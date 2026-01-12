PRESS RELEASE

ICYMI: Pennsylvania Sees Historic Declines in Homicides Under Shapiro-Davis Administration

“Pittsburgh recorded 35 homicides last year, the fewest since at least the turn of the century…”

“Philadelphia is on track to record its lowest number of annual homicides in six decades…”

“Adams said the continued decline in homicides reflects ongoing enforcement and prevention efforts… Two of those units are funded through grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.”