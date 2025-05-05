Skip to agency navigation
    School Finances

    Section 907-A Intermediate Unit Reporting

    On June 30, 2011, the Governor signed into law Act 24 of 2011, amending the PA School Code.  Section 907-A created a new reporting requirement for Intermediate Units (IU).

    The complete text of this section may found on the PA​ General Assembly website. You can access the PA General Assembly website directly at: PA General Assembly​.

    Section 907-A Reporting File Templates and Quick Guide:
    Microsoft Excel templates provided to IU's for reporting purposes | Quick Reference Guide

    Please Note:  Reports are submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Education by the referenced intermediate unit, in accordance with section 907-A of the Public School Code, as added by Act 24 of 2011.

    Each intermediate unit bears the sole responsibility for the contents of their report.

    Any questions concerning the contents of the report(s) should be directed to the inte​rmediate unit

    Section 907-A Submitted IU Reports

     12023-2024 IU1 907-A Report
     2 2023-2024 IU2 907-A Report
     22023-2024 IU2 907-A Report-Supplementary
     32023-2024 IU3 907-A Report
     32023-2024 IU3 907-A Report-Supplementary
     42023-2024 IU4 907-A Report
     42023-2024 IU4 907-A Report-Supplementary
     52023-2024 IU5 907-A Report
     52023-2024 IU5 907-A Report-Supplementary
     62023-2024 IU6 907-A Report
     62023-2024 IU6 907-A Report-Supplementary
     72023-2024 IU7 907-A Report
     72023-2024 IU7 907-A Report-Supplementary
     92023-2024 IU9 907-A Report
     92023-2024 IU9 907-A Report-Supplementary
     102023-2024 IU10 907-A Report
     102023-2024 IU10 907-A Report-Supplementary
     112023-2024 IU11 907-A Report
     122023-2024 IU12 907-A Report
     122023-2024 IU12 907-A Report-Supplementary
     132023-2024 IU13 907-A Report
     132023-2024 IU13 907-A Report-Supplementary
     142023-2024 IU14 907-A Report
     142023-2024 IU14 907-A Report-Supplementary
     152023-2024 IU15 907-A Report
     152023-2024 IU15 907-A Report-Supplementary
     162023-2024 IU16 907-A Report
     162023-2024 IU16 907-A Report-Supplementary
     172023-2024 IU17 907-A Report
     172023-2024 IU17 907-A Report-Supplementary
     182023-2024 IU18 907-A Report
     182023-2024 IU18 907-A Report-Supplementary
     192023-2024 IU19 907-A Report
     192023-2024 IU19 907-A Report-Supplementary
     202023-2024 IU20 907-A Report
     202023-2024 IU20 907-A Report-Supplementary
    212023-2024 IU21 907-A Report
    212023-2024 IU21 907-A Report-Supplementary
     222023-2024 IU22 907-A Report
     222023-2024 IU22 907-A Report-Supplementary
     232023-2024 IU23 907-A Report
     232023-2024 IU23 907-A Report-Supplementary
     242023-2024 IU24 907-A Report
     242023-2024 IU24 907-A Report-Supplementary
     252023-2024 IU25 907-A Report
     252023-2024 IU25 907-A Report-Supplementary
     272023-2024 IU27 907-A Report
     272023-2024 IU27 907-A Report-Supplementary
     282023-2024 IU28 907-A Report
     282023-2024 IU28 907-A Report-Supplementary
    292023-2024 IU29 907-A Report
    292023-2024 IU29 907-A Report-Supplementary

