Governor Shapiro’s signed 2026-27 state budget delivers funding to further strengthen public safety through a comprehensive approach—supporting law enforcement, investing in community-focused gun violence prevention initiatives, caring for victims, and addressing the root causes of violence, including:

More than $50 million for the VIP program, which drives dollars out to community-based organizations to reduce gun violence;





for the VIP program, which drives dollars out to community-based organizations to reduce gun violence; $11.5 million for the Building Opportunities through Out-of-School Time (BOOST) initiative to keep kids safe, supported, and engaged in afterschool and summer programming;





for the Building Opportunities through Out-of-School Time (BOOST) initiative to keep kids safe, supported, and engaged in afterschool and summer programming; $16.2 million in funding to train four additional Pennsylvania State Police cadet classes;





in funding to train four additional Pennsylvania State Police cadet classes; More than $100 million in school safety and mental health funding for K–12 schools and $20 million for nonpublic schools, municipalities, law enforcement agencies, and approved school security personnel providers to improve security;





in school safety and mental health funding for K–12 schools and for nonpublic schools, municipalities, law enforcement agencies, and approved school security personnel providers to improve security; $10 million for nonprofit and faith-based organizations to combat hate crimes by enhancing the security measures at their facilities;





for nonprofit and faith-based organizations to combat hate crimes by enhancing the security measures at their facilities; $7.5 million to ensure public defenders have the resources they need to provide legal representation to defendants who cannot pay for it on their own;





to ensure public defenders have the resources they need to provide legal representation to defendants who cannot pay for it on their own; $2.5 million to establish a new grant program supporting law enforcement agencies with the tools and resources they need to improve clearance rates for homicides and other violent crimes;





to establish a new grant program supporting law enforcement agencies with the tools and resources they need to improve clearance rates for homicides and other violent crimes; $4.5 million to support victims and survivors in the aftermath of crime through the Victims Compensation Assistance Program (VCAP); and





to support victims and survivors in the aftermath of crime through the and A $12 million increase for rape crisis centers across the Commonwealth — the largest increase in history and nearly doubling their overall support. The Governor visited a rape crisis center to talk about the investment.

To learn more about Pennsylvania’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention and the Shapiro-Davis Administration's work to reduce gun violence, visit the PCCD website.