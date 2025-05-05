Skip to agency navigation
    Pennsylvania State Parks

    Bendigo State Park

    Adventure awaits at Bendigo State Park in northern Pennsylvania.

     

    Street Address:

    533 State Park Road
    Johnsonburg, PA 15845-0016
    814-778-5467
    bendigosp@pa.gov

    A river flowing through a forest on a sunny day

    Overview

    The 100-acre Bendigo State Park is in a small valley surrounded by picturesque hills.

    About 20 acres of the park is developed, half of which is a large, shaded picnic area.

    The forest is predominantly northern hardwoods and includes:

    • Beech
    • Birch
    • Cherry
    • Maple

    The East Branch of the Clarion River flows through the park. This beautiful waterway was once polluted by abandoned mine drainage.

    It now provides excellent fishing and is stocked with trout by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

    Park History

    Plan Your Visit

    Mailing Address:
    296 Viaduct Road
    Kane, PA 16735

    Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.

    The park is open every day of the year, 8:00 A.M. to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.

    The pool and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the Kinzua Bridge State Park office for facility seasons and hours.

    In Jones Township, Elk County, Pennsylvania, Bendigo State Park is four miles northeast of Johnsonburg on State Route 1004, which branches off of U.S. 219 in Johnsonburg.

    GPS DDLat. 41.53168; Long. -78.6283

    Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals. 

    Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

    Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.

    Nearest Hospital

    Penn Highlands Elk
    763 Johnsonburg Road
    St. Marys, PA 15857
    814-788-8000

    Activities

