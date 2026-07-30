Shapiro-Davis Administration Secures $4.5 Million in 2026-27 Budget to Financially Support Victims and Survivors of Crime

Since taking office, the Shapiro-Davis Administration has secured $19.5 million for the Victims Compensation Assistance Program (VCAP) to help cover eligible expenses—including medical and counseling services, lost income or support, stolen cash, relocation, funeral costs, crime scene cleanup, and more — and since 2023, VCAP has paid more than $51 million for over 25,000 claims statewide.

The newly signed budget also includes a $12 million increase for rape crisis centers — the largest increase in history and nearly doubling their overall support.