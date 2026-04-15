The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) School Safety and Security Committee, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, approved 177 projects to strengthen community safety and expand opportunities for Pennsylvania youth.
Over the past three years, PCCD has provided more than $1 billion in funding through 6,764 grants across Pennsylvania to address and prevent violence in our communities.
Harrisburg – Today, the Shapiro-Davis Administration announced the approval of the latest round of Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) and Building Opportunities through Out-of-School Time (BOOST) grants administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). PCCD’s School Safety and Security Committee approved 177 VIP and BOOST projects totaling more than $65 million to reduce gun and community violence and boost after-school programming for at-risk youth across the Commonwealth.
“Thanks to the investments we’ve made over the past three years, we’re seeing real progress in reducing violence and increasing opportunities for young people across Pennsylvania,” said Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, PCCD Chair and Chair of the School Safety and Security Committee. “Today’s actions demonstrate our continued commitment to making every Pennsylvanian — and every community — safer.”
Violent crime has declined sharply across Pennsylvania since the start of the Shapiro-Davis Administration, including:
a 40 percent decrease in firearm-related crimes
35 percent decrease in homicides,
and a 26 percent decrease in assaults
According to Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) data.
VIP funds support a wide range of community-based violence prevention and intervention efforts, including street outreach and violence interruption programs, reentry and workforce development programs, victim services, hospital-based violence intervention programs (HVIPs), and more. BOOST grants, first established under VIP in FY 2024-25, focus specifically on increasing access to structured out-of-school time activities that help keep young people safe and engaged, such as mentoring, summer programs, and youth enrichment initiatives.
As part of today’s action, the School Safety and Security Committee awarded 177 projects, including 148 VIP grants, 28 local BOOST projects, and one statewide BOOST project. Priority consideration was given to projects serving areas with the highest need, including communities with elevated rates of violence and homicides, and projects that will reach the largest number of at-risk youth.
Under the Shapiro-Davis Administration, state funding for VIP has more than doubled, with over $62 million secured in the FY 2025-26 state budget. Since FY 2023-24, PCCD has approved 354 VIP and BOOST projects, totaling approximately $162 million to support community- and youth-focused safety initiatives.
The Administration has also prioritized broader public safety strategies, including providing funding for nearly 2,000 additional police officers, increasing supports for victims of crime, investing in school safety and mental health services, and re-establishing a state Office of Gun Violence Prevention.
On Monday, April 13, the House Judiciary Committee held an informational hearing on the VIP grant program, and welcomed PCCD, VIP Technical Assistance provider WestEd, and several VIP grant recipients to testify on the strength of the program.
“The VIP Grants program has become a cornerstone of PCCD’s violence reduction strategy. It has brought together evidence-based approaches with community-driven solutions,” PCCD Executive Director Kirsten Kenyon said during her testimony. “It also represents one of the most significant statewide investments in community safety our Commonwealth has ever made.”
Demand for VIP and BOOST funding continued to exceed available resources. PCCD received applications from 464 organizations seeking a total of more than $158 million — well above the $62 million appropriated for FY 2025-26. Applications represented 44 counties, with more than three-quarters of applicants seeking youth-based prevention funding, reinforcing the statewide demand for resources to engage youth and promote long-term reductions in violence.
Recognizing this ongoing demand and need, the Shapiro-Davis Administration has called for a $5.2 million increase for the VIP and BOOST grants program in the Governor’s proposed FY 2026-27 state budget, bringing the total proposed investment to more than $68 million.
FY 25-26 VIP + BOOST FUNDING
County
Organization Name
Amount
Allegheny County
Duquesne City School District
$500,000
Allegheny County
Penn Hills Library
$282,000
Allegheny County
Pittsburgh Community Science Workshop
$33,500
Allegheny County
The Dragon's Den
$333,911
Beaver County
Aliquippa School District
$296,305
Berks County
Muhlenberg School District
$500,000
Blair County
Claysburg-Kimmel School District
$500,000
Bucks County
Bristol Borough School District
$500,000
Bucks County
Bristol Township SD
$500,000
Bucks County
Bucks County Technical High School
$500,000
Butler County
Butler Area School District
$500,000
Dauphin County
Central Dauphin School District
$204,351
Dauphin County
The Joshua Group
$495,420
Dauphin County
The Salvation Army in Harrisburg Capital City Region
$217,456
Delaware County
Young Men and Women In Charge Foundation, Inc.
$498,629
Erie County
YMCA of Greater Erie
$493,286
Fayette County
East End United Community Center
$210,000
Forest County
Forest Area School District
$102,298
Mercer County
Farrell Area School District
$418,663
Mercer County
Lakeview School District
$250,000
Multiple counties/Statewide
Pennsylvania State Alliance of YMCAs
$900,000
Northumberland County
Shikellamy School District
$456,013
Philadelphia County
HealthCorps, Inc.
