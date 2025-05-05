Youth Violence

A recent PCCD study found that 15-24 year-olds are three times more likely to be injured by firearms compared to the state’s general population. Between 2019 and 2023, 1,811 Pennsylvanians under age 24 died from firearm injuries.

For children under 18, gun homicides caused more deaths than car crashes during this time. This means gun violence became the leading cause of injury-related death for youth in Pennsylvania.