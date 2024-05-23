WCAIS Training Resources

Process guides and simulations can be found in the WCAIS Customer Service Center.
Have you joined our bi-monthly WCAIS training via Teams? If not, you're in luck. We’ve recorded these sessions!
Additional training resources are organized by user group. Please click on the appropriate group name to find more information:
Attorneys/Law Firms
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has many attorneys and law firms that specialize in workers' compensation cases and represent all involved parties throughout the petition process.
The following attorneys/law firms presentations feature information about benefits, resources and provides a high-level overview of system functionality that is both common across all users and specific to attorneys/law firms. The presentation is intended to be used in conjunction with detailed demos and simulations that demonstrate specific WCAIS business processes.
-
Overview of WCAIS functionality including EDI overview, entry of appearance, claim summary, dispute summary and petitions
-
Overview of requesting appearance and filing petitions functionality in WCAIS
-
Overview of WCAIS functionality including searching for claims, uploading documents and managing disputes
-
Overview of WCAIS functionality including entry of appearance, IRE requests, UR requests, Med Fee requests and UEGF requests
-
Attorney Webinar FAQ 10/30/13
-
Attorney Webinar FAQ 11/19/13
-
Attorney Webinar FAQ 1/13/14
-
December 2014 & March 2015 WCAIS Release Enhancements for WCOA & WCAB
-
Appeal Processes
-
Attorney Requests
-
Attorney Self-Registration
-
File a Request for Designation of a Physician to Perform IRE
-
File a UEGF Request
-
File a WCOA Petition
-
File an Answer
-
File an Application for Utilization Review
-
File an Impairment Rating Evaluation Appointment
-
Self-Registration for Law Firm Administrators
-
Submit Request for Hearing to Contest Med Fee Review Determination
-
Upload a Document (Exhibit, Brief)
-
Supersedeas Fund Reimbursement 101 Training
-
Supersedeas Fund Reimbursement (SFR) Application Pending Rejection Training
Health Care Providers & Professionals
The health care provider community consists of organizations and professionals that diagnose and treat injured workers. These include utilization review organizations (UROs), peer review organizations (PROs) and impairment review evaluation (IRE) physicans. The commonwealth has a number of preferred providers across Pennyslvania that are approved and certified.
Insurer and Third-Party Administrator (TPA)
Insurers and third party administrators (TPAs) provide workers' compensation coverage to protect employers when an employee is injured on the job. Insurers and TPAs utilize Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) to send workers' compensation claims information to the Bureau of Workers' Compensation.
The following insurer/TPA presentation features information about benefits, resources and provides a high-level overview of system functionality that is both common across all users and specific to insurers and third-party administrators (TPAs). The presentation is intended to be used in conjunction with detailed demos and simulations that demonstrate specific WCAIS business processes.
You will need Microsoft PowerPoint installed on your device to successfully review the following presentations. If you do not have PowerPoint, please reference how you can view PowerPoint presentations online.
-
Manage Profiles
-
Prepare Notice of Suspension or Modification
-
File a Request for Designation of a Physician to Perform IRE
-
Dashboard Management/Navigation
-
File an Application for Utilization Review
-
Manage Dependents
-
Insurer System Registration
-
TPA System Registration
-
Submit and Search for FROI/SROI Transactions through EDI Web Portal
-
Search Matter-Claim
Self-Insured (SI) Employers
Self-insured (SI) employers are organizations that provide their own workers' compensation coverage independently, and not through the State Worker Insurance Fund (SWIF) or a private vendor. These employers are approved by the commonwealth and have specific functionality related to the Workers' Compensation Automation and Integration System (WCAIS).
Employers
Employers are required by federal mandate to have workers' compensation insurance to cover all employees in the case of a work-related injury. Employers typically work through other providers such as attorneys and insurance companies when handling a workers' compensation claim.
-
Overview of WCAIS registration, searching and viewing claims and submitting an employer's certificate of insurance
-
Overview of WCAIS functionality including registration, searching for claims, uploading documents and managing disputes
-
Overview of WCAIS functionality including submitting employers' certificate and a self-insurance application