Gun violence is now the leading cause of death for children and young adults in the U.S., according to the CDC, and Pennsylvania is no exception.
A recent PCCD study found that 15-24 year-olds are three times more likely to be injured by firearms compared to the state’s general population. Between 2019 and 2023, 1,811 Pennsylvanians under age 24 died from firearm injuries.
For children under 18, gun homicides caused more deaths than car crashes during this time. This means gun violence became the leading cause of injury-related death for youth in Pennsylvania.
Research shows that when young people have access to firearms, their risk of being hurt or harming themselves increases. There is also an emerging body of research linking exposure to gun violence with higher rates of depression, suicidal thoughts, and increased use of mental health services.
Youth access to firearms can also increase risk for gun suicide. Most youth gun suicides (79%) involve a gun owned by a family member. Young people who live in homes where guns are stored safely have a lower risk of firearm suicide.
15-24 Year-olds are 3x More Likely to be Injured by Firearms
Data from the Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS) shows concerning trends.
In 2023:
Nearly 15% of middle and high school students said they harmed themselves on purpose in the past year.
More than 1 in 10 students said they made a plan for suicide.
About 5% said they attempted suicide in the past year.
PCCD’s 2025 Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Plan examined this issue in depth and offered several recommendations for addressing trends in youth gun involvement and gun violence.
In addition, the Office of Gun Violence Prevention recently launched an Executive Committee and an underlying Youth Violence Subcommittee to focus on and further define this issue as well as identify recommendations for state and local leaders.
OGVP Youth Violence Subcommittee [LINK - to be created under OGVP subpage]
Sign up for updates from the OGVP [LINK - Microsoft Forms]
Key Trends & Indicators
Firearms Deaths Among Pennsylvanians Under Age 24 (2018 - 2023)
One in five firearm deaths in Pennsylvania involve someone under 24
Youth represent roughly 18–22% of all firearm deaths statewide.
2023
2024
Data source: JCJC. Note: Based on most serious alleged offense at the time of the written allegation. Includes both Uniform Firearms Act offenses and all other offenses committed with a firearm.
Resources & Tools
School Safety and Security (PCCD)
Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS) (PCCD, PA Department of Education, PA Department of Drug & Alcohol Programs)
- Building Local Continuums of Care for Youth Success (PCCD, JCJC, DHS/OCYF, WestEd Justice & Prevention Research Center)
2023 PAYS Statewide Report (PCCD)
PAYS Online Tool (PCCD, PDE, DDAP)
2025 Juvenile Justice & Delinquency Prevention Plan (PCCD, 2025)
Juvenile Court Annual Report (PA Juvenile Court Judges’ Commission)
School District Re-entry Plans Resource Guide (PA Department of Education, 2025)
Report - Child Mortality in Pennsylvania, 2013-2022 (PA Department of Health)
KIDS COUNT Data Center (Annie E. Casey Foundation)
School Safety and Mental Health Grants (PCCD)
School Climate and Well-being Funding/Grants (PA Department of Education)
Keep Kids Safe (PA Department of Human Services, Office of Children, Youth & Families)
Pennsylvania’s Juvenile Justice System (PA Juvenile Court Judges’ Commission)
School Climate and Well-Being (PA Department of Education)
Youth Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Act 71 (PA Department of Education)
Youth Mental Health Resources (PA Department of Health)
Model Programs Guide (Office of Juvenile Justice & Delinquency Prevention, U.S. Department of Justice)