The Pennsylvania Worker and Community Right to Know Act (Act 159 of 1984) created a system for communicating information about hazardous materials used, produced or stored at work sites within the commonwealth. The Department of Labor & Industry, through the Health & Safety Division, acts as the data collector between employers and the community.



Under this law, all employers have some compliance responsibilities. The law defines an employer as any individual, partnership, corporation or association doing business in the commonwealth. Public sector employers and any other Non-OSHA covered employers must comply with the employees access to chemical information and training provisions applicable to their workplace environment. All employers must comply with the community provisions which provide hazardous chemical information to the public and emergency response agencies.

If an alternate version of a form is needed but not available, please contact the Health & Safety Division at 717-772-1635 or email: RA-LI-BWC-SAFETY@PA.GOV