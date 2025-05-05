Pennsylvania Training for Health and Safety, or PATHS, is an important resource for employers and workers throughout the state.

PATHS is a no-fee, statewide service established by the Department of Labor & Industry, Bureau of Workers' Compensation's Health and Safety Division to provide employers and employees with easy access to cost-effective health and safety resources. Services provided by PATHS enable participants in the workers' compensation system to achieve greater efficiencies in their workers' compensation cost-containment efforts by creating safer, accident-free workplaces.

The Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation Act was amended in 1993 to address health and safety requirements in the workplace. The addition of sections 1001 and 1002 in the act conveys the importance of having a health and safety program in the workplace and established a 5 percent discount for qualified proactive health and safety programs.

PATHS allows employers to maximize training schedules for workers. This training enables employers to reduce workplace safety- and health-related incidents, resulting in workers' compensation policy premium reductions.