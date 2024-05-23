Buy a Launch Permit

Skip to main content

    Display a launch permit on your kayak, canoe, paddleboard or other unpowered boat to use Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) or Pennsylvania State Park or State Forest waterway accesses. 

    Woman shown wearing a life jacket on a paddleboard with a Launch Permit on Marsh Creek Lake

    Registration vs. Launch Permit

    An unpowered boat (canoes, kayaks, rowboats, stand-up paddleboards, etc.) can be launched at Fish and Boat Commission lakes and access areas or Pennsylvania State Parks and Forests if they display a boat registration, Commission launch permit or Pennsylvania State Parks launch permit. It is not required to have both. The Commission does NOT recognize launch permits from other states. 

    Read more about the benefits of registering your boat instead of purchasing a Launch Permit.

    Visit HuntFish.PA.gov to sign-in or create an account to purchase a launch permit. 

    How to Buy a Pennsylvania Launch Permit Online

    This is an instructional video for customers using www.HuntFish.pa.gov to purchase a launch permit for an unpowered boat.

    You can also buy launch permits in-person at a Commission Office or authorized agents. Find a list of launch permit agents near you!

    View a list of our launch permit agents found across the state of PA.

    Visit one of our Commission offices to purchase a launch permit.

    How to place your Launch Permit

    Place your Fish and Boat Commission launch permits on the outside center of each side of the boat. Place the permit stickers high enough to be seen when paddling on the water.

     

    Diagram of where to place a launch permit on a kayak or rowboat