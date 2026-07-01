Shapiro‑Davis Administration Hosts Erie Listening Session to Strengthen Community‑Led Gun Violence Prevention Efforts

Over the past three years, PCCD has provided more than $1 billion in funding through 6,764 grants across Pennsylvania to address and prevent violence in our communities, and these efforts are delivering results — violent crime is down 12 percent statewide, and fatal gun violence has dropped 42 percent.

The Shapiro-Davis Administration is continuing to invest to make Pennsylvania communities safer, proposing a $5.2 million increase to the Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) program and a $1 million increase to the Building Opportunities through Out-of-School Time (BOOST) program in the 2026-27 budget proposal.