    Pennsylvania Training for Health and Safety (PATHS)

    Workers' compensation costs associated with incidents in the workplace are a considerable portion of an employer's business costs. Learn how to reduce your workers' compensation costs through effective, proactive health and safety training programs that will benefit your employees and your bottom line.

    Pennsylvania Training for Health and Safety, or PATHS, is an important resource for employers and workers throughout the state.

    PATHS is a no-fee, statewide service established by the Department of Labor & Industry, Bureau of Workers' Compensation's Health and Safety Division to provide employers and employees with easy access to cost-effective health and safety resources. Services provided by PATHS enable participants in the workers' compensation system to achieve greater efficiencies in their workers' compensation cost-containment efforts by creating safer, accident-free workplaces.

    The Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation Act was amended in 1993 to address health and safety requirements in the workplace. The addition of sections 1001 and 1002 in the act conveys the importance of having a health and safety program in the workplace and established a 5 percent discount for qualified proactive health and safety programs.

    PATHS allows employers to maximize training schedules for workers. This training enables employers to reduce workplace safety- and health-related incidents, resulting in workers' compensation policy premium reductions.  

    View the PATHS training calendar
    Find and Register for PATHS Workplace Safety Training

    PATHS Contact Information

    Twyla Jones
    Manager, Certification & Education
    Phone: 717-886-9118
    Email: twjones@pa.gov

    Email us

    RA-LI-BWC-PATHS@pa.gov
    RA-LI-BWC-Safety@pa.gov