     12022-2023 IU1 907-A Report
     2 2022-2023 IU2 907-A Report
     22022-2023 IU2 907-A Report-Supplementary
     32022-2023 IU3 907-A Report
     32022-2023 IU3 907-A Report-Supplementary
     42022-2023 IU4 907-A Report
     42022-2023 IU4 907-A Report-Supplementary
     52022-2023 IU5 907-A Report
     52022-2023 IU5 907-A Report-Supplementary
     62022-2023 IU6 907-A Report
     62022-2023 IU6 907-A Report-Supplementary
     72022-2023 IU7 907-A Report
     72022-2023 IU7 907-A Report-Supplementary
     82022-2023 IU8 907-A Report
     82022-2023 IU8 907-A Report-Supplementary
     92022-2023 IU9 907-A Report
     92022-2023 IU9 907-A Report-Supplementary
     102022-2023 IU10 907-A Report
     102022-2023 IU10 907-A Report-Supplementary
     112022-2023 IU11 907-A Report
     112022-2023 IU11 907-A Report-Supplementary
     122022-2023 IU12 907-A Report
     122022-2023 IU12 907-A Report-Supplementary
     132022-2023 IU13 907-A Report
     132022-2023 IU13 907-A Report-Supplementary
     142022-2023 IU14 907-A Report
     142022-2023 IU14 907-A Report-Supplementary
     152022-2023 IU15 907-A Report
     152022-2023 IU15 907-A Report-Supplementary
     162022-2023 IU16 907-A Report
     162022-2023 IU16 907-A Report-Supplementary
     172022-2023 IU17 907-A Report
     172022-2023 IU17 907-A Report-Supplementary
     182022-2023 IU18 907-A Report
     182022-2023 IU18 907-A Report-Supplementary
     192022-2023 IU19 907-A Report
     192022-2023 IU19 907-A Report-Supplementary
     202022-2023 IU20 907-A Report
     202022-2023 IU20 907-A Report-Supplementary
     212022-2023 IU21 907-A Report
     212022-2023 IU21 907-A Report-Supplementary
     222022-2023 IU22 907-A Report
     222022-2023 IU22 907-A Report-Supplementary
     232022-2023 IU23 907-A Report
     232022-2023 IU23 907-A Report-Supplementary
     242022-2023 IU24 907-A Report
     242022-2023 IU24 907-A Report-Supplementary
     252022-2023 IU25 907-A Report
     252022-2023 IU25 907-A Report-Supplementary
     272022-2023 IU27 907-A Report
     272022-2023 IU27 907-A Report-Supplementary
     282022-2023 IU28 907-A Report
     282022-2023 IU28 907-A Report-Supplementary

     12021-2022 IU1 907-A Report
     12021-2022 IU1 907-A Report-Supplementary
     2 2021-2022 IU2 907-A Report
     22021-2022 IU2 907-A Report-Supplementary
     32021-2022 IU3 907-A Report
     32021-2022 IU3 907-A Report-Supplementary
     42021-2022 IU4 907-A Report
     42021-2022 IU4 907-A Report-Supplementary
     52021-2022 IU5 907-A Report
     52021-2022 IU5 907-A Report-Supplementary
     62021-2022 IU6 907-A Report
     62021-2022 IU6 907-A Report-Supplementary
     72021-2022 IU7 907-A Report
     72021-2022 IU7 907-A Report-Supplementary
     82021-2022 IU8 907-A Report
     82021-2022 IU8 907-A Report-Supplementary
     92021-2022 IU9 907-A Report
     92021-2022 IU9 907-A Report-Supplementary
     102021-2022 IU10 907-A Report
     102021-2022 IU10 907-A Report-Supplementary
     112021-2022 IU11 907-A Report
     112021-2022 IU11 907-A Report-Supplementary
     122021-2022 IU12 907-A Report
     122021-2022 IU12 907-A Report-Supplementary
     132021-2022 IU13 907-A Report
     132021-2022 IU13 907-A Report-Supplementary
     142021-2022 IU14 907-A Report
     142021-2022 IU14 907-A Report-Supplementary
     152021-2022 IU15 907-A Report
     152021-2022 IU15 907-A Report-Supplementary
     162021-2022 IU16 907-A Report
     162021-2022 IU16 907-A Report-Supplementary
     182021-2022 IU18 907-A Report
     182021-2022 IU18 907-A Report-Supplementary
     192021-2022 IU19 907-A Report
     192021-2022 IU19 907-A Report-Supplementary
     202021-2022 IU20 907-A Report
     202021-2022 IU20 907-A Report-Supplementary
     212021-2022 IU21 907-A Report
     212021-2022 IU21 907-A Report-Supplementary
     222021-2022 IU22 907-A Report
     222021-2022 IU22 907-A Report-Supplementary
     232021-2022 IU23 907-A Report
     232021-2022 IU23 907-A Report-Supplementary
     242021-2022 IU24 907-A Report
     242021-2022 IU24 907-A Report-Supplementary
     252021-2022 IU25 907-A Report
     252021-2022 IU25 907-A Report-Supplementary
     272021-2022 IU27 907-A Report
     272021-2022 IU27 907-A Report-Supplementary
     282021-2022 IU28 907-A Report
     282021-2022 IU28 907-A Report-Supplementary
     292021-2022 IU29 907-A Report
     292021-2022 IU29 907-A Report - Supplementary

