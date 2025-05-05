Report Criminal Activity to Pennsylvania State Police

You can help in the fight against human trafficking, crime and terrorism. Tips you provide will assist law enforcement.

Terrorism, Fugitive, and Human Trafficking Tip Line

Use this number or email to report:

Possible terrorist activity, planning, or related individuals

Wanted fugitives, including PSP's Ten Most Wanted

Suspected human trafficking

You may not be contacted after submitting a tip, but every report is reviewed.

See Something Send Something

See Something Send Something is a nationwide suspicious activity reporting app to help in the fight against terrorism. Downloads available for Apple and Android devices.



Drug Trafficking Tip Line

Report drug traffickers in your neighborhood 24 hours a day via this toll-free hotline.

Megan’s Law Tip Line

If you have information about an absconder or believe any of the information found within the Pennsylvania Megan’s Law registry is inaccurate, please contact the Megan's Law unit.

Underage Drinking Tip Line

Callers, who can remain anonymous, are asked to provide tips about planned events involving underage drinkers or about parties already underway.

Liquor Enforcement Complaint Hotline

The Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement operates a toll-free hotline to receive complaints about violations of the Liquor Code. Please include the name and address of the licensee or speakeasy operator, days of the week or time of day the violations are occurring, or any other information that could assist the investigation. All information is kept confidential. Complaints may also be submitted via the Online Liquor Control Enforcement Complaint Form.

PSP Tips

If you have information about a PA Tips post (on X (Twitter)​ and Facebook) or other crime, call the Call the PSP Tips Hotline. Each caller is assigned a special code number and can remain anonymous.