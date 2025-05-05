The Pennsylvania Worker and Community Right to Know Act (Act 159 of 1984) created a system for communicating information about hazardous materials used, produced or stored at work sites within the commonwealth. The Department of Labor & Industry, through the Health & Safety Division, acts as the data collector between employers and the community.
Under this law, all employers have some compliance responsibilities. The law defines an employer as any individual, partnership, corporation or association doing business in the commonwealth. Public sector employers and any other Non-OSHA covered employers must comply with the employees access to chemical information and training provisions applicable to their workplace environment. All employers must comply with the community provisions which provide hazardous chemical information to the public and emergency response agencies.
If an alternate version of a form is needed but not available, please contact the Health & Safety Division at 717-772-1635 or email: RA-LI-BWC-SAFETY@PA.GOV
Request for Information/Complaint Form
Environmental Hazard Survey Form and Instructions
Right to Know Steps
After the Inspection
Right to Know Leader's Guide
Right to Know Overview
Right to Know in Your Community
Compliance Checklist for Public Sector Employers
Online Hazardous Substance Survey Form (HSSF)
Employee Workplace Notice
La Ley del Derecho a Saber del Trabajador y la Comunidad de Pennsylvania
Non-OSHA Covered Employers
Non-OSHA covered employers (including public sector employers) are required to:
- Post a Workplace Notice, which lists employee rights under the law. Complete and post a Hazardous Substance Survey Form (HSSF) annually, by April 1 of each year, and provide it to the Department of Labor and Industry, upon request.
- Collect and maintain a file of Material Safety Data Sheets (MSDSs)/Safety Data Sheets (SDSs). The MSDSs/SDSs give detailed information on each hazardous substance in the workplace. MSDSs/SDSs must be made available to employees without intervention of a supervisor.
- Complete an Environmental Hazard Survey Form (EHSF), if requested by the department, and make it available to employees.
- Label all containers and ports of pipelines containing hazardous substances or hazardous mixtures in the workplace.
- Label workplace containers and ports of pipelines containing any chemical.
Provide copies of the HSSF, EHSF, and MSDSs/SDSs to local emergency response organizations, upon request.
