Harrisburg, PA – The Shapiro-Davis Administration secured $4.5 million in the 2026-27 budget to help ensure that victims and survivors are financially supported in the aftermath of crime through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s (PCCD) Victims Compensation Assistance Program (VCAP).
“In the aftermath of gun violence, domestic violence, sexual assault, or other crimes, survivors face devastating mental, physical, emotional, and financial impacts that can impact their lives for years,” said Kathy Buckley, Director of PCCD’s Office of Victims’ Services. “No crime victim should have to worry about how they’ll afford medical bills. No family should have to struggle with funeral expenses for a loved one lost to violence. And no sexual assault survivor should have to worry about covering the costs of counseling to overcome their trauma. That’s why VCAP is so essential—it’s more than just financial assistance; it’s a lifeline.”
Learn more about how PCCD supports victim service programs and victims of crime:
The Shapiro-Davis Administration has prioritized support for victims and survivors by continually proposing state funding to ensure that VCAP remains available as a critical resource, particularly in the wake of the instability of the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funding at the federal level, which is the main source of funding for Pennsylvania's local victims' services programs. Since 2023, VCAP has paid more than $51 million for over 25,000 claims statewide.
PCCD staff members and Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, who also serves as the PCCD Chair, have traveled the state — from Pittsburgh to Berks and Lancaster to Chambersburg — discussing the importance of continued investments in VCAP at the state level as well as the need to shore up the federal VOCA funding, which is forcing victims’ service providers to struggle given the increased demand for services and cuts in federal funding.
Last year, Lt. Gov. Davis wrote an op-ed in the Times Leader on the importance of VCAP, how it serves as a critical lifeline for survivors, and how it can make all the difference in helping individuals and families recover in the aftermath of gun violence.
Read below how victim service providers across the Commonwealth are voicing their support for the 2026-27 budget investments for victims and survivors:
Sadie Restivo
Executive Director, Pittsburgh Action Against Rape (PAAR):
"At PAAR, we walk alongside survivors every day as they navigate the aftermath of sexual violence, and we know that healing doesn't end after the crisis, it often comes with significant financial burdens. Whether it's covering the cost of medical care, counseling, transportation, relocation, or lost wages, VCAP helps ensure survivors can focus on healing instead of worrying about how they will afford the services and support they need. Our advocates work closely with survivors to access VCAP, and we see firsthand how critical this program is in helping them regain stability and move forward. The $4.5 million investment included in this year's state budget strengthens an essential lifeline for victims of crime across Pennsylvania and ensures that more survivors can access the resources they deserve. We are grateful to Governor Shapiro and the General Assembly for recognizing the importance of this investment and for reaffirming Pennsylvania's commitment to supporting victims and survivors. Together with the historic increase for rape crisis centers, this funding sends a powerful message: survivors matter, and Pennsylvania is investing in their healing, recovery, and future."
Chris Zaccarelli
Executive Director, Crime Victims Center of Chester County:
"VCAP is an amazing resource for victims during their healing journey, and I don't think many people realize the program exists, its impact, or the importance of the recent investment. Through the Crime Victims Center alone, over $79,000 in claims were approved in 2025, returning money to our clients and our community. I know it sounds corny, but I really believe that sufficient VCAP funding is not only an investment in the healing journey of victims throughout the Commonwealth, it's an investment in our communities, and we are so grateful!"
Adrienne Vaughn
Victim Services Director, Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office:
"As we are constantly navigating an ever-changing system created to protect offenders, the existence of VCAP plays a pivotal role in restoring justice for crime victims. With every medical bill, missed day of work, or counseling appointment a victim experiences due to the acts of another, a VCAP award allows victims to focus on their emotional, mental, and/or physical recovery. Continued funding to the VCAP is crucial to ensuring crime victims not only feel a sense of relief and stability but also feel heard and supported.”
Audia J. Boyles
Executive Director, Alice Paul House:
“For victims of crime, consistency matters. By securing dependable funding for the VCAP program, we are ensuring that survivors can access critical support without interruption. Investing in VCAP is an investment in healing, stability, and hope for those who need it most.”
Read more about the 2026-27 budget.