Where You Can Glamp in Pennsylvania State Parks
Ready to trade your sleeping bag for soft sheets and your tent for twinkling string lights? Glampsites are waiting for you at these Pennsylvania state parks:
Comfort Meets the Outdoors
Each location offers one ADA-accessible glampsite along with a mix of two spacious layouts:
- 2 Queen Beds – Sleeps up to 4 guests
- 1 King and 2 Bunk Beds – Sleeps up to 6 guests
Inside, you’ll find everything you need to feel at home:
- Keurig coffee maker and mini fridge
- Rugs, lamps, diffuser, and cozy décor
- Electrical outlets for all your devices
- Ceiling fan plus full residential-style A/C and heating
Outdoor Living, Upgraded
Step outside your safari-style tent to enjoy:
- Two hammocks for lounging
- Wood fire ring for roasting and relaxing
- Charcoal grill with cooking grate
- String lights to set the mood
- Two camp chairs and a picnic table
Add a Little Extra Fun
Want to make your stay even more memorable? Choose from add-ons like:
- Gourmet s’mores kits
- “Little Glamper” activity boxes
- Giant Jenga or cornhole
- Firewood bundles
- And more surprises to level up your stay