     

     12020-2021 IU1 907-A Report
     12020-2021 IU1 907-A Report-Supplementary
     2 2020-2021 IU2 907-A Report
     22020-2021 IU2 907-A Report-Supplementary
     32020-2021 IU3 907-A Report
     32020-2021 IU3 907-A Report-Supplementary
     42020-2021 IU4 907-A Report
     42020-2021 IU4 907-A Report-Supplementary
     52020-2021 IU5 907-A Report
     52020-2021 IU5 907-A Report-Supplementary
     62020-2021 IU6 907-A Report
     62020-2021 IU6 907-A Report-Supplementary
     72020-2021 IU7 907-A Report
     72020-2021 IU7 907-A Report-Supplementary
     82020-2021 IU8 907-A Report
     82020-2021 IU8 907-A Report-Supplementary
     92020-2021 IU9 907-A Report
     92020-2021 IU9 907-A Report-Supplementary
     102020-2021 IU10 907-A Report
     102020-2021 IU10 907-A Report-Supplementary
     112020-2021 IU11 907-A Report
     112020-2021 IU11 907-A Report-Supplementary
     122020-2021 IU12 907-A Report
     122020-2021 IU12 907-A Report-Supplementary
     132020-2021 IU13 907-A Report-Supplementary
     142020-2021 IU14 907-A Report
     142020-2021 IU14 907-A Report-Supplementary
     152020-2021 IU15 907-A Report
     152020-2021 IU15 907-A Report-Supplementary
     162020-2021 IU16 907-A Report
     162020-2021 IU16 907-A Report-Supplementary
     172020-2021 IU17 907-A Report
     172020-2021 IU17 907-A Report-Supplementary
     182020-2021 IU18 907-A Report
     182020-2021 IU18 907-A Report-Supplementary
     192020-2021 IU19 907-A Report
     192020-2021 IU19 907-A Report-Supplementary
     202020-2021 IU20 907-A Report-Supplementary
     202020-2021 IU20 907-A Report
     212020-2021 IU21 907-A Report-Supplementary
     212020-2021 IU21 907-A Report
     222020-2021 IU22 907-A Report
     222020-2021 IU22 907-A Report-Supplementary
     232020-2021 IU23 907-A Report
     232020-2021 IU23 907-A Report-Supplementary
     242020-2021 IU24 907-A Report
     242020-2021 IU24 907-A Report-Supplementary
     252020-2021 IU25 907-A Report
     252020-2021 IU25 907-A Report-Supplementary
     262020-2021 IU26 907-A Report
     262020-2021 IU26 907-A Report-Supplementary
     272020-2021 IU27 907-A Report
     272020-2021 IU27 907-A Report-Supplementary
     282020-2021 IU28 907-A Report
     282020-2021 IU28 907-A Report-Supplementary

