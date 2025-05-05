Workplace injuries, illnesses, and accidents are costly to employers, workers, and the compensation partnership. Although preventing injuries is the best way to protect workers and to control workers’ compensation costs, employers and workers need a way to manage injuries if they occur.

Return-to-Work (RTW) is a proactive approach, endorsed by many health care providers, designed to help restore injured workers to their former lifestyle in the safest and most effective manner possible. A partnership among workers, union representatives, employers, and health care providers is developed in a collaborative effort to return the injured worker back to his or her pre-injury status.

This information is designed to assist Pennsylvania employers and employees with the process of establishing Return-to-Work programs. It includes a step-by-step guide for establishing a Return-to-Work program and samples of power point presentations, forms, letters, and much more.