If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Youth Violence

    Definition: The spectrum of ways youth may interact with firearms, ranging from non-violent exposure, possession, or proximity to guns in homes or peer environments, to acts of intentional harm or threats involving firearms - whether committed by or against youth - including shootings, gun homicides, gun-related assaults, and self-directed firearm injury (e.g., youth firearm suicide). 
    (Adapted from PCCD 2025 Juvenile Justice & Delinquency Prevention Plan)

    Gun violence is now the leading cause of death for children and young adults in the U.S., according to the CDC, and Pennsylvania is no exception. 

    recent PCCD study found that 15-24 year-olds are three times more likely to be injured by firearms compared to the state’s general population. Between 2019 and 2023, 1,811 Pennsylvanians under age 24 died from firearm injuries. 

    For children under 18, gun homicides caused more deaths than car crashes during this time. This means gun violence became the leading cause of injury-related death for youth in Pennsylvania.

    Research shows that when young people have access to firearms, their risk of being hurt or harming themselves increases. There is also an emerging body of research linking exposure to gun violence with higher rates of depression, suicidal thoughts, and increased use of mental health services. 

    Youth access to firearms can also increase risk for gun suicide.  Most youth gun suicides (79%) involve a gun owned by a family member. Young people who live in homes where guns are stored safely have a lower risk of firearm suicide.

    15-24 Year-olds are 3x More Likely to be Injured by Firearms

    Data from the Pennsylvania Youth Survey (PAYS) shows concerning trends.
    In 2023: 

     

    • Nearly 15% of middle and high school students said they harmed themselves on purpose in the past year.

    • More than 1 in 10 students said they made a plan for suicide.

    • About 5% said they attempted suicide in the past year.

     

    PCCD’s 2025 Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Plan examined this issue in depth and offered several recommendations for addressing trends in youth gun involvement and gun violence.  

    In addition, the Office of Gun Violence Prevention recently launched an Executive Committee and an underlying Youth Violence Subcommittee to focus on and further define this issue as well as identify recommendations for state and local leaders.  

    • OGVP Youth Violence Subcommittee [LINK - to be created under OGVP subpage] 

    • Sign up for updates from the OGVP [LINK - Microsoft Forms] 

    Key Trends & Indicators 

    Firearms Deaths Among Pennsylvanians Under Age 24 (2018 - 2023)

    One in five firearm deaths in Pennsylvania involve someone under 24

    Line chart showing firearm deaths among Pennsylvanians under age 24 from 2018 to 2023. Deaths decrease from about 329 in 2018 to 278 in 2019, rise sharply to 378 in 2020, and peak at 406 in 2021. Deaths then decline to 383 in 2022 and 326 in 2023.

    Youth represent roughly 18–22% of all firearm deaths statewide.

    Dual-axis line chart showing firearm deaths among Pennsylvanians under age 24 and the percent of total firearm deaths they represent from 2018 to 2023. The number of youth firearm deaths decreases from about 329 in 2018 to 278 in 2019, rises sharply to 378 in 2020, and peaks at 406 in 2021. Deaths then decline to 383 in 2022 and 326 in 2023. The percentage of total firearm deaths follows a similar pattern, increasing from 20% in 2018 to 22% in 2020, then decreasing to 18% in 2023.

    2023

    326 Firearm Deaths Involving Individuals Under Age 24 Down from 383 in 2022
    16.1% of Youth Reported They Seriously Considered Suicide in the Past Year Down from 18.6% in 2021
    88.1% of Youth Reported it Would be "Sort of Hard" or "Very Hard" to Get a Handgun Slight increase from 87.7% in 2021

    2024

    Data source: JCJC. Note: Based on most serious alleged offense at the time of the written allegation. Includes both Uniform Firearms Act offenses and all other offenses committed with a firearm.

    1,238 Youth Firearm-related Offenses Written Allegations Down from 1,289 in 2023

    Resources & Tools