     12019-2020 IU1 907-A Report
     12019-2020 IU1 907-A Report-Supplementary
     2 2019-2020 IU2 907-A Report
     22019-2020 IU2 907-A Report-Supplementary
     32019-2020 IU3 907-A Report
     32019-2020 IU3 907-A Report-Supplementary
     42019-2020 IU4 907-A Report
     42019-2020 IU4 907-A Report-Supplementary
     52019-2020 IU5 907-A Report
     52019-2020 IU5 907-A Report-Supplementary
     62019-2020 IU6 907-A Report
     62019-2020 IU6 907-A Report-Supplementary
     72019-2020 IU7 907-A Report
     72019-2020 IU7 907-A Report-Supplementary
     82019-2020 IU8 907-A Report
     82019-2020 IU8 907-A Report-Supplementary
     92019-2020 IU9 907-A Report
     92019-2020 IU9 907-A Report-Supplementary
     102019-2020 IU10 907-A Report
     102019-2020 IU10 907-A Report-Supplementary
     112019-2020 IU11 907-A Report
     112019-2020 IU11 907-A Report-Supplementary
     122019-2020 IU12 907-A Report
     122019-2020 IU12 907-A Report-Supplementary
     132019-2020 IU13 907-A Report
     132019-2020 IU13 907-A Report-Supplementary
     142019-2020 IU14 907-A Report
     142019-2020 IU14 907-A Report-Supplementary
     152019-2020 IU15 907-A Report
     152019-2020 IU15 907-A Report-Supplementary
     162019-2020 IU16 907-A Report
     162019-2020 IU16 907-A Report-Supplementary
     172019-2020 IU17 907-A Report
     172019-2020 IU17 907-A Report-Supplementary
     182019-2020 IU18 907-A Report
     182019-2020 IU18 907-A Report-Supplementary
     192019-2020 IU19 907-A Report
     192019-2020 IU19 907-A Report-Supplementary
     202019-2020 IU20 907-A Report
     202019-2020 IU20 907-A Report-Supplementary
     212019-2020 IU21 907-A Report
     212019-2020 IU21 907-A Report-Supplementary
     222019-2020 IU22 907-A Report
     222019-2020 IU22 907-A Report-Supplementary
     232019-2020 IU23 907-A Report
     232019-2020 IU23 907-A Report-Supplementary
     242019-2020 IU24 907-A Report
     242019-2020 IU24 907-A Report-Supplementary
     252019-2020 IU25 907-A Report
     252019-2020 IU25 907-A Report-Supplementary
     262019-2020 IU26 907-A Report
     262019-2020 IU26 907-A Report-Supplementary
     272019-2020 IU27 907-A Report
     272019-2020 IU27 907-A Report-Supplementary
     282019-2020 IU28 907-A Report
     282019-2020 IU28 907-A Report-Supplementary
     292019-2020 IU29 907-A Report
     292019-2020 IU29 907-A Report-Supplementary

