    WCAIS Training Resources

    Various training resources are available for users of the Workers' Compensation Automation and Integration System (WCAIS).

    Process guides and simulations can be found in the WCAIS Customer Service Center.

    Have you joined our bi-monthly WCAIS training via Teams? If not, you're in luck. We’ve recorded these sessions!

    Additional training resources are organized by user group. Please click on the appropriate group name to find more information:

    Attorneys/Law Firms

    The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has many attorneys and law firms that specialize in workers' compensation cases and represent all involved parties throughout the petition process.

    The following attorneys/law firms presentations feature information about benefits, resources and provides a high-level overview of system functionality that is both common across all users and specific to attorneys/law firms. The presentation is intended to be used in conjunction with detailed demos and simulations that demonstrate specific WCAIS business processes.

    Listed below are the communications that have been sent out to attorneys/law firms. These messages feature important information about WCAIS updates.

    Health Care Providers & Professionals

    The health care provider community consists of organizations and professionals that diagnose and treat injured workers. These include utilization review organizations (UROs), peer review organizations (PROs) and impairment review evaluation (IRE) physicans. The commonwealth has a number of preferred providers across Pennyslvania that are approved and certified.

    The following health care providers/professionals and URO/PRO presentations feature information about benefits, resources and provides a high-level overview of system functionality that is both common across all users and specific to health care providers/professionals and UROs/PROs. The presentation is intended to be used in conjunction with detailed demos and simulations that demonstrate specific WCAIS business processes.

    The WCAIS project team conducted a series of webinars for health care providers/professionals and URO/PRO staff. The webinars featured live demonstrations of how to use WCAIS and provided information about the system. The webinar recordings for the health care providers/professionals and UROs/PROs webinar series are provided below.

    Listed below are the communications that have been sent out to health care providers/professionals and URO/PRO staff. These messages feature important information about WCAIS updates.

    Insurer and Third-Party Administrator (TPA)

    Insurers and third party administrators (TPAs) provide workers' compensation coverage to protect employers when an employee is injured on the job. Insurers and TPAs utilize Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) to send workers' compensation claims information to the Bureau of Workers' Compensation.

    The following insurer/TPA presentation features information about benefits, resources and provides a high-level overview of system functionality that is both common across all users and specific to insurers and third-party administrators (TPAs). The presentation is intended to be used in conjunction with detailed demos and simulations that demonstrate specific WCAIS business processes.

    You will need Microsoft PowerPoint installed on your device to successfully review the following presentations. If you do not have PowerPoint, please reference how you can view PowerPoint presentations online

    Listed below are the communications that have been sent out to insurer and third-party administrator staff. These messages feature important information about WCAIS updates.

    Self-Insured (SI) Employers

    Self-insured (SI) employers are organizations that provide their own workers' compensation coverage independently, and not through the State Worker Insurance Fund (SWIF) or a private vendor. These employers are approved by the commonwealth and have specific functionality related to the Workers' Compensation Automation and Integration System (WCAIS).

    The following self-insured employer presentations feature information about benefits, resources, and provides a high-level overview of system functionality that is both common across all users and specific to self-insured employers.

    Employers

    Employers are required by federal mandate to have workers' compensation insurance to cover all employees in the case of a work-related injury. Employers typically work through other providers such as attorneys and insurance companies when handling a workers' compensation claim.

    The following employer presentations feature information about benefits, resources and provides a high-level overview of system functionality that is both common across all users and specific to employers. The presentation is intended to be used in conjunction with detailed demos and simulations that demonstrate specific WCAIS business processes.

    The following demos and simulations are short three to 10 minute videos that provide users with step-by-step instruction around specific business processes within the WCAIS application.

    Listed below are the communications that have been sent out to employers. These messages feature important information about WCAIS updates.