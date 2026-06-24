Jamison, PA — Today, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) visited Network of Victim Assistance (NOVA) to highlight how funding under the Shapiro-Davis Administration has strengthened their ability to help victims and survivors of crime have access to the resources they need to heal and rebuild their lives.

Since taking office, the Shapiro-Davis Administration has prioritized supporting victims and survivors in the aftermath of crime through increasing support for PCCD’s Victims Compensation Assistance Program (VCAP), a critical lifeline that helps with victim-related expenses. Governor Shapiro secured $5 million in the 2024-25 budget and an additional $9 million in the 2025-26 budget to help stabilize VCAP. The Governor’s 2026-27 budget proposes an increase of the current revenue source by nearly 50 percent to help ensure victims continue receiving the support they need.