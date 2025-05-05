Skip to agency navigation
    Workers' compensation fee schedules are a set of guidelines that show the maximum fees that are allowed to be charged for medical services provided to injured workers under the workers' compensation system in Pennsylvania.  

     

    PART A (Tables A through J) and PART B

    This site provides the 2025 Workers' Compensation Fee Schedule for Part A (Tables A through J) and Part B medical providers.

    Please read the Fee Schedule Update Memo which accompanies the October 2025 updates. The memo is available in PDF format.

    If you are unable to access this memo using the free Adobe Acrobat Reader, please contact us for a hard copy of this memo at: 717-772-1900.

    Questions or comments may be sent to ra-li-bwc-hcsrd@pa.gov.

    Important Notes and Instructions

    • Table I is not available online. To obtain Table I, please contact our Chargemaster vendor, MM Associates, LLC by emailing mmassociatesllc@aol.com or calling 215-542-8780.
    • The Workers' Compensation Fee Schedule is best viewed at 800 x 600 pixels.
    • Please be patient when accessing these pages. The size of the Part B Fee Schedule and some of the Part A Tables are large and require some time to load. 