$500,000
Philadelphia County
Philadelphia Education Fund
$500,000
Philadelphia County
Students Run Philly Style
$500,000
Philadelphia County
The Philadelphia Academies, Inc.
$492,102
Schuylkill County
Schuylkill Technology Center
$250,000
York County
Eastern York School District
$124,200
York County
Red Lion Area School District
$495,000
County
Organizational Name
Amount
Allegheny County
Amachi Pittsburgh
$500,000
Allegheny County
Best of the Batch Foundation
$200,000
Allegheny County
Bible Center Church - The Oasis Project
$290,030
Allegheny County
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh
$500,000
Allegheny County
Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania
$415,771
Allegheny County
Brothers and Sisters Emerging
$258,000
Allegheny County
Carnegie Museums/Andy Warhol Museum
$413,826
Allegheny County
Center for Employment Opportunities (CEO)
$500,000
Allegheny County
Center for Victims
$500,000
Allegheny County
Grounded Strategies
$282,600
Allegheny County
Gwen's Girls
$499,995
Allegheny County
Helping Out Our People
$36,850
Allegheny County
Homewood Children's Village
$499,500
Allegheny County
Infinite Lifestyle Solutions
$215,085
Allegheny County
Kidcelerate
$142,500
Allegheny County
Latino Community Center
$500,000
Allegheny County
Light of Life, Inc.
$499,947
Allegheny County
Maple Unified Student Academy-MUSA
$385,636
Allegheny County
Open Field
$164,750
Allegheny County
Outdoor Inclusion Coalition
$110,000
Allegheny County
Pittsburgh Hardball Academy, Inc.
$130,000
Allegheny County
Project Destiny, Inc.
$500,000
Allegheny County
Rankin Christian Center
$450,000
Allegheny County
Ruth's Way, Inc.
$92,692
Allegheny County
SLB Radio Productions, Inc.
$369,555
Allegheny County
STEM Coding Lab
$499,904
Allegheny County
The Citizen Science Lab
$498,000
Allegheny County
The Kingsley Association
$379,863
Allegheny County
This Generation Connect
$44,195
Allegheny County
Three Rivers Rowing Association
$300,000
Allegheny County
Will Allen Foundation
$291,500
Allegheny County
Young Black Motivated Kings & Queens
$500,000
Allegheny County
Youth Enrichment Services
$499,591
Allegheny County
YouthPlaces, Incorporated
$500,000
Beaver County
Community Health Challenge of Southwestern Pennsylvania DBA Keystone Wellness Programs
$446,627
Berks County
Olivet Boys & Girls Club of Reading and Berks County
$499,984
Berks County
The Pennsylvania State University
$500,000
Bucks County
No Longer Bound
$81,276
Cambria County
Flood City Youth Fitness Academy
$500,000
Cambria County
The Greater Johnstown Community YMCA
$499,368
Centre County
Jana Marie Foundation
$300,000
Chester County
Chester County Commissioners
$477,256
Chester County
Coatesville Youth Initiative
$278,294
Cumberland County
Medard's House DBA The Link 4 Youth
$302,400
Cumberland County
YWCA Carlisle & Cumberland County
$450,000
Dauphin County
Boys & Girls Club of Harrisburg
$400,000
Dauphin County
Scholars, Inc. DBA Thrive Housing Services
$375,000
Delaware County
Chester Education Foundation
$500,000
Delaware County
Delaware County District Attorney's Office
$500,000
Delaware County
Foundations, Inc.
$387,902
Delaware County
Making a Change Group (MACG)
$499,365
Erie County
Erie County District Attorney's Office
$499,700
Erie County
Housing Authority of the City of Erie
$500,000
Erie County
United Way of Erie County
$49,996
Franklin County
Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania
$303,342
Juniata County
Juniata County
$221,836
Lancaster County
Advoz: Mediation & Restorative Practices
$244,850
Lancaster County
Bench Mark Program
$499,000
Lancaster County
Touchstone Foundation
$255,766
Lebanon County
The Sexual Assault Resource & Counseling Center (SARCC)
$398,012
Lehigh County
Fine Feather Foundation, Inc.
$119,000
Lehigh County
KidsPeace
$489,200
Lehigh County
United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley
$499,909
Monroe County
Pocono Services for Families and Children, Inc.
$391,561
Montgomery County
ACLAMO
$150,000
Montgomery County
Eastern University
$499,677
Montgomery County
Laurel House
$170,210
Montgomery County
Resilience Resource Center
$40,000
Montgomery County
Trellis for Tomorrow
$460,451
Montgomery County
YWCA Tri-County Area
$500,000
Multiple counties
Coalition of African Commnunities (AFRICOM)
$63,460
Multiple counties
Communities In Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania, Inc.
$500,000
Multiple counties
Marley's Mission
$200,000
Multiple counties
Pennsylvania CASA Association, Inc.
