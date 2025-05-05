Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Glamping in State Parks

    In partnership with Timberline Glamping, DCNR is bringing glamping to eight Pennsylvania state parks in 2026, with 61 fully outfitted sites available for reservation—no gear needed. It’s camping made easy, ‘where adventure feels like home’.

    Make a Reservation
    Learn More

    Where You Can Glamp in Pennsylvania State Parks

    Ready to trade your sleeping bag for soft sheets and your tent for twinkling string lights? Glampsites are waiting for you at these Pennsylvania state parks:

    Make a Reservation

    Reservations are made directly through Timberline Glamping's website. 

    Reserve Now

    Comfort Meets the Outdoors

    Each location offers one ADA-accessible glampsite along with a mix of two spacious layouts:

    • 2 Queen Beds – Sleeps up to 4 guests
    • 1 King and 2 Bunk Beds – Sleeps up to 6 guests

    Inside, you’ll find everything you need to feel at home:

    • Keurig coffee maker and mini fridge
    • Rugs, lamps, diffuser, and cozy décor
    • Electrical outlets for all your devices
    • Ceiling fan plus full residential-style A/C and heating

    Outdoor Living, Upgraded

    Step outside your safari-style tent to enjoy:

    • Two hammocks for lounging
    • Wood fire ring for roasting and relaxing
    • Charcoal grill with cooking grate
    • String lights to set the mood
    • Two camp chairs and a picnic table

    Add a Little Extra Fun

    Want to make your stay even more memorable? Choose from add-ons like:

    • Gourmet s’mores kits
    • “Little Glamper” activity boxes
    • Giant Jenga or cornhole
    • Firewood bundles
    • And more surprises to level up your stay