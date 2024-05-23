Buy a Launch Permit

Registration vs. Launch Permit

An unpowered boat (canoes, kayaks, rowboats, stand-up paddleboards, etc.) can be launched at Fish and Boat Commission lakes and access areas or Pennsylvania State Parks and Forests if they display a boat registration, Commission launch permit or Pennsylvania State Parks launch permit. It is not required to have both. The Commission does NOT recognize launch permits from other states.

Read more about the benefits of registering your boat instead of purchasing a Launch Permit.