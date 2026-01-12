If you are in danger, call 911. If you need to exit this website quickly, click on the ESCAPE button. This button will immediately open a browser window for weather.com and replace your current window with google.com.
    ICYMI: Pennsylvania Sees Historic Declines in Homicides Under Shapiro-Davis Administration

    “Pittsburgh recorded 35 homicides last year, the fewest since at least the turn of the century…”

    “Philadelphia is on track to record its lowest number of annual homicides in six decades…”

    “Adams said the continued decline in homicides reflects ongoing enforcement and prevention efforts… Two of those units are funded through grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.”

    January 12, 2026
    Learn More About Gun Violence Prevention Funding

    Harrisburg, PA — Recently released data show continued declines in homicides across Pennsylvania during 2025, suggesting that comprehensive state investments in public safety and violence prevention are working. Since 2022, Pennsylvania has seen a 35 percent reduction in homicides statewide.

    The declines are being attributed to a combination of strategies, including sustained state investments like the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s (PCCD) Violence Intervention & Prevention (VIP) grant program and targeted law enforcement efforts.

    Since Governor Shapiro took office in January 2023, the Administration has made over $158 million available to community violence intervention and prevention programs and substantial first-time funding for before and after-school programming for at-risk youth through the Building Opportunity Through Out-of-School Time (BOOST) grant program.  

    The 2025-26 state budget includes a 10% increase – totaling $62 million – for VIP and BOOST grants, for which PCCD is currently accepting applications through January 26, 2026. 

    Recent reports indicate that Philadelphia, Lancaster, Erie, and Berks Counties, as well as Pittsburgh, have recorded their lowest homicide totals in decades.