     12018-2019 IU1 907-A Report
     12018-2019 IU1 907-A Report-Supplementary
     2 2018-2019 IU2 907-A Report
     22018-2019 IU2 907-A Report-Supplementary
     32018-2019 IU3 907-A Report
     32018-2019 IU3 907-A Report-Supplementary
     42018-2019 IU4 907-A Report
     42018-2019 IU4 907-A Report-Supplementary
     52018-2019 IU5 907-A Report
     52018-2019 IU5 907-A Report-Supplementary
     62018-2019 IU6 907-A Report
     62018-2019 IU6 907-A Report-Supplementary
     72018-2019 IU7 907-A Report
     72018-2019 IU7 907-A Report-Supplementary
     82018-2019 IU8 907-A Report
     82018-2019 IU8 907-A Report-Supplementary
     92018-2019 IU9 907-A Report
     92018-2019 IU9 907-A Report-Supplementary
     102018-2019 IU10 907-A Report
     102018-2019 IU10 907-A Report-Supplementary
     112018-2019 IU11 907-A Report
     112018-2019 IU11 907-A Report-Supplementary
     122018-2019 IU12 907-A Report
     122018-2019 IU12 907-A Report-Supplementary
     132018-2019 IU13 907-A Report
     132018-2019 IU13 907-A Report-Supplementary
     142018-2019 IU14 907-A Report
     142018-2019 IU14 907-A Report-Supplementary
     152018-2019 IU15 907-A Report
     152018-2019 IU15 907-A Report-Supplementary
     162018-2019 IU16 907-A Report
     162018-2019 IU16 907-A Report-Supplementary
     172018-2019 IU17 907-A Report
     172018-2019 IU17 907-A Report-Supplementary
     182018-2019 IU18 907-A Report
     182018-2019 IU18 907-A Report-Supplementary
     192018-2019 IU19 907-A Report
     192018-2019 IU19 907-A Report-Supplementary
     202018-2019 IU20 907-A Report
     202018-2019 IU20 907-A Report-Supplementary
     212018-2019 IU21 907-A Report
     212018-2019 IU21 907-A Report-Supplementary
     222018-2019 IU22 907-A Report
     222018-2019 IU22 907-A Report-Supplementary
     232018-2019 IU23 907-A Report
     232018-2019 IU23 907-A Report-Supplementary
     242018-2019 IU24 907-A Report
     242018-2019 IU24 907-A Report-Supplementary
     252018-2019 IU25 907-A Report
     252018-2019 IU25 907-A Report-Supplementary
     262018-2019 IU26 907-A Report
     272018-2019 IU27 907-A Report
     272018-2019 IU27 907-A Report-Supplementary
     282018-2019 IU28 907-A Report
     282018-2019 IU28 907-A Report-Supplementary

     12017-2018 IU1 907-A Report
     12017-2018 IU1 907-A Report-Supplementary
     32017-2018 IU3 907-A Report
     32017-2018 IU3 907-A Report-Supplementary
     42017-2018 IU4 907-A Report
     42017-2018 IU4 907-A Report-Supplementary
     52017-2018 IU5 907-A Report
     52017-2018 IU5 907-A Report-Supplementary
     62017-2018 IU6 907-A Report
     62017-2018 IU6 907-A Report-Supplementary
     72017-2018 IU7 907-A Report
     72017-2018 IU7 907-A Report-Supplementary
     82017-2018 IU8 907-A Report
     82017-2018 IU8 907-A Report-Supplementary
     92017-2018 IU9 907-A Report
     92017-2018 IU9 907-A Report-Supplementary
     102017-2018 IU10 907-A Report
     102017-2018 IU10 907-A Report-Supplementary
     122017-2018 IU12 907-A Report
     122017-2018 IU12 907-A Report-Supplementary
     132017-2018 IU13 907-A Report
     132017-2018 IU13 907-A Report-Supplementary
     142017-2018 IU14 907-A Report
     142017-2018 IU14 907-A Report-Supplementary
     152017-2018 IU15 907-A Report
     152017-2018 IU15 907-A Report-Supplementary
     162017-2018 IU16 907-A Report
     162017-2018 IU16 907-A Report-Supplementary
     172017-2018 IU17 907-A Report
     172017-2018 IU17 907-A Report-Supplementary
     182017-2018 IU18 907-A Report
     182017-2018 IU18 907-A Report-Supplementary
     192017-2018 IU19 907-A Report
     192017-2018 IU19 907-A Report-Supplementary
     202017-2018 IU20 907-A Report
     202017-2018 IU20 907-A Report-Supplementary
     212017-2018 IU21 907-A Report
     212017-2018 IU21 907-A Report-Supplementary
     222017-2018 IU22 907-A Report
     222017-2018 IU22 907-A Report-Supplementary
     232017-2018 IU23 907-A Report
     232017-2018 IU23 907-A Report-Supplementary
     242017-2018 IU24 907-A Report
     242017-2018 IU24 907-A Report-Supplementary
     252017-2018 IU25 907-A Report
     252017-2018 IU25 907-A Report-Supplementary
     262017-2018 IU26 907-A Report
     262017-2018 IU26 907-A Report-Supplementary
     272017-2018 IU27 907-A Report
     272017-2018 IU27 907-A Report-Supplementary
     282017-2018 IU28 907-A Report
     282017-2018 IU28 907-A Report-Supplementary

