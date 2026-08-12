Harrisburg, PA – Last week, Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, Chair of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), was in Southeast Pennsylvania highlighting two key 2026–27 budget investments to reduce crime and gun violence— the new Violent Incident Clearance and Technological Investigative Methods (VICTIM) Program and continued funding for the Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) Grant Program.
Since Governor Shapiro and Lt. Gov. Davis took office, violent crime has decreased 16 percent statewide, with homicides dropping 39 percent. These improvements reflect the Administration’s comprehensive strategy— supporting local law enforcement, expanding victim services, and investing in community-led prevention and youth programming.
At a roundtable at the YWCA Tri-County Area in Pottstown, Lt. Gov. Davis highlighted how more than $1 billion in PCCD grants— including $57 million across Montgomery County— are helping to reduce violence and keep kids safe across the state. Community partners discussed the impact of VIP and Building Opportunity Through Out-of-School Time (BOOST) grant funding, including investments in community-based gun violence prevention initiatives and youth-led violence prevention efforts that address the root causes of violence.
Last Tuesday, Lt. Gov. Davis joined bipartisan legislators in Philadelphia to highlight how new VICTIM Act funding will help local police departments solve violent crimes. Arnold Ventures announced a $1 million philanthropic match for the program on top of the $2.5 million state budget investment. Administered through PCCD, the program will help local law enforcement agencies solve crime by improving technology, investigative capacity, and data reporting— further strengthening statewide clearance rates.
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