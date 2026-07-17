PRESS RELEASE

Lieutenant Governor Davis Highlights 2026-27 Budget Investments to Expand Afterschool and Summer Programs to Keep Kids and Communities Safe

The 2026-27 budget continues to invest in programs that help keep communities safe and give kids safe places to learn, play, and thrive.

Over the past three years, PCCD has provided more than $1 billion in funding through 6,764 grants across Pennsylvania to address and prevent violence in our communities, and these efforts are delivering results — violent crime is down 16 percent statewide.