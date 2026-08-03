Lieutenant Governor Davis Highlights 2026-27 Budget Investments to Reduce Violence and Keep Kids and Communities Safe

The 2026-27 budget continues to invest in programs that help reduce violence, keep communities safe, and give kids safe places to learn, play, and thrive.

Over the past three years, PCCD has provided more than $1 billion in funding through approximately 6,700 grants to address and prevent violence in our communities, and these efforts are delivering results — violent crime is down 16 percent statewide.

Under the Shapiro-Davis Administration, PCCD has awarded over $57 million in grant funding across Montgomery County, including over $6.8 million for 16 VIP and BOOST grant projects.