     12016-2017 IU1 907-A Report
     12016-2017 IU1 907-A Report-Supplementary
     2 2016-2017 IU2 907-A Report
     22016-2017 IU2 907-A Report-Supplementary
     32016-2017 IU3 907-A Report
     32016-2017 IU3 907-A Report-Supplementary
     42016-2017 IU4 907-A Report
     42016-2017 IU4 907-A Report-Supplementary
     52016-2017 IU5 907-A Report
     52016-2017 IU5 907-A Report-Supplementary
     62016-2017 IU6 907-A Report
     62016-2017 IU6 907-A Report-Supplementary
     72016-2017 IU7 907-A Report
     72016-2017 IU7 907-A Report-Supplementary
     82016-2017 IU8 907-A Report
     82016-2017 IU8 907-A Report-Supplementary
     92016-2017 IU9 907-A Report
     92016-2017 IU9 907-A Report-Supplementary
     102016-2017 IU10 907-A Report
     102016-2017 IU10 907-A Report-Supplementary
     112016-2017 IU11 907-A Report
     112016-2017 IU11 907-A Report-Supplementary
     122016-2017 IU12 907-A Report
     122016-2017 IU12 907-A Report-Supplementary
     132016-2017 IU13 907-A Report
     132016-2017 IU13 907-A Report-Supplementary
     142016-2017 IU14 907-A Report
     142016-2017 IU14 907-A Report-Supplementary
     152016-2017 IU15 907-A Report
     152016-2017 IU15 907-A Report-Supplementary
     162016-2017 IU16 907-A Report
     162016-2017 IU16 907-A Report-Supplementary
     172016-2017 IU17 907-A Report
     172016-2017 IU17 907-A Report-Supplementary
     182016-2017 IU18 907-A Report
     182016-2017 IU18 907-A Report-Supplementary
     192016-2017 IU19 907-A Report
     192016-2017 IU19 907-A Report-Supplementary
     202016-2017 IU20 907-A Report
     202016-2017 IU20 907-A Report-Supplementary
     212016-2017 IU21 907-A Report
     212016-2017 IU21 907-A Report-Supplementary
     222016-2017 IU22 907-A Report
     222016-2017 IU22 907-A Report-Supplementary
     232016-2017 IU23 907-A Report
     232016-2017 IU23 907-A Report-Supplementary
     242016-2017 IU24 907-A Report
     242016-2017 IU24 907-A Report-Supplementary
     252016-2017 IU25 907-A Report
     252016-2017 IU25 907-A Report-Supplementary
     262016-2017 IU26 907-A Report
     262016-2017 IU26 907-A Report-Supplementary
     272016-2017 IU27 907-A Report
     272016-2017 IU27 907-A Report-Supplementary
     282016-2017 IU28 907-A Report
     282016-2017 IU28 907-A Report-Supplementary
     292016-2017 IU29 907-A Report
     292016-2017 IU29 907-A Report-Supplementary

