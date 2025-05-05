Workers' Compensation Health & Safety
Safety Committee Certification Process and Requirements Certification and Education Section
For information about the Health & Safety Division's processes and requirements, e-mail the Health & Safety Division at ra-li-bwc-safety@pa.gov or contact any of the division personnel below:
Arranging Committee Training Assistance: To arrange for free training in the four topics (accident investigation, hazard inspection, safety committee operation, and substance abuse & opioid painkiller use ) required for initial workplace safety committee certification or annual certification renewal, call 717-772-1635 or e-mail Ra-li-bwc-PATHS@pa.gov.
Safety Committee Certification Process Resources
Governor's Award for Safety Excellence
The Governor's Award for Safety Excellence (GASE) recognizes outstanding workplace safety programs and the superior management/employee collaborations that make these programs so successful. Any Pennsylvania employer can nominate themselves or be nominated by a third party.
Return-to-Work
Workplace injuries, illnesses, and accidents are costly to employers, workers, and the compensation partnership. Although preventing injuries is the best way to protect workers and to control workers’ compensation costs, employers and workers need a way to manage injuries if they occur.
Return-to-Work (RTW) is a proactive approach, endorsed by many health care providers, designed to help restore injured workers to their former lifestyle in the safest and most effective manner possible. A partnership among workers, union representatives, employers, and health care providers is developed in a collaborative effort to return the injured worker back to his or her pre-injury status.
This information is designed to assist Pennsylvania employers and employees with the process of establishing Return-to-Work programs. It includes a step-by-step guide for establishing a Return-to-Work program and samples of power point presentations, forms, letters, and much more.
Box Score
Safety Committee Initial Certifications and Certification Renewals For
5 Percent Workers' Compensation Discount
Total Number of Initially-Cerftified Committees:
13,460
|Total Number of Certified Committees Renewed:
12,415
Committees Certified for 1 Policy Period
11,521
Committees Certified for 2 Policy Periods
10,685
Committees Certified for 3 Policy Periods
9,891
Committees Certified for 4 Policy Periods
9,002
Committees Certified for 5 Policy Periods
8,334
Committees Certified for 6 Policy Periods
7,713
Committees Certified for 7 Policy Periods
7,141
Committees Certified for 8 Policy Periods
6,582
Committees Certified for 9 Policy Periods
6,125
Committees Certified for 10 Policy Periods
5,593
Committees Certified for 11 Policy Periods
5,153
Committees Certified for 12 Policy Periods
4,698
Committees Certified for 13 Policy Periods
4,273
Committees Certified for 14 Policy Periods
3,799
Committees Certified for 15 Policy Periods
3,359
Committees Certified for 16 Policy Periods
3,010
Committees Certified for 17 Policy Periods
2,638
Committees Certified for 18 Policy Periods
2,276
Committees Certified for 19 Policy Periods
1,907
Committees Certified for 20 Policy Periods
1,640
Committees Certified for 21 Policy Periods
1,390
Committees Certified for 22 Policy Periods
1,178
Committees Certified for 23 Policy Periods
968
Committees Certified for 24 Policy Periods
730
Committees Certified for 25 Policy Periods
485
Committees Certified for 26 Policy Periods
229
Committees Certified for 27 Policy Periods
2
Committees Certified for 28 Policy Periods
Approximate Cumulative Total of Employer Premium Savings for:
Initial Savings - $96,798,241*
Renewal Savings - $847,100,753*
TOTAL - $943,898,994*
Committees Represent Total of 1,665,758 Employees
*As of July 24, 2025