing on the VIP grant program, and welcomed PCCD, VIP Technical Assistance provider WestEd, and several VIP grant recipients to testify on the strength of the program. 

    “The VIP Grants program has become a cornerstone of PCCD’s violence reduction strategy. It has brought together evidence-based approaches with community-driven solutions,” PCCD Executive Director Kirsten Kenyon said during her testimony. “It also represents one of the most significant statewide investments in community safety our Commonwealth has ever made.”

    Demand for VIP and BOOST funding continued to exceed available resources. PCCD received applications from 464 organizations seeking a total of more than $158 million — well above the $62 million appropriated for FY 2025-26. Applications represented 44 counties, with more than three-quarters of applicants seeking youth-based prevention funding, reinforcing the statewide demand for resources to engage youth and promote long-term reductions in violence. 

    Recognizing this ongoing demand and need, the Shapiro-Davis Administration has called for a $5.2 million increase for the VIP and BOOST grants program in the Governor’s proposed FY 2026-27 state budget, bringing the total proposed investment to more than $68 million. 

    FY 25-26 VIP + BOOST FUNDING

    County

    Organization Name 

    Amount

    Allegheny County

    Duquesne City School District

     $500,000

    Allegheny County

    Penn Hills Library 

     $282,000

    Allegheny County

    Pittsburgh Community Science Workshop

     $33,500

    Allegheny County

    The Dragon's Den

     $333,911  

    Beaver County

    Aliquippa School District

     $296,305 

    Berks County

    Muhlenberg School District

     $500,000 

    Blair County

    Claysburg-Kimmel School District

     $500,000 

    Bucks County

    Bristol Borough School District

     $500,000 

    Bucks County

    Bristol Township SD

     $500,000 

    Bucks County

    Bucks County Technical High School

     $500,000 

    Butler County

    Butler Area School District

     $500,000 

    Dauphin County

    Central Dauphin School District

     $204,351 

    Dauphin County

    The Joshua Group

     $495,420 

    Dauphin County

    The Salvation Army in Harrisburg Capital City Region

     $217,456 

    Delaware County

    Young Men and Women In Charge Foundation, Inc.

     $498,629 

    Erie County

    YMCA of Greater Erie

     $493,286 

    Fayette County

    East End United Community Center

     $210,000 

    Forest County

    Forest Area School District

     $102,298 

    Mercer County

    Farrell Area School District

     $418,663 

    Mercer County

    Lakeview School District

     $250,000 

    Multiple counties/Statewide

    Pennsylvania State Alliance of YMCAs

     $900,000 

    Northumberland County

    Shikellamy School District

     $456,013 

    Philadelphia County

    HealthCorps, Inc.

     $500,000 

    Philadelphia County

    Philadelphia Education Fund 

     $500,000 

    Philadelphia County

    Students Run Philly Style

     $500,000 

    Philadelphia County

    The Philadelphia Academies, Inc.

     $492,102 

    Schuylkill County

    Schuylkill Technology Center 

     $250,000 

    York County

    Eastern York School District

     $124,200 

    York County

    Red Lion Area School District

     $495,000

    County

    Organizational Name

    Amount

    Allegheny County

    Amachi Pittsburgh

     $500,000 

    Allegheny County

    Best of the Batch Foundation 

     $200,000 

    Allegheny County

    Bible Center Church - The Oasis Project

     $290,030 

    Allegheny County

    Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh

     $500,000 

    Allegheny County

    Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania

     $415,771 

    Allegheny County

    Brothers and Sisters Emerging

     $258,000 

    Allegheny County

    Carnegie Museums/Andy Warhol Museum

     $413,826 

    Allegheny County

    Center for Employment Opportunities (CEO)

     $500,000 

    Allegheny County

    Center for Victims

     $500,000 

    Allegheny County

    Grounded Strategies

     $282,600 

    Allegheny County

    Gwen's Girls

     $499,995 

    Allegheny County

    Helping Out Our People

     $36,850 

    Allegheny County

    Homewood Children's Village

     $499,500 

    Allegheny County

    Infinite Lifestyle Solutions

     $215,085 

    Allegheny County

    Kidcelerate

     $142,500 

    Allegheny County

    Latino Community Center

     $500,000 

    Allegheny County

    Light of Life, Inc.

     $499,947 

    Allegheny County

    Maple Unified Student Academy-MUSA

     $385,636 

    Allegheny County

    Open Field

     $164,750 

    Allegheny County

    Outdoor Inclusion Coalition

     $110,000 

    Allegheny County

    Pittsburgh Hardball Academy, Inc.

     $130,000 

    Allegheny County

    Project Destiny, Inc.

