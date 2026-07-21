Harrisburg, PA – For the fourth year in a row, the Shapiro-Davis Administration’s 2026-27 budget makes major investments to strengthen public safety by supporting law enforcement, expanding community-based violence prevention efforts, assisting victims of crime, and addressing the root causes of violence.
“Our newly signed bipartisan budget once again delivers funding to continue the positive progress we’ve made in making communities all across the Commonwealth safer,” said Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, chair of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). “We’re using a comprehensive strategy to reduce gun violence and other pressing public safety issues. The new budget delivers funding to ensure youth have safe engagement opportunities, funds local programs that are leading the reduction of gun violence, increases mental health supports, enhances safety at schools and nonprofits, hires more state troopers and equips law enforcement with better tools to solve violent crimes, and provides critical assistance for victims and survivors.”
Since taking office in 2023, Governor Josh Shapiro and Lt. Governor Davis have made it a priority to ensure that Pennsylvanians across the Commonwealth — in urban, suburban, and rural settings — can feel safe in their homes, schools, and communities. Since that time, PCCD has provided more than $1 billion in funding through approximately 6,700 grants across Pennsylvania to address and prevent violence in our communities.
Last week, Lt. Governor Davis toured the Citizen Science Lab’s summer programming, which is supported through Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) grant funding, and highlighted the Administration's continued investments in community safety initiatives that are helping drive violent crime down across Pennsylvania.
The 2026-27 budget includes new and continued funding to make Pennsylvania’s communities safer, including:
More than $50 million for the VIP program, which drives dollars out to community-based organizations to reduce gun violence;
$11.5 million for the Building Opportunities through Out-of-School Time (BOOST) initiative to keep kids safe, supported, and engaged in afterschool and summer programming;
$16.2 million in funding to train four additional Pennsylvania State Police cadet classes;
More than $100 million in school safety and mental health funding for K–12 schools and $20 million for nonpublic schools, municipalities, law enforcement agencies, and approved school security personnel providers to improve security;
$10 million for nonprofit and faith-based organizations to combat hate crimes by enhancing the security measures at their facilities;
$7.5 million to ensure public defenders have the resources they need to provide legal representation to defendants who cannot pay for it on their own;
$2.5 million to establish a new grant program supporting law enforcement agencies with the tools and resources they need to improve clearance rates for homicides and other violent crimes;
$4.5 million to support victims and survivors in the aftermath of crime through the Victims Compensation Assistance Program (VCAP); and
A $12 million increase for rape crisis centers across the Commonwealth — the largest increase in history and nearly doubling their overall support. The Governor visited a rape crisis center to talk about the investment.
Please see below from leaders and stakeholders who are voicing their support for the 2026-27 budget:
Kelly Feiler, President
Regional Engagement Center
“With past funding from PCCD’s BOOST grant, the Regional Engagement Center (REC) was able to hire additional staff to fill the gaps when Susquehanna University was out of session. Thanks to this support, we increased our operating days by an average of 9.4 percent over the previous year — and in some months, we were open as much as 48 percent more than before. We also saw a 125 percent increase in community volunteers, who helped support our 418 registered students. From June 2025 to May 2026, those students spent 14,866 hours at the REC completely free. There is nowhere else they can go to receive meals, tutoring, STEM, and socialemotional learning opportunities, all while being surrounded by staff who genuinely care about them. For this funding and continued investments by the state to keep this program available, we are deeply grateful.”
Dr. Gennaro R. Piraino, Jr.
Superintendent, Franklin Regional School District
"The continued investment in Pennsylvania's School Safety and Mental Health Grant Program provides school districts with critical resources to strengthen school safety, expand mental health supports, and proactively address the needs of students. These funds allow districts to invest in prevention, preparedness, and meaningful partnerships that help create safer, supportive learning environments where students and staff can thrive."
Jason Olin
Senior Government Affairs Manager for Criminal Justice, The Niskanen Center
“Too many victims and families never see justice because violent crimes remain unsolved. The VICTIM Act makes a smart, evidence-based investment in the people, technology, and support systems that help law enforcement solve serious crimes. Research consistently shows that increasing the certainty of apprehension is one of the most effective ways to deter violent crime, and Pennsylvania has taken an important step toward making communities safer.”
Abey Kurian Abraham
Joint Treasurer and Member of the Board of Trustees, St. Peter’s Syriac Orthodox Cathedral
“St. Peter’s Syriac Orthodox Cathedral is deeply grateful for Pennsylvania’s continued investment in the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program. For faith communities like ours, creating a safe and welcoming environment is essential to our mission. This funding allows us to complete important security improvements without diverting limited resources from worship, ministry, charitable outreach, and service to our community. The program gives our clergy, families, volunteers, and visitors greater peace of mind and helps ensure that our Cathedral remains a place where people can gather freely and safely. We sincerely thank PCCD for recognizing the unique security needs of nonprofit and faith-based organizations across Pennsylvania.”
Sadie Restivo
Executive Director, Pittsburgh Action Against Rape (PAAR)
"At PAAR, we walk alongside survivors every day as they navigate the aftermath of sexual violence, and we know that healing doesn't end after the crisis; it often comes with significant financial burdens. Whether it's covering the cost of medical care, counseling, transportation, relocation, or lost wages, the Victims Compensation Assistance Program (VCAP) helps ensure survivors can focus on healing instead of worrying about how they will afford the services and support they need. Our advocates work closely with survivors to access VCAP, and we see firsthand how critical this program is in helping them regain stability and move forward. The $4.5 million investment included in this year's state budget strengthens an essential lifeline for victims of crime across Pennsylvania and ensures that more survivors can access the resources they deserve. We are grateful to Governor Shapiro and the General Assembly for recognizing the importance of this investment and for reaffirming Pennsylvania's commitment to supporting victims and survivors. Together with the historic increase for rape crisis centers, this funding sends a powerful message: survivors matter and Pennsylvania is investing in their healing, recovery, and future."