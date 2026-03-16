Harrisburg, PA – The Shapiro Administration’s investments in outdoor recreation helped Pennsylvania’s outdoor economy grow by $1.5 billion in 2024, reaching $20.4 billion in total economic impact and supporting more than 177,000 jobs, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

Outdoor recreation added 9,000 jobs in 2024 and $800 million in wages and salaries, bringing total outdoor recreation wages to $9.5 billion across the Commonwealth. The sector accounts for 2 percent of Pennsylvania’s gross domestic product, and the state’s outdoor recreation economy outpaced the national growth rate, expanding 2.7 percent.

These results reflect strategic investments by the Shapiro Administration through the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) in parks, trails, and outdoor recreation infrastructure, as well as the work of the Pennsylvania Office of Outdoor Recreation (OOR) to support businesses and communities across the Commonwealth.

“Investing in Pennsylvania’s parks, trails, and outdoor recreation infrastructure is more than protecting our natural resources — it’s about creating good-paying jobs and supporting local communities,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “From state parks to small businesses across the Commonwealth, these strategic investments are making a real difference for communities and families across Pennsylvania.”

Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro has grown Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation economy by 21 percent, adding 12,000 jobs and raising wages in the outdoor workforce by nearly 25 percent. The Shapiro Administration has included outdoor recreation as part of its broader economic development strategy , launching the Office of Outdoor Recreation, and continuing investments in parks, trails, tourism, and outdoor businesses across the Commonwealth.

“Outdoor recreation is more than time spent outside — it is a thriving industry in Pennsylvania and a critical driver of economic growth,” said OOR Director Nathan Reigner. “With thousands of businesses growing in every county, these investments are creating good-paying jobs and supporting local communities across the Commonwealth.”

Key outdoor recreation sectors driving this growth include:

Outdoor recreation manufacturing has grown 30 percent since the start of the Shapiro Administration , contributing $3 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy.

has grown , contributing to Pennsylvania’s economy. Outdoor recreation retail grew 10 percent in 2024 , including growth in boating and fishing ( 11 percent ) and hunting, shooting, and trapping ( 20 percent ).

grew , including growth in boating and fishing ( ) and hunting, shooting, and trapping ( ). Outdoor recreation tourism grew 15 percent , driven in part by increased interest in Pennsylvania’s parks, trails, and outdoor destinations.

grew , driven in part by increased interest in Pennsylvania’s parks, trails, and outdoor destinations. Health and wellness-related outdoor businesses grew 40 percent in 2024, the fastest-growing segment of the industry.

The Shapiro Administration continues to support Pennsylvania’s outdoor recreation economy through investments in parks and trails, Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway tourism campaign, and Outdoor Business Alliance of Pennsylvania , which supports business development and innovation across the industry.