     $500,000 

    Allegheny County

    Rankin Christian Center

     $450,000 

    Allegheny County

    Ruth's Way, Inc.

     $92,692 

    Allegheny County

    SLB Radio Productions, Inc.

     $369,555 

    Allegheny County

    STEM Coding Lab

     $499,904 

    Allegheny County

    The Citizen Science Lab

     $498,000 

    Allegheny County

    The Kingsley Association

     $379,863 

    Allegheny County

    This Generation Connect

     $44,195 

    Allegheny County

    Three Rivers Rowing Association

     $300,000 

    Allegheny County

    Will Allen Foundation

     $291,500 

    Allegheny County

    Young Black Motivated Kings & Queens

     $500,000 

    Allegheny County

    Youth Enrichment Services

     $499,591 

    Allegheny County

    YouthPlaces, Incorporated

     $500,000 

    Beaver County

    Community Health Challenge of Southwestern Pennsylvania DBA Keystone Wellness Programs

     $446,627 

    Berks County

    Olivet Boys & Girls Club of Reading and Berks County

     $499,984 

    Berks County

    The Pennsylvania State University

     $500,000 

    Bucks County

    No Longer Bound

     $81,276 

    Cambria County

    Flood City Youth Fitness Academy

     $500,000 

    Cambria County

    The Greater Johnstown Community YMCA 

     $499,368 

    Centre County

    Jana Marie Foundation

     $300,000 

    Chester County

    Chester County Commissioners 

     $477,256 

    Chester County

    Coatesville Youth Initiative

     $278,294 

    Cumberland County

    Medard's House DBA The Link 4 Youth

     $302,400 

    Cumberland County

    YWCA Carlisle & Cumberland County

     $450,000 

    Dauphin County

    Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg

     $400,000 

    Dauphin County

    Scholars, Inc. DBA Thrive Housing Services

     $375,000 

    Delaware County

    Chester Education Foundation

     $500,000 

    Delaware County

    Delaware County District Attorney's Office

     $500,000 

    Delaware County

    Foundations, Inc.

     $387,902 

    Delaware County

    Making a Change Group (MACG)

     $499,365 

    Erie County

    Erie County District Attorney's Office

     $499,700 

    Erie County

    Housing Authority of the City of Erie

     $500,000 

    Erie County

    United Way of Erie County

     $49,996 

    Franklin County

    Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania

     $303,342 

    Juniata County

    Juniata County

     $221,836 

    Lancaster County

    Advoz: Mediation & Restorative Practices

     $244,850 

    Lancaster County

    Bench Mark Program

     $499,000 

    Lancaster County

    Touchstone Foundation

     $255,766 

    Lebanon County

    The Sexual Assault Resource & Counseling Center (SARCC)

     $398,012 

    Lehigh County

    Fine Feather Foundation, Inc. 

     $119,000 

    Lehigh County

    KidsPeace

     $489,200 

    Lehigh County

    United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley

     $499,909 

    Monroe County

    Pocono Services for Families and Children, Inc.

     $391,561 

    Montgomery County

    ACLAMO

     $150,000 

    Montgomery County

    Eastern University

     $499,677 

    Montgomery County

    Laurel House

     $170,210 

    Montgomery County

    Resilience Resource Center

     $40,000 

    Montgomery County

    Trellis for Tomorrow

     $460,451 

    Montgomery County

    YWCA Tri-County Area

     $500,000 

    Multiple counties

    Coalition of African Commnunities (AFRICOM)

     $63,460 

    Multiple counties

    Communities In Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania, Inc.

     $500,000 

    Multiple counties

    Marley's Mission 

     $200,000 

    Multiple counties

    Pennsylvania CASA Association, Inc. 

     $500,000 

    Multiple counties

    Rising Hope For Change, Inc.

     $118,992 

    Multiple counties

    Southern Tier Alternative Therapies Inc (STAT)

     $125,000 

    Multiple counties

    The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth

     $499,215 

    Multiple counties

    Trade Institute of Pittsburgh

     $500,000 

    Northampton County

    Community Bike Works

     $494,800 

    Northampton County

    Greater Easton Development Partnership

     $500,000 

    Northampton County

    St Anthony Youth Center of Easton, Pa., Inc. DBA Easton Area Community Center

     $232,820 

    Northampton County

    Valley Youth House Committee, Inc.

     $412,986 

    Northampton County

    Wilson Area LINCS Family Center, Inc.

     $79,000 

    Philadelphia County

    12 Plus

     $500,000 

    Philadelphia County

    Achieve Now

     $383,037 

    Philadelphia County

    Al-Bustan Seeds of Culture

     $390,000 

    Philadelphia County

    Ardella's House, Inc.