$500,000
Multiple counties
Rising Hope For Change, Inc.
$118,992
Multiple counties
Southern Tier Alternative Therapies Inc (STAT)
$125,000
Multiple counties
The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth
$499,215
Multiple counties
Trade Institute of Pittsburgh
$500,000
Northampton County
Community Bike Works
$494,800
Northampton County
Greater Easton Development Partnership
$500,000
Northampton County
St Anthony Youth Center of Easton, Pa., Inc. DBA Easton Area Community Center
$232,820
Northampton County
Valley Youth House Committee, Inc.
$412,986
Northampton County
Wilson Area LINCS Family Center, Inc.
$79,000
Philadelphia County
12 Plus
$500,000
Philadelphia County
Achieve Now
$383,037
Philadelphia County
Al-Bustan Seeds of Culture
$390,000
Philadelphia County
Ardella's House, Inc.
$158,811
Philadelphia County
Azzim Dukes Initiative
$49,000
Philadelphia County
Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence
$500,000
Philadelphia County
Big Picture Philadelphia
$500,000
Philadelphia County
Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia
$499,930
Philadelphia County
Build Our Lives Together (BOLT)
$240,000
Philadelphia County
Buildabridge International
$77,031
Philadelphia County
Career & Academic Development Institute, Inc.
$499,032
Philadelphia County
Center for the Treatment and Study of Anxiety / Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania
$497,021
Philadelphia County
Child Guidance Resource Center
$429,864
Philadelphia County
City Year, Inc. DBA City Year Philadelphia
$500,000
Philadelphia County
Community Behavioral Health
$499,687
Philadelphia County
Community of Compassion, Inc.
$500,000
Philadelphia County
Diamond Beauty Academy
$72,097
Philadelphia County
Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site
$500,000
Philadelphia County
Education Plus Health
$492,801
Philadelphia County
Hand2Paw Foundation
$193,673
Philadelphia County
Harlem Lacrosse - Philadelphia
$250,000
Philadelphia County
Health Promotion Council of Southeastern Pennsylvania, Inc.
$499,902
Philadelphia County
Hopeworks
$500,000
Philadelphia County
It Takes A Village To Feed One Child (ITAVTFOC)
$500,000
Philadelphia County
JEVS Human Services
$500,000
Philadelphia County
Men Who Care of Germantown, Inc.
$300,000
Philadelphia County
Mt. Airy USA DBA Mt. Airy CDC
$500,000
Philadelphia County
Musicopia, Inc.
$500,000
Philadelphia County
Northern Children's Services
$500,000
Philadelphia County
Northwest Victim Services
$182,400
Philadelphia County
Open Door Abuse Awareness Prevention
$159,699
Philadelphia County
Oxford Circle Christian Community Development Association
$500,000
Philadelphia County
PB&J of CultureTrust Greater Philadelphia
$60,000
Philadelphia County
Pennsylvania Horticultural Society
$499,194
Philadelphia County
Philadelphia District Attorney's Office
$500,000
Philadelphia County
Philadelphia Youth Basketball
$500,000
Philadelphia County
Philadelphia Youth Network
$481,266
Philadelphia County
Philly Truce Foundation
$257,000
Philadelphia County
Power of Paint Art Academy & Management
$144,988
Philadelphia County
PowerCorpsPHL
$500,000
Philadelphia County
Progressive Change Community Development Corporation
$73,000
Philadelphia County
Reading Allowed
$500,000
Philadelphia County
Rock to the Future
$500,000
Philadelphia County
Shoot Basketballs NOT People
$117,883
Philadelphia County
The Common Place
$350,000
Philadelphia County
The Defender Association of Philadelphia
$500,000
Philadelphia County
The Lighthouse, Inc.
$500,000
Philadelphia County
The Penn Injury Science Center / Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania
$498,850
Philadelphia County
The Reawakening Agency
$71,249
Philadelphia County
Turning Points for Children
$325,000
Philadelphia County
U. S. Dream Academy, Inc.
$494,636
Philadelphia County
University Community Collaborative
$210,453
Philadelphia County
Uplift Center for Grieving Children
$500,000
Philadelphia County
Urban Affairs Coalition / ODAAT
$500,000
Philadelphia County
Victim/Witness Services of South Philadelphia, Inc.
$414,098
Philadelphia County
we REIGN, Inc.
$75,000
Philadelphia County
Work to Ride
$474,634
Philadelphia County
Xiente
$500,000
Philadelphia County
Youth Sentencing & Reentry Project
$488,111
Schuylkill County
Schuylkill Community Action
$500,000
Somerset County
Somerset County Commissioners
$384,795
Westmoreland County
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region
$249,912
Westmoreland County
Mosaic Community Development Center
$74,957
Westmoreland County
Southwestern Pennsylvania Human Services, Inc.
$204,499
York County
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Harrisburg
$405,119