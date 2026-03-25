Lackawanna, PA – The Shapiro Administration is updating its plan for enhancements to the visitor experience at Lackawanna and Ricketts Glen state parks – providing visitors the opportunity for partial continued use of the campgrounds during construction.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is replacing existing facilities, which were built in the early 1970s to meet today’s visitor expectations for comfort, accessibility, and convenience. DCNR will begin the first phase of planned campground shower house and restroom facilities with modern, accessible, and family-friendly amenities in the spring of 2027. Initial plans would have closed all campsites beginning Labor Day 2026.

“Campers at Lackawanna and Ricketts Glen have long enjoyed these parks’ natural beauty, and we were able to adjust our initial plans to ensure visitors can camp at these parks during the construction,” said DCNR State Parks Director John Hallas. “These new amenities will offer cleaner, safer, and more accessible spaces for all visitors. We appreciate the patience of our loyal campers as we make these improvements.”

Each park will receive a $4 million upgrade consisting of:

Demolition of all existing shower house and restroom facilities

Construction of new shower houses and comfort stations

New family-assist restrooms and ADA accessible restrooms at every facility

ADA parking areas

New paving and accessible paths from campsites to the restrooms

Prospective visitors will be unable to book some of the campsites at Lackawanna and Ricketts Glen during the construction. During construction, the following campground areas will be closed during Phase 1 beginning spring 2027:

Lackawanna

Carpenter Town sites 1-30 and 39-50

Tall Timbers 31-38

Yurts 14 and 15

Cottages 25 and 43

Ricketts Glen

Small Loop sites 74-137 and 82-137 (no winter camping)

During construction, the following campground areas will be closed during Phase 2 beginning spring 2028:

Lackawanna

Fox Run sites 51-65

Maple Lane 72-86

Hemlock Grove 83-91

Little Fren 91-96

Ledges 101-120

Ricketts Glen

Big Loop sites 1-73

Erie, Huron, Mohawk, Seneca and Shawnee deluxe cottages

Campers looking for alternate overnight locations should consider nearby Frances Slocum State Park (Wyoming, PA), Tobyhanna State Park (Tobyhanna, PA), Promised Land State Park (Greentown, PA), or Worlds End State Park (Forksville, PA). Visit DCNR’s website for information about campsites in other state parks.

Day-use areas at both parks will remain open during construction, allowing visitors to continue hiking, fishing, and enjoying the outdoors throughout the project period.

By investing in improvements overnight accommodations, DCNR is fulfilling a goal of the state park strategic plan, Penn’s Parks for All, to explore new and more modern types of overnight facilities that respond to shifts in camping interests.

Pennsylvania state parks now offer a wide range of overnight accommodations, including tent and glamping sites; RV full-service sites; yurts; rustic cabins with fireplaces and modern cabins with heat and bathrooms; and the eco-lodge The Nature Inn at Bald Eagle in Centre County.

Since January 2023, the Shapiro Administration has committed $120 million to modernize state parks and forests through critical infrastructure improvements. Governor Josh Shapiro has prioritized investments that improve Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests, grow the outdoor recreation economy, and enhance quality of life for residents. Outdoor recreation in Pennsylvania generates $20.4 billion annually and supports more than 177,000 jobs.

Project updates will be provided, as available, on the Lackawanna and Ricketts Glen state park websites.

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