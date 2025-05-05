Skip to agency navigation
    Workers' Compensation Health & Safety

    Contact Information

    Melissa Hamsher, Division Chief
    717-886-9125
    mehamsher@pa.gov

    Twyla Jones, Certification Manager
    717-886-9118
    twjones@pa.gov

    Michelle Muncie, Report Processing and Audit Manager
    717-886-9155
    mmuncie@pa.gov

    Eric Reiner, Program Analyst 1
    717-886-9159
    erreiner@pa.gov

    Safety Committee Certification Process and Requirements Certification and Education Section

    For information about the Health & Safety Division's processes and requirements, e-mail the Health & Safety Division at ra-li-bwc-safety@pa.gov or contact any of the division personnel below:

    Chatana Purdy

    717-886-9154

    chpurdy@pa.gov

    Barbara White

    717-886-9153

    barbawhite@pa.gov

    Bianca D’Ignazio717-886-9163bdignazio@pa.gov

    Jamie Mottram

    717-886-9128

    		jmottram@pa.gov

    Arranging Committee Training Assistance: To arrange for free training in the four topics (accident investigation, hazard inspection, safety committee operation, and substance abuse & opioid painkiller use ) required for initial workplace safety committee certification or annual certification renewal, call 717-772-1635 or e-mail Ra-li-bwc-PATHS@pa.gov.

    Schedule Classes

    717-772-1635

    Ra-li-bwc-PATHS@pa.gov

    Obtain Class Information

    717-772-1635

    Ra-li-bwc-PATHS@pa.gov

    Dara DeRoiste

    717-886-9167

    dderoiste@pa.gov

    Linda Quinby

    717-886-9164

    lquinby@pa.gov

    Safety Committee Certification Process Resources

    Governor's Award for Safety Excellence

    The Governor's Award for Safety Excellence (GASE) recognizes outstanding workplace safety programs and the superior management/employee collaborations that make these programs so successful. Any Pennsylvania employer can nominate themselves or be nominated by a third party.

    Learn more about the GASE program and see award winners

    Return-to-Work

    Workplace injuries, illnesses, and accidents are costly to employers, workers, and the compensation partnership.  Although preventing injuries is the best way to protect workers and to control workers’ compensation costs, employers and workers need a way to manage injuries if they occur.

    Return-to-Work (RTW) is a proactive approach, endorsed by many health care providers, designed to help restore injured workers to their former lifestyle in the safest and most effective manner possible. A partnership among workers, union representatives, employers, and health care providers is developed in a collaborative effort to return the injured worker back to his or her pre-injury status.

    This information is designed to assist Pennsylvania employers and employees with the process of establishing Return-to-Work programs.  It includes a step-by-step guide for establishing a Return-to-Work program and samples of power point presentations, forms, letters, and much more. 

    Report Processing & Audit Section

    Michelle Muncie, Manager

    717-886-9155

    mmuncie@pa.gov

    Jeff Burd

    717-886-9161

    jeburd@pa.gov

    John Bair

    717-886-9157

    		jrbair@pa.gov

    Additional Resources

    Contact Us

    The following resources are available to answer your WCAIS questions. Please contact the appropriate program area:

    Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    Information Services Helpline:
    Toll-Free inside PA: 800-482-2383
    Local outside PA: 717-772-4447
    Email: RA-LI-BWC-Helpline@pa.gov

     

    Workers' Compensation Office of Adjudication (WCOA)

    Questions regarding disputes in litigation should be directed to the assigned Judge's office.

    Email: WCOAResourceCenter@pa.gov
    Phone: 844-237-6316

    Workers' Compensation Appeal Board (WCAB)
    Email: RA-LI-WCAB@pa.gov
    Phone: 717-783-7838

    Box Score

    Safety Committee Initial Certifications and Certification Renewals For
    5 Percent Workers' Compensation Discount

     

    Total Number of Initially-Cerftified Committees:
    13,460

    Total Number of Certified Committees Renewed:

    12,415

    Committees Certified for 1 Policy Period

    11,521

    Committees Certified for 2 Policy Periods

    10,685

    Committees Certified for 3 Policy Periods

    9,891

    Committees Certified for 4 Policy Periods

    9,002

    Committees Certified for 5 Policy Periods

    8,334

    Committees Certified for 6 Policy Periods

    7,713

    Committees Certified for 7 Policy Periods

    7,141

    Committees Certified for 8 Policy Periods 

    6,582

    Committees Certified for 9 Policy Periods

    6,125

    Committees Certified for 10 Policy Periods

    5,593

    Committees Certified for 11 Policy Periods

    5,153

    Committees Certified for 12 Policy Periods

    4,698

    Committees Certified for 13 Policy Periods

    4,273

    Committees Certified for 14 Policy Periods

    3,799

    Committees Certified for 15 Policy Periods

    3,359

    Committees Certified for 16 Policy Periods

    3,010

    Committees Certified for 17 Policy Periods

    2,638

    Committees Certified for 18 Policy Periods

    2,276

    Committees Certified for 19 Policy Periods

    1,907

    Committees Certified for 20 Policy Periods

    1,640

    Committees Certified for 21 Policy Periods

    1,390

    Committees Certified for 22 Policy Periods

    1,178

    Committees Certified for 23 Policy Periods

    968

    Committees Certified for 24 Policy Periods

    730

    Committees Certified for 25 Policy Periods

    485

    Committees Certified for 26 Policy Periods

    229

    Committees Certified for 27 Policy Periods

    2

    Committees Certified for 28 Policy Periods

     

    Approximate Cumulative Total of Employer Premium Savings for:
    Initial Savings - $96,798,241*
    Renewal Savings - $847,100,753*
    TOTAL - $943,898,994*
    Committees Represent Total of 1,665,758 Employees

    *As of July 24, 2025