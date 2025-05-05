This blueprint will help guide Pennsylvania’s state park professionals in carrying out the important work of caring for the 125 state parks in our system for the next 25 years.

There are 87 strategies in the Penn's Parks for All strategic plan organized into five sections:

Outdoor recreation opportunities

Overnight accommodations

Services and facilities

Natural and cultural resources

Paying for state parks

The plan was built on a series of surveys conducted by Penn State in 2017 and 2018 to assess the attitudes and opinions of Pennsylvania state park visitors and the public regarding key issues affecting the future of the state parks.