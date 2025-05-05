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    Penn's Parks for All

    Penn's Parks for All: A Plan for Pennsylvania's State Parks of Tomorrow was developed with extensive public input and includes a set of strategies to move state parks forward over the decades ahead, including:

    • Ensuring they are accessible and welcoming to all;
    • That the aging system is well cared-for; and
    • Adapting to climate change and for the changing recreation needs of visitors.
    Explore the Penn's Parks for All PDF

    This blueprint will help guide Pennsylvania’s state park professionals in carrying out the important work of caring for the 125 state parks in our system for the next 25 years.

    There are 87 strategies in the Penn's Parks for All strategic plan organized into five sections:

    • Outdoor recreation opportunities
    • Overnight accommodations
    • Services and facilities
    • Natural and cultural resources
    • Paying for state parks

    The plan was built on a series of surveys conducted by Penn State in 2017 and 2018 to assess the attitudes and opinions of Pennsylvania state park visitors and the public regarding key issues affecting the future of the state parks.