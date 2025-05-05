Act 55 School Safety and Security Training

Prior to the passage of Act 55, school safety and security training for school employees was limited to three hours of instruction every five years. Act 55 amended this requirement to three hours of instruction annually and requires that the training provided meet certain standards as adopted by the School Safety and Security Committee (SSSC), housed within the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). Amendments to the Act also established requirements for mandatory training for School Safety and Security Coordinators.

On September 28, 2022, the SSSC approved training standards for School Safety and Security Training for all school employees and the training criteria for School Safety and Security Coordinators. (linked below)

On March 29, 2023, the SSSC approved a new School Safety and Security Training Program vendor to design and launch training programs aligned with these adopted standards for school employees and School Safety and Security Coordinators. These trainings will be made available at no charge to school entities. Please see the sections below for more detailed information.