     $158,811 

    Philadelphia County

    Azzim Dukes Initiative

     $49,000 

    Philadelphia County

    Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence

     $500,000 

    Philadelphia County

    Big Picture Philadelphia

     $500,000 

    Philadelphia County

    Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia

     $499,930 

    Philadelphia County

    Build Our Lives Together (BOLT)

     $240,000 

    Philadelphia County

    Buildabridge International

     $77,031 

    Philadelphia County

    Career & Academic Development Institute, Inc.

     $499,032 

    Philadelphia County

    Center for the Treatment and Study of Anxiety / Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania

     $497,021 

    Philadelphia County

    Child Guidance Resource Center

     $429,864 

    Philadelphia County

    City Year, Inc. DBA City Year Philadelphia

     $500,000 

    Philadelphia County

    Community Behavioral Health

     $499,687 

    Philadelphia County

    Community of Compassion, Inc.

     $500,000 

    Philadelphia County

    Diamond Beauty Academy

     $72,097 

    Philadelphia County

    Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site

     $500,000 

    Philadelphia County

    Education Plus Health

     $492,801 

    Philadelphia County

    Hand2Paw Foundation

     $193,673 

    Philadelphia County

    Harlem Lacrosse - Philadelphia 

     $250,000 

    Philadelphia County

    Health Promotion Council of Southeastern Pennsylvania, Inc.

     $499,902 

    Philadelphia County

    Hopeworks

     $500,000 

    Philadelphia County

    It Takes A Village To Feed One Child (ITAVTFOC)

     $500,000 

    Philadelphia County

    JEVS Human Services

     $500,000 

    Philadelphia County

    Men Who Care of Germantown, Inc.

     $300,000 

    Philadelphia County

    Mt. Airy USA DBA Mt. Airy CDC

     $500,000 

    Philadelphia County

    Musicopia, Inc.

     $500,000 

    Philadelphia County

    Northern Children's Services

     $500,000 

    Philadelphia County

    Northwest Victim Services 

     $182,400 

    Philadelphia County

    Open Door Abuse Awareness Prevention

     $159,699 

    Philadelphia County

    Oxford Circle Christian Community Development Association

     $500,000 

    Philadelphia County

    PB&J of CultureTrust Greater Philadelphia

     $60,000 

    Philadelphia County

    Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

     $499,194 

    Philadelphia County

    Philadelphia District Attorney's Office

     $500,000 

    Philadelphia County

    Philadelphia Youth Basketball

     $500,000 

    Philadelphia County

    Philadelphia Youth Network

     $481,266 

    Philadelphia County

    Philly Truce Foundation

     $257,000 

    Philadelphia County

    Power of Paint Art Academy & Management

     $144,988 

    Philadelphia County

    PowerCorpsPHL

     $500,000 

    Philadelphia County

    Progressive Change Community Development Corporation

     $73,000 

    Philadelphia County

    Reading Allowed

     $500,000 

    Philadelphia County

    Rock to the Future

     $500,000 

    Philadelphia County

    Shoot Basketballs NOT People

     $117,883 

    Philadelphia County

    The Common Place

     $350,000 

    Philadelphia County

    The Defender Association of Philadelphia

     $500,000 

    Philadelphia County

    The Lighthouse, Inc.

     $500,000 

    Philadelphia County

    The Penn Injury Science Center / Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania

     $498,850 

    Philadelphia County

    The Reawakening Agency

     $71,249 

    Philadelphia County

    Turning Points for Children 

     $325,000 

    Philadelphia County

    U. S. Dream Academy, Inc.

     $494,636 

    Philadelphia County

    University Community Collaborative

     $210,453 

    Philadelphia County

    Uplift Center for Grieving Children

     $500,000 

    Philadelphia County

    Urban Affairs Coalition / ODAAT

     $500,000 

    Philadelphia County

    Victim/Witness Services of South Philadelphia, Inc.

     $414,098 

    Philadelphia County

    we REIGN, Inc.

     $75,000 

    Philadelphia County

    Work to Ride

     $474,634 

    Philadelphia County

    Xiente

     $500,000 

    Philadelphia County

    Youth Sentencing & Reentry Project

     $488,111 

    Schuylkill County

    Schuylkill Community Action

     $500,000 

    Somerset County

    Somerset County Commissioners

     $384,795 

    Westmoreland County

    Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region

     $249,912 

    Westmoreland County

    Mosaic Community Development Center

     $74,957 

    Westmoreland County

    Southwestern Pennsylvania Human Services, Inc.

     $204,499 

    York County

    Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Harrisburg

     $405,119 

    Media Contacts

    Ali Sindlinger

    Communications Director
    Commission on Crime and Delinquency Media