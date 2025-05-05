This blueprint will help guide Pennsylvania’s state park professionals in carrying out the important work of caring for the 125 state parks in our system for the next 25 years.
There are 87 strategies in the Penn's Parks for All strategic plan organized into five sections:
- Outdoor recreation opportunities
- Overnight accommodations
- Services and facilities
- Natural and cultural resources
- Paying for state parks
The plan was built on a series of surveys conducted by Penn State in 2017 and 2018 to assess the attitudes and opinions of Pennsylvania state park visitors and the public regarding key issues affecting the future of the state parks.
Additional Information
-
March 2018 Conservation & Natural Resources Advisory Council (PDF)
-
February 2018 Lehigh Valley Center for Independent Living (PDF)
-
January 2018 Lehigh Valley Planning Commission
-
February 2018 Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation
-
February 2018 Western PA Conservancy
-
November 2017 Statewide Outdoor Recreation Plan Technical Advisory Committee