VIP funds support a wide range of community-based violence prevention and intervention efforts, including street outreach and violence interruption programs, reentry and workforce development programs, victim services, hospital-based violence intervention programs (HVIPs), and more. BOOST grants, first established under VIP in FY 2024-25, focus specifically on increasing access to structured out-of-school time activities that help keep young people safe and engaged, such as mentoring, summer programs, and youth enrichment initiatives.

As part of today’s action, the School Safety and Security Committee awarded 177 projects, including 148 VIP grants, 28 local BOOST projects, and one statewide BOOST project. Priority consideration was given to projects serving areas with the highest need, including communities with elevated rates of violence and homicides, and projects that will reach the largest number of at-risk youth.

Under the Shapiro-Davis Administration, state funding for VIP has more than doubled, with over $62 million secured in the FY 2025-26 state budget. Since FY 2023-24, PCCD has approved 354 VIP and BOOST projects, totaling approximately $162 million to support community- and youth-focused safety initiatives.

The Administration has also prioritized broader public safety strategies, including providing funding for nearly 2,000 additional police officers, increasing supports for victims of crime, investing in school safety and mental health services, and re-establishing a state Office of Gun Violence Prevention.