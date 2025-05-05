PCCD’s Victims’ Services Advisory Committee (VSAC) and the Office of Victims’ Services (OVS) has supported a number of initiatives to support DV and IPV survivors and the organizations who serve them, in collaboration with statewide coalitions and other partners. In addition, the Office of Gun Violence Prevention recently launched an Executive Committee and an underlying Domestic Violence and Intimate Partner Violence Subcommittee to focus on and further define this issue as it intersects with gun violence as well as identify recommendations for state and local leaders.

OGVP DV & IPV Subcommittee [LINK - to be created under OGVP subpage]