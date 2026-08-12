PRESS RELEASE

ICYMI: Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis Highlights State Investments to Improve Clearance Rates & Reduce Gun Violence

Even as violent crime is down 16 percent statewide, the Shapiro-Davis Administration continues to invest in initiatives to create safer communities

State Rep. Jordan Harris: “This funding sends a clear message: victims and their families are not forgotten, and Pennsylvania is committed to helping deliver the justice they deserve.”

State Sen. Joe Picozzi: “The VICTIM Act gives law enforcement the tools they need to solve more violent crimes, hold offenders accountable, and bring justice to families and their loved ones.”