Overview
The 100-acre Bendigo State Park is in a small valley surrounded by picturesque hills.
About 20 acres of the park is developed, half of which is a large, shaded picnic area.
The forest is predominantly northern hardwoods and includes:
- Beech
- Birch
- Cherry
- Maple
The East Branch of the Clarion River flows through the park. This beautiful waterway was once polluted by abandoned mine drainage.
It now provides excellent fishing and is stocked with trout by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
Plan Your Visit
Street Address:
533 State Park Road
Johnsonburg, PA 15845-0016
814-778-5467
bendigosp@pa.gov
Mailing Address:
296 Viaduct Road
Kane, PA 16735
Make online reservations for day use and overnight facilities or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS (888-727-2757), from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Monday to Saturday.
The park is open every day of the year, 8:00 A.M. to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk.
The pool and other areas are open specific seasons and hours. Contact the Kinzua Bridge State Park office for facility seasons and hours.
In Jones Township, Elk County, Pennsylvania, Bendigo State Park is four miles northeast of Johnsonburg on State Route 1004, which branches off of U.S. 219 in Johnsonburg.
GPS DDLat. 41.53168; Long. -78.6283
Call 911 and contact a park employee to summon medical, fire, or safety professionals.
Call or text 988 to contact a crisis center counselor during a mental health or substance abuse crisis.
Directions to the nearest hospital are posted on bulletin boards.
Nearest Hospital
Penn Highlands Elk
763 Johnsonburg Road
St. Marys, PA 15857
814-788-8000
♿ This symbol indicates facilities and activities that are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible for people with disabilities. Screen reader users will hear this symbol as “wheelchair.”
Accessible recreation options are listed on the accessibility page.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.
Cell service is unpredictable in and around many Pennsylvania State Parks. Please download the park map before your visit.
Bendigo State Park offers year-round environmental education and recreation programs to park visitors, including:
- Hands-on activities
- Guided walks
- Historical talks
Participants will gain an appreciation and understanding of the natural world and develop a sense of stewardship for the park’s natural resources.
Curriculum-based environmental education programs are available to schools and organized groups. Call the park office to schedule a group program. A variety of professional development workshops are offered for teachers.
Contact the park office or explore the calendar of events for more information on programs and other learning experiences.