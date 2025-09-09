The Shapiro-Davis Administration has continued to stress the importance of investing in youth-serving programs and violence prevention initiatives during visits to organizations like Beyond the Bars, Opportunities Industrialization Center of Philadelphia, SLB Radio Productions, and the Regional Engagement Center. Since January 2023, PCCD has awarded $85 million in Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) grant funding for more than 130 projects across Pennsylvania, and last January, PCCD announced the first-ever recipients of Building Opportunity through Out-of-School Time (BOOST) funding.

PCCD also recently announced more than $4 million in federal Byrne SCIP funding to help communities across Pennsylvania reduce gun violence, address firearm suicides, prevent intimate partner homicides, and strengthen local behavioral health crisis responses; and continues its work to better support survivors, families, and caregivers in Pennsylvania affected by gun violence through its Resources for Victims of Gun Violence Initiative.

In addition to the OGVP’s Executive Committee, PCCD will be launching regional advisory groups later this fall to help shape the Commonwealth’s gun violence prevention strategy. Stakeholders who are interested in participating in these regional groups can sign up using OGVP’s Stakeholder Interest Form.