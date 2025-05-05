In 2023, more than 1,000 Pennsylvanians died by firearm suicide - nearly 60% of all gun deaths statewide. According to CDC data, Pennsylvania’s firearm suicide rate (7.45 per 100,000 population) is 49% higher than the Northeast Region (3.82 per 100k).
While other forms of firearm fatalities have decreased in recent years, statewide firearm suicide rates have increased to 7.4 per 100,000 residents in 2023. County-level firearm suicide rates vary widely. In some rural counties, the rate of firearm suicides is more than double this statewide average, underscoring the need for locally tailored resources and supports.
Firearms are a uniquely lethal means of suicide. Research suggests between 85-90% of suicide attempts with a gun result in death, compared with 5% for other methods. Reducing access to firearms during a crisis and implementing other evidence-based prevention, intervention, and postvention strategies can help lower suicide rates and save lives.
The Office of Gun Violence Prevention recently launched an Executive Committee and an underlying Firearm Suicide Subcommittee to focus on and further define this issue as well as identify recommendations for state and local leaders.
OGVP Firearm Suicide Subcommittee [LINK - to be created under OGVP subpage]
Sign up for updates from the OGVP [LINK - Microsoft Forms]
Key Trends & Indicators
Firearm Suicide Deaths & Rates in Pennsylvania
(2014–2023)
Nearly 1 in 3 days in 2023, a Pennsylvanian died by firearm suicide.
After a pandemic-era dip (2020 with 916 deaths), firearm suicide deaths continue to rise.
Resources & Tools
- Pennsylvania Suicide Prevention Task Force - A group of experts and stakeholders convened by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) to analyze trends and make recommendations to include within a statewide plan.
Youth Suicide Awareness & Prevention Education - Act 71 of 2014 requires Pennsylvania school entities to adopt a youth suicide awareness and prevention policy and provide ongoing professional development for professional educators.
Other Youth Suicide Prevention Initiatives - DHS supports youth suicide prevention activities through the federal Garrett Lee Smith Suicide Prevention grant projects, funded by SAMHSA, and also leads Pennsylvania’s Black Youth Suicide Prevention Workgroup, focused on addressing increasing rates of Black youth suicide.
Pennsylvania Violent Death Reporting System (PAVDRS) - The Pennsylvania Department of Health operates a CDC-funded surveillance program tracking violent deaths - including firearm suicides - across Pennsylvania counties.
Pennsylvania Governor’s Challenge (DMVA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs spearheads the Commonwealth’s participation in the federal VA/SAMHSA Governor’s Challenge initiative to reduce lethal means access and address suicide risk and impacts across veteran and military-connected populations.
- Commonwealth of PA - Discover State Grants
PCCD’s Gun Violence Grants & Funding webpage highlights funding programs administered by PCCD supporting a wide range of programs addressing gun violence issues.
Byrne SCIP Firearm Suicide Prevention, Intervention, and Postvention Initiative - In June 2025, PCCD launched a $1 million grant program to support statewide and community-driven strategies to prevent, respond to, and recover from firearm suicides.
School Safety and Mental Health Grants (PCCD) - Established in 2018 to help make Pennsylvania school entities safer places for students, staff, and visitors, with eligible activities established by state law.
Garrett Lee Smith Grants (DHS) - Provides federal funds to support youth suicide prevention initiatives.
Suicide Prevention | Department of Human Services | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
Youth Suicide Awareness and Prevention - Act 71 (PA Department of Education)
Youth Mental Health Resources (PA Department of Health)
Suicide Prevention (PA Department of Military and Veterans Affairs)