     12015-2016 IU1 907-A Report
     12015-2016 IU1 907-A Report-Supplementary
     2 2015-2016 IU2 907-A Report
     22015-2016 IU2 907-A Report-Supplementary
     32015-2016 IU3 907-A Report
     32015-2016 IU3 907-A Report-Supplementary
     42015-2016 IU4 907-A Report
     42015-2016 IU4 907-A Report-Supplementary
     52015-2016 IU5 907-A Report
     52015-2016 IU5 907-A Report-Supplementary
     62015-2016 IU6 907-A Report
     62015-2016 IU6 907-A Report-Supplementary
     72015-2016 IU7 907-A Report
     72015-2016 IU7 907-A Report-Supplementary
     82015-2016 IU8 907-A Report
     82015-2016 IU8 907-A Report-Supplementary
     92015-2016 IU9 907-A Report
     92015-2016 IU9 907-A Report-Supplementary
     102015-2016 IU10 907-A Report
     102015-2016 IU10 907-A Report-Supplementary
     112015-2016 IU11 907-A Report
     112015-2016 IU11 907-A Report-Supplementary
     122015-2016 IU12 907-A Report
     122015-2016 IU12 907-A Report-Supplementary
     132015-2016 IU13 907-A Report
     132015-2016 IU13 907-A Report-Supplementary
     142015-2016 IU14 907-A Report
     142015-2016 IU14 907-A Report-Supplementary
     152015-2016 IU15 907-A Report
     152015-2016 IU15 907-A Report-Supplementary
     162015-2016 IU16 907-A Report
     162015-2016 IU16 907-A Report-Supplementary
     172015-2016 IU17 907-A Report
     172015-2016 IU17 907-A Report-Supplementary
     182015-2016 IU18 907-A Report
     182015-2016 IU18 907-A Report-Supplementary
     192015-2016 IU19 907-A Report
     192015-2016 IU19 907-A Report-Supplementary
     202015-2016 IU20 907-A Report
     202015-2016 IU20 907-A Report-Supplementary
     212015-2016 IU21 907-A Report
     212015-2016 IU21 907-A Report-Supplementary
     222015-2016 IU22 907-A Report
     222015-2016 IU22 907-A Report-Supplementary
     232015-2016 IU23 907-A Report
     232015-2016 IU23 907-A Report-Supplementary
     242015-2016 IU24 907-A Report
     242015-2016 IU24 907-A Report-Supplementary
     252015-2016 IU25 907-A Report
     252015-2016 IU25 907-A Report-Supplementary
     262015-2016 IU26 907-A Report
     262015-2016 IU26 907-A Report-Supplementary
     272015-2016 IU27 907-A Report
     272015-2016 IU27 907-A Report-Supplementary
     282015-2016 IU28 907-A Report
     282015-2016 IU28 907-A Report-Supplementary
     292015-2016 IU29 907-A Report
     292015-2016 IU29 907-A Report-Supplementary

     12014-2015 IU1 907-A Report
     12014-2015 IU1 907-A Report-Supplementary
     2 2014-2015 IU2 907-A Report
     22014-2015 IU2 907-A Report-Supplementary
     42014-2015 IU4 907-A Report
     42014-2015 IU4 907-A Report-Supplementary
     52014-2015 IU5 907-A Report
     52014-2015 IU5 907-A Report-Supplementary
     62014-2015 IU6 907-A Report
     62014-2015 IU6 907-A Report-Supplementary
     82014-2015 IU8 907-A Report
     82014-2015 IU8 907-A Report-Supplementary
     92014-2015 IU9 907-A Report
     92014-2015 IU9 907-A Report-Supplementary
     102014-2015 IU10 907-A Report
     102014-2015 IU10 907-A Report-Supplementary
     112014-2015 IU11 907-A Report
     112014-2015 IU11 907-A Report-Supplementary
     122014-2015 IU12 907-A Report
     122014-2015 IU12 907-A Report-Supplementary
     132014-2015 IU13 907-A Report
     132014-2015 IU13 907-A Report-Supplementary
     142014-2015 IU14 907-A Report
     142014-2015 IU14 907-A Report-Supplementary
     152014-2015 IU15 907-A Report
     152014-2015 IU15 907-A Report-Supplementary
     162014-2015 IU16 907-A Report
     162014-2015 IU16 907-A Report-Supplementary
     172014-2015 IU17 907-A Report
     172014-2015 IU17 907-A Report-Supplementary
     182014-2015 IU18 907-A Report
     192014-2015 IU19 907-A Report
     192014-2015 IU19 907-A Report-Supplementary
     202014-2015 IU20 907-A Report
     202014-2015 IU20 907-A Report-Supplementary
     212014-2015 IU21 907-A Report
     212014-2015 IU21 907-A Report-Supplementary
     222014-2015 IU22 907-A Report
     232014-2015 IU23 907-A Report
     232014-2015 IU23 907-A Report-Supplementary
     242014-2015 IU24 907-A Report
     242014-2015 IU24 907-A Report-Supplementary
     252014-2015 IU25 907-A Report
     252014-2015 IU25 907-A Report-Supplementary
     262014-2015 IU26 907-A Report
     262014-2015 IU26 907-A Report-Supplementary
     272014-2015 IU27 907-A Report
     272014-2015 IU27 907-A Report-Supplementary
     282014-2015 IU28 907-A Report
     282014-2015 IU28 907-A Report-Supplementary
     292014-2015 IU29 907-A Report
     292014-2015 IU29 907-A Report-Supplementary

