The 100-acre Bendigo State Park is in a small valley surrounded by picturesque hills.

About 20 acres of the park is developed, half of which is a large, shaded picnic area.

The forest is predominantly northern hardwoods and includes:

Beech

Birch

Cherry

Maple

The East Branch of the Clarion River flows through the park. This beautiful waterway was once polluted by abandoned mine drainage.

It now provides excellent fishing and is stocked with trout by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.