PRESS RELEASE

Shapiro-Davis 2026-27 Budget Delivers Critical Investments to Continue the Commonwealth’s Progress in Reducing Crime and Gun Violence to Keep Pennsylvania Communities Safe

Under the Shapiro-Davis Administration, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency has provided more than $1 billion through approximately 6,700 grants across Pennsylvania to address and prevent violence in our communities.

Since 2023, violent crime is down 16 percent statewide — including a 39 percent drop in homicides, a 45 percent decrease in robberies involving a firearm, and a 25 percent reduction in firearm assaults.