     12013-2014 IU1 907-A Report
     12013-2014 IU1 907-A Report-Supplementary
     2 2013-2014 IU2 907-A Report
     22013-2014 IU2 907-A Report-Supplementary
     32013-2014 IU3 907-A Report
     32013-2014 IU3 907-A Report-Supplementary
     42013-2014 IU4 907-A Report
     42013-2014 IU4 907-A Report-Supplementary
     52013-2014 IU5 907-A Report
     52013-2014 IU5 907-A Report-Supplementary
     62013-2014 IU6 907-A Report
     62013-2014 IU6 907-A Report-Supplementary
     82013-2014 IU8 907-A Report
     82013-2014 IU8 907-A Report-Supplementary
     92013-2014 IU9 907-A Report
     92013-2014 IU9 907-A Report-Supplementary
     102013-2014 IU10 907-A Report
     102013-2014 IU10 907-A Report-Supplementary
     112013-2014 IU11 907-A Report
     112013-2014 IU11 907-A Report-Supplementary
     122013-2014 IU12 907-A Report
     122013-2014 IU12 907-A Report-Supplementary
     132013-2014 IU13 907-A Report
     132013-2014 IU13 907-A Report-Supplementary
     142013-2014 IU14 907-A Report
     142013-2014 IU14 907-A Report-Supplementary
     152013-2014 IU15 907-A Report
     152013-2014 IU15 907-A Report-Supplementary
     162013-2014 IU16 907-A Report
     162013-2014 IU16 907-A Report-Supplementary
     172013-2014 IU17 907-A Report
     172013-2014 IU17 907-A Report-Supplementary
     182013-2014 IU18 907-A Report
     182013-2014 IU18 907-A Report-Supplementary
     192013-2014 IU19 907-A Report
     192013-2014 IU19 907-A Report-Supplementary
     212013-2014 IU21 907-A Report
     212013-2014 IU21 907-A Report-Supplementary
     222013-2014 IU22 907-A Report
     222013-2014 IU22 907-A Report-Supplementary
     232013-2014 IU23 907-A Report
     232013-2014 IU23 907-A Report-Supplementary
     242013-2014 IU24 907-A Report
     242013-2014 IU24 907-A Report-Supplementary
     252013-2014 IU25 907-A Report
     252013-2014 IU25 907-A Report-Supplementary
     262013-2014 IU26 907-A Report
     262013-2014 IU26 907-A Report-Supplementary
     272013-2014 IU27 907-A Report
     272013-2014 IU27 907-A Report-Supplementary
     282013-2014 IU28 907-A Report
     282013-2014 IU28 907-A Report-Supplementary
     292013-2014 IU29 907-A Report
     292013-2014 IU29 907-A Report-Supplementary